4 Bodyweight Moves That Flatten Lower Belly Better Than Crunches After 45

Are you a fan of crunches? They’re a great way to strengthen your core, improve posture, and boost overall athletic performance. The one thing they aren’t so effective at, though, is burning stubborn belly fat. If your goal is to flatten your lower abdominal area, we’re here with four bodyweight exercises that will get better results than crunches.

“Crunches are a limited movement. They were designed to flex the upper abdomen through spinal flexion, but the lower belly? That’s not where crunches excel,” explains Felicia Hernandez, NASM-certified personal trainer and community engagement lead at Eden Health Club. “The combination of neck and spine and lower back stress becomes more severe after reaching age 45. The neck experiences tension during crunches because you perform the exercise, which restricts your movement range to small areas that fail to activate your deep core muscles responsible for lower belly definition.”

Reverse Crunch

“This is the move that does what crunches pretend to do,” says Hernandez. “Reverse crunches provide targeted activation of the lower abdominal region while minimizing strain on the neck and lower back. You’re not pulling on your neck, and you’re moving through a greater range of motion. The lower portion of your rectus abdominis lights up, but equally important, your transverse abdominis is engaged throughout because you’re maintaining a neutral spine position.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Place your hands at your sides, palms facing down. Brace your core and gradually curl your tailbone off the floor, bringing your knees to your chest with control. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering without letting your feet touch the ground. Perform 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps with 90 seconds of rest in between sets.

Dead Bug

“The dead bug is deceptively powerful for lower-ab activation. It challenges your anti-extension stability while your limbs are moving independently,” explains Hernandez. “This means your transverse abdominis and rectus abdominis have to work overtime to prevent your lower back from arching. It also coordinates core stability with limb movement, which is exactly what real life demands. After 45, this coordination becomes critical for injury prevention and functional strength.”

Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate. Perform 2 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side, or 1 set of 30 total alternating reps.

Leg Drops

“Leg drops are gold for lower-ab definition because they create sustained tension through a longer range of motion,” Hernandez notes. “As you lower your legs toward the floor, your transverse abdominis has to work eccentrically, meaning it’s lengthening under tension. This is where muscle growth and definition actually happen. The key is controlling the descent, not letting gravity do the work. Your lower back stays flat against the floor throughout, which means your core is working hard to maintain that position.”

Lie flat on your back with legs extended toward the sky. Place your hands at your sides, palms facing down, or lightly under your glutes for added support. Keep your core braced as you lower both legs as far as you’re able to without your lower back lifting off the floor. Slowly bring your legs back up to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Scissor Kicks

“Scissor kicks demand sustained lower-ab activation while challenging your hip flexors and obliques simultaneously,” Hernandez points out. “Because you’re maintaining a lifted position while moving your legs in opposite directions, your entire anterior core is engaged. The transverse abdominis activates to prevent lumbar extension, your rectus abdominis holds your legs elevated, and your obliques work to stabilize against rotational forces.”