5 Standing Exercises That Firm Sagging Arms Better Than Dumbbells After 45

While it’s normal to notice some unwanted arm sag as you age, these moves will help you sculpt, tighten, and firm.
Published on October 22, 2025 | 8:45 AM

As you age, it’s completely normal to notice some unwanted arm sag. You can lose anywhere from 3% to 8% of lean muscle mass every decade after 30, which makes regular resistance training more essential than ever. The good news? Sculpting stronger, more toned arms is easier than you’d think. We spoke with a fitness pro who shares five standing exercises that firm sagging arms better than dumbbells after 45. So put down your dumbbells and grab a resistance band and kettlebell instead!

Why is training your arms so important? After 45, hormonal shifts—lower testosterone and estrogen—contribute to natural muscle loss and reduced skin elasticity, says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness.

“This process, known as sarcopenia, can cause the triceps (the area under the arms) to weaken, making the skin appear looser. Reduced collagen production also affects the skin’s firmness, while slower metabolism and less activity accelerate fat accumulation in the upper arms,” Canham explains. “Muscle fibers shrink, collagen declines, and circulation slows with age. These changes reduce tone and tightness, especially in the triceps and shoulders.”

Resistance training is the key to reversing sagging skin—even without using standard dumbbells—to rev up collagen and rebuild lean muscle.

5 Standing Exercises That Firm Sagging Arms

“These standing moves engage multiple muscle groups, improve posture, and tighten the arms through controlled resistance—offering better tone and functional strength than isolated dumbbell curls,” Canham notes.

Perform the below circuit 3 to 4 times a week, resting for 30 seconds between each set.

Band Tricep Kickbacks

  1. Anchor a resistance band under your feet.
  2. Hold onto one end of the band in each hand, palms facing inward.
  3. Hinge a bit forward at the hips, maintaining a flat back and elbows tucked closed to the sides of your body.
  4. Extend your arms straight back, squeezing your triceps at the top of the movement.
  5. Use control to return to the start position.
  6. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps.

Band Overhead Press

  1. Stand in the middle of a resistance band, feet hip-width apart.
  2. Hold one end of the band in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward.
  3. Activate your core and maintain a tall chest.
  4. Press both hands overhead until your arms are completely extended.
  5. Use control as you lower the bands back to shoulder height.
  6. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Kettlebell Halos

  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.
  2. Hold a kettlebell at your right hip.
  3. Maintain a soft bend in the knees.
  4. Gradually bring the kettlebell up toward your opposite shoulder, then “halo” it around the back of your head.
  5. The kettlebell should end at your left hip.
  6. Complete 2 sets of 8 to 10 rotations in each direction.

Cable Straight-Arm Pulldown

  1. Attach a straight bar or rope to a high pulley on the cable machine.
  2. Stand facing the machine, feet hip-width apart, and grab the bar using an overhand grip.
  3. Your arms should be completely extended in front of you, slightly ahead of your thighs.
  4. Activate your core and slightly bend your knees.
  5. Use control to pull the bar down with straight arms until it reaches your thighs.
  6. Gradually return the bar to the start position.
  7. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps.

Standing Arm Circles with Resistance Band

  1. Stand at the center of a resistance band, feet hip-width apart, holding one end in each hand.
  2. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder level, slightly bending the elbows.
  3. Make tiny forward circles with your arms.
  4. Perform 2 sets of 30 seconds.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
