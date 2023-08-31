5 Standing Exercises for Faster Weight Loss After 50

Hoping to lose some weight? All you have to do is stand tall, and listen up! Trying to get into shape and lose weight after 50 just got a whole lot easier. We spoke with Stephanie Thomas, a personal trainer on Fyt, who breaks down some of the best standing exercises for faster weight loss after 50. You don't even need to roll out your yoga mat for these exercises, although you will need a pair of dumbbells for some. Working out to get into better shape is in your near future.

"Standing exercises are great for toning the entire body. I always encourage my clients to practice each weighted exercise without weights to become familiar with the form. Once comfortable, begin to incorporate weights into the exercises," Thomas tells us. "Standing exercises can be beneficial while looking to lose weight because the whole body—especially the core—is engaged. Standing can help increase a layer of muscle throughout your body and help burn fat."

The reason why you will love this standing workout is, it's kind of a no-excuses routine. The reason why? You can do it in the comfort of your home, office, or even while you're traveling. So listen up, and get ready to explore the below standing exercises for faster weight loss after 50. And when you're finished, don't miss out on these 5 Standing Exercises Women Should Do Daily To Stay Fit, Firm & Toned.

1 High Knees

Start off by doing some high knees. Stand tall, and activate your core. Then, bring your left knee up to your core until your thigh becomes parallel to the floor. Quickly switch legs as you bring your left leg down to the floor and raise your right knee toward your midsection. Perform three sets of 30- to 60-second reps.

2 Standing Side Crunches

The standing side crunch begins in a hip-width stance. Your hands should be placed at the back of your head with bent elbows. Bend your torso to the right until your elbow is just a few inches away from your ribs. Return to the start position, and repeat the motion on your left side. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Another way to perform the standing side crunch is by starting with your left hand on your left hip. Bring your right arm overhead. Crunch to your right side by bringing your right elbow down to meet your right knee. Repeat on the opposite side.

3 Single-Leg Deadlifts

Begin this movement by holding dumbbells in both hands. Raise your right leg behind you as you lower your chest toward the floor, keeping your left foot grounded. Make sure your glutes and core are activated as the weight is lowered to shin level, keeping a little bend in your left knee. Use control to lift both dumbbells back to the position you started in, and bring your raised leg back to the ground. Repeat the same motion on your other side. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

4 Dumbbell Side Bends

For dumbbell side bends, stand tall with a dumbbell in your right hand. Press your hips to your left side as you lower the weight until it's above the side of your right knee. Gradually return to the starting position to complete your first rep. Make sure your core and obliques stay activated during the movement. Perform three sets of 10 reps for each side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Jumping Jacks

Start with both feet together and your arms at the sides of your body. Then, quickly jump your feet out so they're wider than hip-width, and raise your arms overhead. In another quick motion, jump your legs back in to the position you started in as you lower your arms. Perform four sets of 25 reps.