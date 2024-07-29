A 400-Calorie Chick-fil-A Breakfast Hack for Weight Loss

Chick-fil-A is a fan-favorite chain for good reason. From its juicy nuggets and tasty variety of dipping sauces to its chicken breakfast biscuits, there's something to satisfy everyone's cravings. However, when you're on a diet, you may think you must ditch Chick-fil-A cold turkey. That's not the case! Treating yourself every once in a while is key to establishing a sustainable weight-loss regimen, and we have just the Chick-fil-A breakfast order hack that won't derail your progress. This meal is approximately 400 calories and jam-packed with protein.

Chick-fil-A's Egg White Griller Muffin—with a small twist!—is an excellent choice for those who are watching their waistlines.

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 29 g

If you've explored the wide world of TikTok, you may have come across TikTok user @SmallerSam_PCOS. Sam delivers healthy meal ideas and low-calorie fast food options to her 1.3M followers, and it's easy to see why people love her content.

This 325-Calorie Chick-fil-A Order Is Genius for Weight Loss

Sam revealed in her profile that she dropped 246 pounds while eating in a calorie deficit. Two hundred pounds were lost naturally through healthy eating and exercise habits, and the additional 46 were lost with the aid of Semaglutide to help treat her PCOS.

From Popeye's to Panda Express to Taco Bell to Wendy's, Sam has you covered with low-calorie fast-food orders you may want to explore when trying to eat healthier, looking to lose weight, or stick to a calorie deficit. This clip specifically explores Sam's go-to Chick-fil-A breakfast order hack that amounts to approximately 400 calories.

The Best Chick-fil-A Order for Weight Loss

"I get the Egg White Griller Muffin, but I sub pepper jack cheese instead of American," Sam explained in her video. "And I get a fruit cup on the side. The fruit cups are only [70] calories." She also added some Texas Pete hot sauce to the top of her egg sandwich. Along with her drink of choice, Sam's meal came to $9.03.

You can enjoy this meal for approximately 400 calories while soaking up the satiating benefits of protein.