8 Healthiest Yogurts on Grocery Store Shelves

Whether you’re grabbing a quick breakfast, need a healthy base for smoothies, or craving a creamy snack, yogurt is one of those versatile fridge staples that can be really good for you if you pick the right one. While shelves are packed with options, from high-protein powerhouses to plant-based blends, it’s hard to know which brands to choose. Some are loaded with added sugars and fillers, while others are full of gut-friendly probiotics, clean ingredients, and essential nutrients. So how do you know which ones to help keep your wellness goals on track? We spoke with experts who reveal their favorite healthy yogurt and why it deserves a spot in your basket.

Stoneyfield Organic 100% Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving ¾ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ¾ cup: 120 for the plain flavor: 7g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g): 85mg: 8g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar:6 g): 6g

Ingredients for the plain option: Cultured Pasteurized Organic Whole Milk, S. thermophilus, L.bulgaricus, L. acidophilus, Bifidus, L. paracasei, and L. rhamnosus.

Stonyfield Organic Yogurt is made with clean ingredients and doesn’t contain toxic persistent pesticides, antibiotics, artificial growth hormones, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). According to nutrition expert and personal trainer Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, it’s one of the healthiest yogurts on the market. “Stoneyfield Organic 100% Greek Yogurt offers a rich, creamy texture with a mild tang, thanks to its grass-fed whole milk base,” she says. “It’s unsweetened, allowing you to customize the sweetness to your liking. With a whopping 16 grams of protein and just 5 grams of sugar this makes a tasty and healthy yogurt choice.”

Maple Hill Creamery Grass Fed Cream on The Top Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving ⅔ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ⅔ cup: 120: 7g (Saturated fat:4.5 g): 85mg: 8g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 8g): 5g

Ingredients for the plain and unsweetened options: Organic Whole Milk, Live & Active Cultures

Maple Hill Creamery Grass Fed Cream on The Top Yogurt is another healthy go-to for Sabat. “Maple Hill’s Grass-Fed Cream on Top Yogurt delivers rich, creamy flavor without the need for excess sugar,” she says. ” Made with 100% grass-fed organic milk and real vanilla extract, it offers a naturally smooth sweetness that satisfies without artificial additives.” Sabat adds, ” Its thick texture and light vanilla flavor create a decadent experience, while live and active probiotics support gut health. This yogurt proves that you don’t have to compromise on taste to enjoy a clean, low-sugar option.”

Two Good Plain Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1 cup: 80: 2g (Saturated fat: 1g): 35mg: 4g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar:2 g): 12g

Ingredients for plain: Cultured Grade A Ultra-filtered Non Fat Milk, Cultured Grade A Reduced Fat Milk, Water, Less Than 1%: Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gellan Gum, Stevia Extract, Sea Salt, Vitamin D3. Active Yogurt Cultures L. Bulgaricus & S. Thermophilus.

Two Good Plain Greek Yogurt has several flavors with 12g of protein per cup and only 80 calories. It’s a light yet satisfying option for anyone managing blood sugar or looking for a lower-calorie snack, and it’s a yogurt that ​​Bess Berger, RDN, is the founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ recommends. “Two Good uses stevia for gentle sweetness without relying on artificial sweeteners,” she says. “It also contains live active cultures, giving you a dose of probiotics for gut health.” Berger adds, “This yogurt shines for those with a sweet tooth who still want to keep macros tight. It pairs beautifully with chia seeds, nut butter, or low-sugar granola. While it’s slightly less creamy than full-fat yogurts, it’s an excellent option if you want something indulgent that won’t blow your sugar budget.”

Nutrition : per serving 12 ounce bottle Calories6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 12 ounce bottle: 100 for the mango flavor: 0g (Saturated fat: 0g): 70mg: 8g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 4g): 20g

Ingredients for the mango flavor: Non Fat Greek Yogurt (Cultured Non-Fat Milk), Water, Fruit Fectin (Fiber), Organic Mango Natural Flavor, Fructan Fiber (Preblotic Fiber), Vegetable Juice (Color), Organic Stevia.

