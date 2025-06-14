Only Have 30 Minutes? Here Are the 5 Exercises That Actually Work

Everyone’s time is precious, which is why it’s essential to make the most of it—especially when it comes to carving out time for exercise. It’s easy to spend 15 minutes at a Starbucks drive-up, waiting for your favorite coffee drink, so what’s 15 minutes more when it comes to your personal wellness? That’s why we spoke to a trainer to learn how you can get peak fitness out of 30 minutes. No excuses—let’s get started.

Focus on Compound Movements

“If you only have 30 minutes, the smartest way to structure your workout is to focus on compound movements and appropriately use supersets to save time and increase training density,” explains Everett Miner, a certified personal trainer at NASM.

Compound movements such as pushups, squats, and deadlifts train many joints and muscle groups at the same time. These exercises are stellar for building power, strength, and your functional fitness in general.

It’s not necessary to exercise for long periods of time. Everett points out, “Progress matters more than duration. It’s not about how long you spend on the workout, it’s about whether you’re improving. If you’re consistently adding weight, doing more reps, or increasing the quality of your movement then you’re likely building strength and lean muscle. That can absolutely happen in 30 minutes or less.”

Avoid Turning Your Quick Workout Session Into a Rushed Circuit

What you want to avoid is having a short workout turn into a rushed circuit session that includes light weights and high reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“That turns your session into cardio with weights and doesn’t produce meaningful long-term results in the muscle and strength department—or at least not as efficiently and effectively,” Everett warns.

Use Equipment That Covers a Solid Range of Movement

Since you only have 30 minutes, let’s get to it! Everett recommends starting with equipment that covers a good range of movements and will allow progressive overload. Some equipment that may be helpful (but not necessary) to have on hand include dumbbells, resistance bands with handles, an adjustable bench, weighted vest or pull-up bar, kettlebells, and a foam roller.

A Sample 30-Minute Routine

If including supersets into your routine, consider the sample workout below.

Push + Pull Superset (e.g. DB Bench Press + Dumbbell Row) Squat + Push Superset (e.g. Goblet Squat + Dumbbell Shoulder Press) Hinge + Pull Superset (e.g. Romanian Deadlift + Pull Up) Lunge + Core Superset (e.g. Reverse Lunges + Russian Twists/Crunches/Leg Raise)

“Even in a short window, total-body results come from intelligent programming, not just ‘cramming in exercises,'” Everett says. “Focus on quality reps, strategic pairing, and progressive overload over time.”