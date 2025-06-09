 Skip to content

If You Can Perform These 4 Functional Moves, Your Body’s Built to Last

Set your body up for the long haul with these key functional moves.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on June 9, 2025 | 9:41 AM

Working out isn’t just about looking good. Sure, toned muscles are a major plus when you’re wearing sleeveless tops or summer dresses—but your fitness routine should extend beyond aesthetics and prep your body for the long haul. That’s where functional strength comes into play. It’s essential for daily movement—especially as you age. We spoke with a fitness expert who says that if you can ace these four functional moves, your body is built to last.

What exactly is “functional” movement? Well, it mimics real-life actions, boosts core stability and balance, and features compound exercises that fire up more than one muscle group at the same time.

“Functional strength is especially important as we age because it helps improve balance, stability, posture, and how your body moves as a whole—to ensure independence, safety and quality of life,” explains Lia Bartha, founder of B The Method and certified Pilates instructor. “By adding in functional movement to your routine, you’ll slow and counteract the effects of aging, like loss of muscle mass, joint mobility, balance, and coordination.”

Below, Lia shares four functional movements that activate your core and connect key muscle groups.

Glute Bridge

Young sporty woman in sportswear, leggings and bra practicing yoga, beautiful girl doing Glute Bridge exercise, dvi pada pithasana pose, working out in yoga studio.
Shutterstock

Lia says successfully performing the glute bridge “shows posterior chain strength, deep core strength, and spinal mobility and stability.”

  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the floor. Arms should be at your sides, palms facing down.
  2. Push through your feet to press your hips toward the ceiling.
  3. Once you reach the top of the bridge, activate your core, glutes, pelvic floor, and hamstrings.
  4. Use control to lower.

7 Best Functional Training Exercises To Build Strength All Over

Bird Dog

fit woman doing bird-dogs, concept of best exercises for lower back pain
Shutterstock

The bird dog signals coordination, core control, and spinal stability.

  1. Assume all fours with your hands under your shoulders.
  2. Extend your left arm and right leg.
  3. Hold for a moment before returning to all fours.
  4. Repeat on the other side.

If You Can Jump This High, Your Lower Body Power Is Off the Charts

Single-Leg Standing Balance

woman demonstrating balance test to predict how long you'll live
Shutterstock

Being able to balance on one leg shows dynamic balance, proprioception, and solid ankle/hip stability.

  1. Balance on one foot, keeping your standing leg steady and core engaged.
  2. Extend the lifted leg in front of you, then to the side, and then behind you. The motion should be smooth and controlled.
  3. Repeat on the other side.

The Standing Leg Routine That Doubles as a Strength Test

Chair Sits

Senior woman sitting on chair and spread both arms and jog in the side to stretch the arm muscles, for good healthy with training exercise online on tablet, workout online from home concept
Shutterstock

The chair sit “shows leg strength, balance, core control, and joint integrity of the hips, knees, and ankles,” Lia tells us.

  1. Sit tall in a chair with your arms crossed.
  2. Stand up without using your hands for support.
  3. Slowly sit back down.
  4. Make sure your knees remain aligned with your hips and feet.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • 5 Bodyweight Moves That Keep You Strong, Mobile & Independent After 50

    5 Bodyweight Moves To Stay Strong After 50

  • woman making yoga in balancing table pose on mat. If You Can Perform These 4 Functional Moves, Your Body’s Built to Last. Cover

    4 Functional Moves That Prove You're Aging Strong

  • 5 No-Equipment Exercises To Firm Your Underarms After 40

    5 No-Equipment Moves To Firm Arms After 40

  • Side plank yoga pose with extended arm under the clear blue sky,

    4 Morning Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat After 40

  • Denise Austin’s 4 Go-To Exercises To Melt Stubborn Belly Fat

    Denise Austin's 4 Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.