People Swear By the '30-30-30' Diet for Weight Loss: 'I Started To See My Abs Come out Again'

There's a diet gaining much attention on social media, and it's called "30-30-30." What's so special about it? Well, Gary Brecka, human biologist and co-founder of 10X Health Systems, explains in a TikTok video, "I've never seen anything in my life strip fat off of a human being faster than this." Needless to say, that caught our attention and left us wanting to know all of the details. There are so many diets for weight loss that pop up on social media, but this one combines protein and exercise and has TikTokers sharing their real-life results.

Here's How the '30-30-30' Diet for Weight Loss Works

The 30-30-30 diet is ideal for those who want to burn fat and lose weight. "The concept is to get 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking and then follow it up with 30 minutes of continuous, moderate-level cardio," explains Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, from Top Nutrition Coaching. The idea is to do it for 30 days, or a month, "and watch [the fat] eviscerate," Brecka explains in his video.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

People Swear by the '12-3-30' Workout for Weight Loss: 'My Stomach Feels Slimmer'

Brecka also recommends looking at your recent bloodwork, specifically hormone levels, to see if your estrogen is high. Estrogen is known to retain water in your body, leading to swelling and bloating.

Some positive feedback from TikTokers who have followed the 30-30-30 diet? One user, @go.tay_, captioned her 30-30-30 video, "Taking my health into my own hands because my training program has not been effective. Back to the basics to get out of this plateau."

20 Best High-Protein, Low-Calorie Foods

Another TikTok user, @casuallykatiee, reveals in her video, "If you're one of the 80% of women who struggle with PCOS or hormone imbalances, then you know how hard it can be to lose weight. After 30 days of the 30-30-30 method, I finally started to see my abs start to come out again. I'm feeling leaner, lighter, stronger, and healthier than I have in such a long time."

Getting your fill of protein first thing in the morning, combined with daily exercise, is always chock-full of benefits. "Incorporating protein in the morning [includes] its role in promoting satiety, providing sustained energy throughout the day, and supporting muscle health," Hill tells us. "Incorporating regular exercise supports both physical and mental health."

People Swear By the Zone Diet for Weight Loss: 6 Things You Need to Know

As with any diet trend, Hill notes that some people may find 30-30-30 to be unsustainable in the long term, which can lead to feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or guilty if you're unable to keep up with it. "I recommend folks implement morning protein and exercise when able but not to stress about a rigid routine around it when circumstances make it difficult," Hill adds.