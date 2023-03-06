The 10-Minute Arms Workout for a Slim & Toned Look

Sculpting strong arms comes with a host of amazing benefits. According to PureGym, boosting your arm strength can aid in the performing of daily chores, tasks, and activities. In addition, you'll speed up your progress in workouts, manage a healthy weight (due to increased muscle), and boost your heart health. Plus, you can't deny that toned arms look great when you're rocking a sleeveless top.

If you want to achieve the sleek, toned, and defined arms of a dancer, then we have some stellar news for you: This 10-minute workout delivers results. In order to get into the groove, we spoke with Danielle Cote, director of training operations for Pure Barre, who says it can be helpful—and fun!—to warm up with the beat of a fast-paced song or a remix that's around 135 BPM. So crank up the volume, and gear up for the 10-minute dancer arms workout you've been waiting for!

Side lunges for one minute

To kick things off, Cote recommends performing side lunges.

Set up for this exercise by placing your feet a bit wider than your hips, turning them out just a bit. Put your hands on your hips. Perform a side lunge on the right side by shifting your weight over to the right. Then, shift to the left to complete a lunge on your left side. Do this for 20 seconds.

Next, extend both arms to form a "T" as you lunge from side to side for another 20 seconds.

"Add movement with the arms, Cote explains. "Lunge to the right as you reach your LEFT hand toward your RIGHT foot, Lunge to the left as you reach your RIGHT hand toward your LEFT foot." Do this for 20 seconds.

Planks and pushups for four minutes

Forearm plank: A classic forearm plank is the first exercise in this mini plank series. Cote instructs you to lower down to the floor on both forearms. Your feet should be placed hip-width distance apart. Your neck should be aligned with your spine, making sure your feet, forearms, and hands are firmly pressed into the ground. Remain in this position for 30 seconds.

Straight-arm plank: Next up, get ready for a straight-arm plank. Push yourself up to assume a high plank position. Your hands should be placed a bit outside your shoulder span. Bend at the elbows just a bit. Remain in this position for 30 seconds.

Pushups: For the pushup, you'll lower to your knees, bringing both feet toward your buttocks. Place your hands just a bit outside your shoulder span. Then, lower your chest to the ground, and push yourself back up so that your arms are totally straight. Perform 10 pushups.

Bring your fingers in just a bit toward each other as you descend to the ground. Push yourself back up to extended arms. Perform 10 reps of this variation.

Last but not least in this mini pushup series, place your hands underneath your shoulders with your fingers facing forward. Lower your chest toward the ground before pressing your body back up to straight arms. Complete 10 reps of this variation.

Standing arms series for four minutes

Overhead press: Hold a lightweight dumbbell (anywhere from three to six pounds) in each hand. Place your feet about hip-width distance apart. Your legs should be slightly bent and your shoulders stacked over your hips. Keep your elbows by your sides and your palms facing forward; both arms should form 90-degree angles. Gradually extend your arms overhead before slowly lowering them back to the starting position. Do this exercise for 10 reps (30 seconds total).

Biceps: It's time to work your biceps. Keep your arms resting by your sides with each palm facing forward. Your shoulders should stay relaxed and your upper arms stable. Bend both elbows as you bring the weights up to your shoulders. Take a deep breath out while lifting the dumbbells. Then, lower them as you breathe in. Do this exercise for 15 reps (a total of 30 seconds). Take a rest before repeating for another 15 reps (30 seconds).

Row: Hinge your hips back, and reach your arms forward with your palms facing each other. Bend your arms in order to bring both elbows up back so that your hands are near your shoulders. Then, return to the starting position, reaching your arms out in front of you. Do this exercise for 15 reps (30 seconds in total).

Tricep kickbacks: Bend your arms, keep your elbows up, and make sure your hands are close to your shoulders to set up for tricep kickbacks. Straighten both arms then bend them to return to the start position. Do this for 15 reps (30 seconds in total).

Completely straighten your arms, then bend them to bring your hands back to the position you started in. Do this for 15 reps (30 seconds in total).

Straighten your arms then lift them and the dumbbells up toward the sky. Cote describes this as a "small range of movement, think of lifting the arms up to coincide with the beat of the music." Do 15 reps for 20 seconds.

Arm stretch for one minute

For the final arm stretch, bring your right arm across and gently pressed toward your body. Your right arm should aim to reach for your shoulder, with your left hand holding your right elbow. Come to the center. Repeat on the left side. Interlace your fingers behind your back as you stretch and extend your arms. Then, release the stretch.