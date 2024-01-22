Yoplait's Major New Line of Protein Yogurts Is Coming for Chobani

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you love the high protein levels in Greek yogurt but aren't a big fan of the thick consistency and slightly sour taste, there's great news in store for you today. Yoplait is taking on major Greek yogurt brands like Chobani by launching a new offering that's higher in protein yet still has the texture and flavors of classic Yoplait.

That's right! A brand-new line of Yoplait Protein yogurts is hitting select retailers nationwide starting this month. Each serving of this new yogurt comes with 15 grams of protein and three grams of sugar, "making it the brand's highest protein and lowest sugar offering to date," according to a press release.

RELATED: 9 Highest-Protein Yogurts on Grocery Store Shelves

For comparison, one 5.3-ounce serving of Chobani's strawberry Greek yogurt contains 12 grams of protein and 14 grams of sugar. Meanwhile, a six-ounce container of Yoplait Original Strawberry Low Fat Yogurt contains five grams of protein and 18 grams of sugar. That's far less protein and far more sugar than what's in the new Yoplait offering.

Parent company General Mills touted Yoplait Protein as the "most substantial innovation in recent years" from the brand and said it would help consumers meet their protein goals while enjoying the yogurt flavors they already know and love.

"Consumers are having to make tradeoffs, opting for products they don't enjoy the taste of – like Greek yogurt – just to get in the extra protein, so we decided to do something about the lack of options in the category," Kaylee Pohlmeyer, senior brand manager at General Mills, said in a statement. "Yoplait Protein gives consumers a dairy option with remarkable macros, but with the texture of our Original Yoplait. We're excited to bring this to shelves, as we're already seeing an amazing response from consumer taste tests."

The Yoplait Protein line includes a myriad of recognizable flavors like Vanilla, Strawberry, Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana, Peach, Cherry, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Key Lime Pie. Customers will be able to purchase single-serve cups for a suggested price of $1.19, though the actual cost could vary depending on the retailer. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: The 15 Healthiest Yogurts on Grocery Store Shelves

Yoplait Protein is also available in one-pound tubs for customers in need of larger quantities. Make sure to check out the Yoplait website to find out which retailers near you are stocking the new line of yogurts.

Yoplait isn't the only brand that has introduced a major new innovation in recent months. In December 2023, Goldfish announced its first-ever potato-based snack: Goldfish Crisps. The baked, fish-shaped crackers come in classic potato chip flavors like Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, and Salt & Vinegar.

Kraft also launched its very first plant-based macaroni and cheese late last year, while Philadelphia started selling its first plant-based spread at retailers nationwide this past summer.