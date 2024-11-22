If You Can Do The '5-10-5' Cardio Challenge, Your Agility Is Great

If you seek a cardio workout that burns calories and puts your agility to the test, the 5-10-5 cardio challenge may be exactly what you're looking for. This cardio drill, also known as the "5-10-5 shuttle run," will improve your speed, coordination, athleticism, and overall fitness level. It's a great way to spruce up any traditional cardio regimen and challenge your body.

We spoke with a fitness expert who breaks down everything you should know about the 5-10-5 cardio challenge and how to get started.

What Is the 5-10-5 Cardio Challenge?

"The 5-10-5 cardio challenge, also known as the pro agility shuttle drill, involves quick changes in direction to test and improve agility," explains Dr. Chris Mohr, fitness and nutrition advisor at Fortune Recommends. "Start by positioning yourself in the center of a 10-yard area. Sprint 5 yards to your right, touch the line, then speed 10 yards to your left, touch that line, and finally dash back 5 yards to where you began."

This cardio drill mimics quick movements and changes in direction, which are common in daily activities or sports like football.

The Benefits of Agility Training

Agility training has many benefits for overall fitness and body health. It helps improve reflexes and balance and increases body awareness.

"It forces you to change directions quickly, which helps [improve] neuromuscular coordination, cardiovascular health, and metabolic rate," Dr. Mohr adds. "The drill is beneficial for boosting agility, improving joint health, and reducing injury risks."

How the 5-10-5 Challenge Compares To Other Forms of Cardio in Terms of Agility

According to Dr. Mohr, cycling and running are mostly linear forms of cardio exercise, while the 5-10-5 challenge features multidirectional movements and fast decision-making. "This makes it helpful for improving agility, coordination, and speed," Dr. Mohr explains. "Integrating the 5-10-5 challenge with other cardio exercises can create a well-rounded fitness regimen that significantly improves these key physical attributes."