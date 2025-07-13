 Skip to content

This 10-Minute Core Routine Makes You Feel 20 Years Stronger After 50

Build up your core strength with this 10-minute blaster.
July 13, 2025

Core strength is essential for preserving balance as you head into your 50s and beyond. After all, strong core muscles improve posture and stability while decreasing lower back pain and the risk of falls. They’re also crucial for performing daily movements with ease. But building and maintaining core strength takes hard work, dedication, and just the right workout regimen. So, we spoke with an expert who shares a 10-minute core plan to achieve lasting strength well past 50. You can thank us later!

Below, Andrea Lepcio, founder and owner at Mighty Fit, outlines a 10-minute beginner-friendly program to train your core activation. Each time you exhale, picture drawing your core in and up through the pelvic floor.

10-Minute Core Workout To Stay Strong and Stable After 50

Wood Chopper

Woodchopper with Bodyweight Rotation
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart, keeping solid form/posture.
  2. Breathe in, bringing your right hand toward your left foot and bending your knees.
  3. Breathe out, swinging your arm to the right and stretching it back behind you.
  4. Perform 12 reps on each side.

Front/Side Crunches

Woman doing Standing criss cross crunches exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart.
  2. Place your hands on your shoulders, bringing your elbows to shoulder level, if you’re able to.
  3. Crunch your left knee toward your right elbow, performing 12 reps per side.
  4. Then, bring your left knee toward your left elbow to complete a side crunch; 12 reps per side.
  5. Breathe out as you lift your knee.

Crescent Bows

Low Lunge Pose, Crescent Low Lunge Pose, Crescent Moon Pose. Beautiful girl practice Anjaneyasana. Young attractive woman practicing yoga exercise. working out, black wearing sportswear, grey pants and top, indoor full length, calmness and relax.
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your feet apart, maintaining solid posture.
  2. Bring your right leg back to assume a lunge position on the ball of your right foot.
  3. Bend your front knee so that it goes above the ankle.
  4. Inhale.
  5. Bow forward, breathing out as you flatten your back.
  6. Breathe in as you rise up to a standing lunge.
  7. When comfortable, lift both arms overhead.
  8. Bow as you reach forward with your arms.
  9. Return to standing, arms overhead.
  10. Perform 8 to 12 reps per side.

Bird Dog

illustration of how to do the bird dog exercise
Shutterstock
  1. Start on all fours.
  2. Extend your left arm and right leg.
  3. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position.
  4. Switch sides.
  5. Inhale as you reach and exhale on the return.
  6. For a bird-dog crunch, reach your right arm and left leg as you inhale.
  7. On the exhale, pull your knee toward your elbow as you crunch.
  8. Breathe in and perform 8 to 12 reps on each side.

Cat/Cow

cat-cow pose illustration
Shutterstock
  1. Assume all fours.
  2. Gently round your spine to assume cat pose.
  3. Dip your back and lift your head to assume cow pose.
  4. Repeat 8 to 12 times.

Bridge Pose

bridge pose
Shutterstock
  1. Lie supine on the floor.
  2. Bend both knees, bringing your feet under your heels.
  3. Keep your upper body relaxed.
  4. Breathe in.
  5. Press both feet into the ground and exhale as you lift your hips toward the ceiling.
  6. Inhale as you return to the start position.
  7. Repeat 8 to 12 times.

Criss Cross

Pilates - Crisscross
Shutterstock
  1. Lie supine on the floor.
  2. Place one hand over the other behind your head.
  3. Inhale as you lift your shoulders and head off the ground.
  4. Breathe out as you bring one knee to the opposite elbow.
  5. Alternate sides, completing 8 to 12 reps.

Core Hover

Woman doing Knee to chest lower back stretch exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock
  1. Lie supine on the floor.
  2. Bend your right knee in toward your chest, holding onto it with your right hand.
  3. Place your left hand under your head.
  4. Flex the left foot.
  5. Lift your head off the ground, keeping your eyes on your left toes.
  6. Lift your left leg off the ground and pulse it without allowing it to touch the floor.
  7. Complete 20 pulses before switching sides.

Plank

forearm planks
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your stomach.
  2. Place your hands below your shoulders or rise onto your forearms.
  3. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet.
  4. Hold for 10 to 60 seconds.

Plank With Knee Drop

Woman doing Abdominal exercise position introduction with Forearm Plank with Knee drop in 2 step for guide. Illustration about workout.
Shutterstock
  1. Assume a high or forearm plank.
  2. Drop and lift your right knee.
  3. Switch to your left, and continue to alternate.
  4. Breathe out as you drop your knee and breathe in as you lift.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
