The 6 Healthiest Greek Yogurts, According to Dietitians

Most of us know that Greek yogurt is a great food for losing weight. However, not all varieties and brands are healthy. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies what to look for when choosing Greek yogurt. The first thing? Protein, “at least 12–15 grams per serving for satiety and muscle health,” she says. Next, be careful of added sugar. “Keep it under 9 grams (unsweetened is best, add your own fruit/honey if needed),” she says. Live and active cultures, “for gut health and probiotics,” are also ideal. And, keep it simple with ingredients. “Milk and live cultures, ideally no fillers or artificial sweeteners,” she says. When it comes to fat content, that is up to you. “Nonfat, low-fat, or whole milk can all be healthy depending on preferences. Whole milk tends to be creamier and more satisfying, but also carries more fat and saturated fat,” she says. Not sure what to buy? Here are the 7 healthiest Greek yogurts.

Fage Total

She specifies that the first Greek yogurt on your shopping list should be Fage Total, either the 2% or 5%. It is “Classic, thick texture, high protein, very clean ingredients.” You can always add fruit and sweetener to your liking.

Chobani Non-Fat Plain

Her next recommendation is Chobani Non-Fat Plain. “Affordable, widely available, and a good balance of protein and calories,” she says. “I also am obsessed with their 20-gram for 140 calories. They use ultrafiltered milk to make it more dense in protein.”

Siggi’s Skyr

Siggi’s Skyr, “technically Icelandic-style but similar,” says Collingwood, is another must-try. It is extra thick, high in protein and lower in sugar, and often made with simple ingredients,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oikos Triple Zero

Oikos Triple Zero, a popular item with Costco shoppers, is also on her approved list. “No added sugar, 15g protein, sweetened with stevia, good option for those watching sugar and wanting a ‘natural’ non-nutritive sweetener,” she says.

Wallaby Organic Greek Yogurt

Collingwood is also a fan of Wallaby Organic Greek Yogurt. “Creamy, organic, with live cultures and no unnecessary additives,” she says.

Stonyfield Organic Greek

Stonyfield Organic Greek is another widely available yogurt that offers a lot of bang for nutritional buck. “Organic, available in whole-milk versions, good for kids and families,” says Collingwood.

