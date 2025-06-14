 Skip to content

Only Have 30 Minutes? Here Are the 5 Exercises That Actually Work

A personal trainer shares how to best spend 30 minutes at the gym.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on June 14, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Everyone’s time is precious, which is why it’s essential to make the most of it—especially when it comes to carving out time for exercise. It’s easy to spend 15 minutes at a Starbucks drive-up, waiting for your favorite coffee drink, so what’s 15 minutes more when it comes to your personal wellness? That’s why we spoke to a trainer to learn how you can get peak fitness out of 30 minutes. No excuses—let’s get started.

Focus on Compound Movements

woman doing dumbbell pushups exercises to lose belly fat in 30 days
Shutterstock

“If you only have 30 minutes, the smartest way to structure your workout is to focus on compound movements and appropriately use supersets to save time and increase training density,” explains Everett Miner, a certified personal trainer at NASM.

Compound movements such as pushups, squats, and deadlifts train many joints and muscle groups at the same time. These exercises are stellar for building power, strength, and your functional fitness in general.

It’s not necessary to exercise for long periods of time. Everett points out, “Progress matters more than duration. It’s not about how long you spend on the workout, it’s about whether you’re improving. If you’re consistently adding weight, doing more reps, or increasing the quality of your movement then you’re likely building strength and lean muscle. That can absolutely happen in 30 minutes or less.”

If You Can Perform These 4 Functional Moves, Your Body’s Built to Last

Avoid Turning Your Quick Workout Session Into a Rushed Circuit

senior man tired during cardio workout
Shutterstock

What you want to avoid is having a short workout turn into a rushed circuit session that includes light weights and high reps.

“That turns your session into cardio with weights and doesn’t produce meaningful long-term results in the muscle and strength department—or at least not as efficiently and effectively,” Everett warns.

4 Morning Exercises That Shrink the Hormonal Belly Fat After 40

Use Equipment That Covers a Solid Range of Movement

fit couple training with weighted vests
Shutterstock

Since you only have 30 minutes, let’s get to it! Everett recommends starting with equipment that covers a good range of movements and will allow progressive overload. Some equipment that may be helpful (but not necessary) to have on hand include dumbbells, resistance bands with handles, an adjustable bench, weighted vest or pull-up bar, kettlebells, and a foam roller.

Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

A Sample 30-Minute Routine

woman doing bodyweight lunges, exercises for slimmer hips
Shutterstock

If including supersets into your routine, consider the sample workout below.

  1. Push + Pull Superset (e.g. DB Bench Press + Dumbbell Row)
  2. Squat + Push Superset (e.g. Goblet Squat + Dumbbell Shoulder Press)
  3. Hinge + Pull Superset (e.g. Romanian Deadlift + Pull Up)
  4. Lunge + Core Superset (e.g. Reverse Lunges + Russian Twists/Crunches/Leg Raise)

“Even in a short window, total-body results come from intelligent programming, not just ‘cramming in exercises,'” Everett says. “Focus on quality reps, strategic pairing, and progressive overload over time.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Speediance Gym Monster 2

    I Tried $3,000 AI Home Gym for 2 Weeks

  • Only Have 30 Minutes? Here Are the 5 Exercises That Actually Work. Cover. Determined female athlete looking away and doing goblet squat with heavy kettlebell during intense training in spacious light gym. Strong sportswoman in activewear with ponytail doing plank with dumbbells during functional training in spacious light gym

    5 Exercises That Actually Work in Just 30 Minutes

  • Commercial female model with perfect smile lifting weights curling dumbbell for toned fit arms. 5 Best Ways To Feed Muscle & Melt Body Fat. Cover

    5 Ways To Build Muscle and Burn Fat Fast

  • Young man climbing on rock wall, close-up of male hands with tape in magnesium powder.

    5 Grip Moves That Will Instantly Boost Your Lifts

  • The Only 3 Moves You Need for a Stronger Lower Back After 40 Fitness, body builder and woman with barbell training, workout or challenge exercise for muscle power, energy and goal. Strong, power and sports person with gym motivation and bodybuilder challenge

    3 Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Back Fast

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.