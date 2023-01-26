Does the Incline Walking Workout Help You Lose More Weight? An Expert Weighs In

Fans of FitTok have likely seen the hype surrounding the incline walking workout that went totally viral. This popular fitness trend dubbed the "12-3-30" workout requires you to hop on a treadmill and get in your strides at a quick pace on an incline. But does the incline walking workout help you lose more weight than regular cardio? We chatted with an expert and have the scoop. Keep reading to learn more, and next, check out 5 Little Things You Can Do Every Day To Lose a Lot of Weight.

What is the viral incline walking workout?

Influencer Lauren Giraldo created the viral incline treadmill workout, which has raked in over a whopping 2.8M likes on TikTok. She raved about its weight loss benefits in the intro of her video, explaining, "I used to weigh 30 more pounds than I do right now. I've been able to keep the weight off for about two years now, and I'm gonna teach you how I did it."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Giraldo noted she didn't diet or count calories, and added, "Literally all you need is a treadmill. You put it on an incline of 12, a speed of three, and for 30 minutes, as many times as you can a week. I do it about five."

Does the viral incline walking workout help you lose more weight than regular cardio?

There's no doubt that walking on an incline can add an extra challenge to your typical walking workout. Matt Morris, master trainer and programming manager, NASM-CPT at Burn Boot Camp, explains, "Any exercise program needs a stressor (incline and time) to provide the body the opportunity to change (weight loss)."

Doing any kind of incline walking, whether you're going up hills outdoors or on a treadmill, can help you torch additional calories and bring your heart rate up, according to MyFitnessPal. But here's the caveat: If you're just starting out in your fitness journey, Morries doesn't recommend incline walking from the get-go. Perform your strides on a flat trail or road, or on a treadmill without an incline. Doing this consistently can also aid in your weight loss efforts, Morris says.