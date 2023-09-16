5 Best Bodyweight Exercises To Lose Belly Overhang in 30 Days

Look, we've all been there—trying to squeeze into a favorite pair of jeans or tucking away that stubborn belly fat that won't budge. But don't worry because we have good news to share: The solution to your belly bulge issue might be simpler than you think. In this article, we spoke with Nadia Murdock, CPT, a certified fitness instructor at Garage Gym Reviews, who dishes out five of the best bodyweight exercises to lose your belly overhang in just 30 days.

"There are several reasons why someone may experience belly overhang, ranging from significant weight gain to genetics," says Murdock. "But with the proper lifestyle adjustments like nutrition, sleep, and stress management combined with exercise, you can improve the appearance of this."

We all want a flat and toned tummy. Fortunately, achieving this goal doesn't require neverending crunches or costly gym memberships. With the right bodyweight exercises, you can melt unwanted belly fat from the comfort of your home, at a park, or anywhere you choose to sweat it out.

Each of these exercises is your ticket to a flatter and firmer midsection. So read on if you're ready to shed excess fat while strengthening and toning those abdominal muscles. And, when you're done, check out these 5 Quick HIIT Workouts To Melt Your 'Jelly Belly' for Good.

1 Sumo Squats with Arm Pulses

Play

The sumo squat with arm pulses is a go-to bodyweight move for kickstarting your weight loss journey.

"Standing with your feet in a squat position and slightly wider than hip-width apart, point your toes outward at an angle," explains Murdock. "Lower your body into a squat position, making sure your knees don't pass your toes. While performing this action, extend your arms over your head, and perform a pulldown action simultaneously as you squat. Stop just at shoulder level while maintaining proper form with your arms."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Refer to the above clip for proper form, and incorporate arm pulses into your movement. Perform five sets of 10 to 12 reps.

RELATED: 7 No-Equipment Floor Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month

2 Lunge Tap Out

Lunges are a fantastic way to target your leg muscles, but let's kick it up a notch with the lunge tap out. This variation engages your inner thighs and helps with balance, making it a perfect addition to your weight loss routine.

"Place the palm of your hands on a steady surface or chair for balance while standing. Step forward into a lunge, and instead of returning to the starting position, tap your back leg out to the side," explains Murdock. Aim for five sets of eight to 10 reps per leg.

RELATED: The 30-Day Standing Workout to Sculpt Ripped Abs in Record Time

3 Goddess Arm Plies

Play

This next exercise supports healthy weight loss while strengthening your upper body.

"Stand with your feet wide apart and toes turned out, then lower into a squat position. As you come up, sweep your arms out to the sides and overhead, really engaging those arm muscles. Extend your legs and lower your arms with your palms facing the ground," says Murdock.

See the above clip for proper plie squat form, and add the sweeping "goddess arm" motion into the exercise. Shoot for five sets of 10 to 12 reps.

RELATED: The Only 5 Yoga Exercises You Need To Shrink Your Belly

4 Traditional Pushups and Variations

The classic pushup is a total-body workout in itself. It strengthens your chest, shoulders, arms, and core while helping you shed those extra pounds. If you want to spice it up, try variations like diamond pushups or incline push-ups. These exercises target different muscle groups and keep your workouts exciting.

"Start with your body in a traditional pushup position, either on your toes or knees," instructs Murdock. "Ensure your toes and knees are aligned with your hips. Lower your body to the floor with the goal of getting your chest as close as possible to the ground. Make sure your body does not sink and remains aligned with your spine. To add a bit of difficulty to this move, you can try performing the pushup while stabilizing yourself on one foot at a time. Each time you come up, alternate on the other side." Perform five sets of eight to 12 reps.

RELATED: 10 Best Strength Exercises for Women To Melt 'Middle-Aged Spread' Belly Fat

5 Traditional Plank and Variations

Holding a plank engages your entire body—especially your core. To keep things interesting, experiment with side planks or forearm planks. These variations help with weight loss, tone your obliques, and build endurance.

"Start in a forearm plank with your fingertips facing forward or your hands clasped in front of you. Take both knees off the floor until you're on your toes. Hold this forearm plank for 30 seconds before resting. Mix things up by performing a plank tap out. For this move, maintain the same plank position but tap your right foot slightly outside your hip and return to the starting position. Repeat the same action on the other side," says Murdock. Do this move for 10 reps of 30-second holds (five on each side) and repeat for five sets.