Pillars Drinkable Yogurt is an all-natural, non-GMO Greek yogurt that’s low in calories, has no added sugar and is packed with protein. These delicious yogurts are the perfect on-the-go drink for children and adults alike.

FAGE Total Greek Yogurt – 0% or 2% Plain

Nutrition : per serving 1 container (150g) Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1 container (150g): 80: 0g (Saturated fat: 0g): 55mg: 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g): 16g

Ingredients for 0%: Grade A Pasteurized Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yogurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei).

FAGE is a classic for a reason. It’s rich, tangy, and doesn’t mess around with added sugars. “The 0% fat version has around 80 calories, 16–18 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbs, and 0 grams of fat, with 5–6 grams of naturally occurring sugar (lactose) but no added sugar,” Berger points out. “The 2% version is creamier with about 130 calories, 4 grams of fat, and the same high protein. It’s perfect if you want a yogurt that’s totally customizable so you can add your own fruit, raw honey, nuts or spices for flavor.”

Chobani Zero Sugar Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving 5.3 oz Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 5.3 oz: 60: 0g (Saturated fat: 0g): 65mg: 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g): 12g

Ingredients for Greek Yogurt Mixed Berry flavor: Ultra-filtered nonfat milk**, water, skim milk†, allulose†, contains 2% or less of: natural flavors, tapioca flour, citrus fiber, sea salt, guar gum, vegetable juice concentrate (for color)†, stevia leaf extract (reb m), monk fruit extract, cultures. **Ingredient not found in regular yogurt. †Includes a dietarily insignificant amount of sugar.

Chobani Zero Sugar Yogurt is another brand Berger approves of. She says, “Chobani’s Zero Sugar line is a game-changer for anyone trying to reduce added sugars without sacrificing flavor. Using natural fermentation, Chobani removes all milk sugar (lactose), leaving a yogurt that’s creamy, tangy, and lightly sweetened with stevia and monk fruit.” She adds, “It contains live active cultures, so you’re still getting the probiotic benefits. This yogurt works best for those looking for a snack or breakfast option that feels indulgent without hidden sugars. Pair it with nuts, seeds, or low-sugar granola to round out your macros. It’s an especially good option for anyone watching carbs or managing blood sugar.”

Siggi’s Icelandic-Style Skyr Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving ¾ cup Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving ¾ cup: 170: 7g (Saturated fat: 4.5g): 85mg: 8g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g): 18g

Ingredients: Cultured Pasteurized Whole Milk, S. thermophilus, L. delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus, B. lactis, L. acidophilus, L. delbrueckii subsp. lactis

According to Berger, Siggi’s Icelandic-Style Skyr Yogurt is traditionally strained even more than Greek yogurt, giving it a thick, creamy texture that feels almost decadent without the sugar crash. “Siggi’s stands out because of its simple ingredient list of just milk, live active cultures, and maybe fruit, but never artificial sweeteners or fillers,” she says. “It delivers a serious protein punch (15–18 grams per cup) while keeping sugar low (around 8–11 grams in flavored versions, less than 5 grams in plain). Fat content depends on whether you choose non-fat, low-fat, or whole-milk, so it works for any eating style.”Berger adds, “Siggi’s also contains five types of live cultures, which support gut health and digestion. With its rich texture and clean profile, it works equally well for breakfast bowls, smoothie bases, or even as a healthier swap for sour cream. Bottom line: Siggi’s is one of the best “real food” yogurts you can grab off the shelf.”

Painterland Sisters

Nutrition : per serving 1 container 5.3 oz Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving 1 container 5.3 oz: 140: 9g (Saturated fat: 6g): 60mg: 3g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g): 18g

Ingredients for the plain option: Cultured pasteurized organic whole milk, lactase enzyme. Contains: Milk. This is a gluten-free product.

Known for its creamy consistency and packing with 12%-21% of protein per serving, Painterland Sisters‘ products are made on a fourth-generation family farm in Pennsylvania using organic and regenerative farming practices. Painterland Sisters is a nourishing option for a quick breakfast or on-the-go park snack. It’s also lactose-free, filled with gut-friendly BB12 probiotics, and naturally flavored with real fruit and cane sugar, offering a health-forward twist on traditional yogurt.