9 Highest-Protein Yogurts on Grocery Store Shelves

It seems that everywhere you look at the grocery store these days, you see high-protein products being touted for their health benefits. It's no wonder, considering protein is an essential macronutrient required for several critical bodily functions, such as building and repairing tissues, supporting immune function, and maintaining muscle. Protein is the most satiating macronutrient and can support weight loss by curbing cravings.

In the refrigerated aisles of most grocery stores, you'll find a wide selection of delicious and nutritious snack options, including yogurt. However, not all yogurt products are created equal, with many containing added sugars, saturated fats, artificial colors, dyes, and flavors that can negatively impact your health and add extra calories to your diet. The good news is there are plenty of healthier, high-protein options to choose from next time you need a yogurt fix. That's why we chatted with Brittany Lubeck, RD, a registered dietitian and nutrition writer, who reveals the 10 best high-protein yogurts on grocery shelves right now.

Whether you prefer topping your yogurt with berries and nuts at breakfast for a healthy start to the day, blending yogurt into smoothies, or using yogurt as a base for homemade sauces, these high-protein yogurts are a nutritious option. Read on for Lubeck's list of 10 highest-protein yogurts. Next, don't miss these 10 Amazing Benefits of Eating Protein.

Oikos PRO Plain Yogurt

PER 170 g (3/4 cup) : 160 calories, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 25 g protein

Oikos PRO Plain Yogurt stands out on grocery store shelves as a protein powerhouse with its rich and creamy texture and 25 grams of protein per 6-ounce serving. This yogurt is an excellent choice for those looking to elevate their protein intake without compromising taste. Its versatility makes it perfect for sweet and savory pairings, providing a satisfying and nutritious addition to any meal or snack.

"Oikos plain PRO yogurt has a whopping 25 grams of protein in just one serving. Other flavors from their PRO line carry anywhere from 20 to 23 grams," says Lubeck.

Ratio Protein

PER 1 CUP : 170 calories, 4 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (10 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 25 g protein

With a focus on maintaining a low sugar content, Ratio Protein is ideal for those conscious of their protein and sugar intake. It delivers 25 grams of whey protein per serving. "Due to some added oils, Ratio's protein yogurt isn't officially classified as yogurt, but it does have live active cultures and tons of protein," Lubeck explains. "Plus, if you're into keto or counting macros, Ratio has already done the math for you."

Two Good Low-Fat, Plain Yogurt

PER 170 g (3/4 CUP) : 90 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 30 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 14 g protein

Two Good's Low-Fat, Plain yogurt offers a healthy, protein-packed option low in fat, sugar, and calories. Its creamy consistency and neutral flavor make it a versatile choice for those looking to enjoy a satisfying yogurt treat without the excess sugar. "Two Good yogurts contain 2 grams of sugar. Their plain, low-fat yogurt also contains 14 grams of protein per serving," states Lubeck.

Fage Total Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt

PER SERVING (150 g) : 80 calories, 10 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 16 g protein

Fage Total is a classic yogurt choice that's earned its reputation for providing a protein-rich yogurt experience that's low in calories. Its smooth texture and tangy flavor make Fage Total a go-to for those looking to incorporate nonfat yogurt options into their diet without sacrificing protein content. Its simplicity allows for easy pairing with fruits, granola, or honey, making it a versatile and satisfying addition to any meal or snack.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lubeck tells us, "You can get 35 percent of your recommended protein intake for the day with one serving of Fage Total Nonfat Greek Yogurt. Their 2% milkfat option has 17 grams of protein while their whole-fat Greek yogurt has 15 grams of protein."

Good & Gather Greek Nonfat Plain Yogurt

PER 170 g (3/4 CUP) : 100 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 18 g protein

This budget-friendly yet protein-packed option is available on most grocery store shelves. As a nonfat option, Good & Gather yogurt is suitable for those aiming to increase their protein intake while managing their fat consumption. Its neutral flavor profile makes it adaptable to various flavor combinations, offering flexibility for both sweet and savory culinary creations.

"Good & Gather Greek yogurt is an extra affordable high-protein option. One serving of their nonfat Greek yogurt provides 18 grams of protein," says Lubeck.

Icelandic Provisions Plain Yogurt

PER 5.3-OUNCE SERVING : 120 calories, 2.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 17 g protein

Icelandic Provisions brings the unique and traditional taste of Icelandic skyr to the table, providing a creamy and thick yogurt experience. This brand emphasizes authenticity and quality ingredients, making it a wholesome protein-rich snack or breakfast option.

"As an Icelandic brand, Icelandic Provisions specializes in skyr, a close relative of yogurt," says Lubeck. "A single-serve container of plain low-fat skyr from Icelandic Provisions contains an impressive 17 g of protein."

365 Plain Organic Greek Yogurt

PER 170 g (3/4 CUP) : 150 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 16 g protein

365 Organic Greek Yogurt offers health-conscious consumers an organic and protein-packed yogurt option. The brand's commitment to organic sourcing also delivers nutritional benefits and a smooth and satisfying texture. Lubeck says, "Whole Foods' in-house brand, 365, has various plain Greek yogurt options that tout 16 grams of protein per serving. With 365, you also get the bonus of organically sourced yogurt."

Wallaby Organic Low-Fat Plain Yogurt

PER 170 g (3/4 CUP) : 120 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 16 g protein

"Out of Australia, Wallaby Organic yogurt comes in various flavors and fat content," says Lubeck. "If you choose their nonfat or low-fat plain yogurt, you'll get 16 grams of protein in a 3/4 cup serving, which is 30 percent of the daily value." This yogurt's creamy consistency and mild flavor make it an accessible choice for those looking to incorporate a protein boost into their diet while managing their fat intake. With a commitment to organic ingredients, Wallaby offers a wholesome and delicious yogurt option.

Chobani Greek Yogurt, Lowfat Plain

PER 170 g (3/4 CUP) : 120 calories, 3 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 15 g protein

There's a good reason Chobani Greek Yogurt is a household name. This yogurt boasts a rich and creamy texture that offers a low-fat option without compromising protein content. "Chobani's low-fat and whole-fat plain Greek yogurts both contain 15 grams of protein per serving," says Lubeck. "These yogurts also only contain one simple ingredient, cultured milk."