5 Standing Exercises That Smooth Back Fat Faster Than Row Machines After 45

As you age, hormonal shifts can cause fat to accumulate in the most stubborn areas. If back fat is one of them, we’ve rounded up the best standing exercises you can do to strengthen and tone your upper body. In fact, they’re even more productive than spending time on a rowing machine after 45.

“Standing back exercises require your entire kinetic chain to work together. You’re not just moving your arms—your core, glutes, and deep postural muscles have to stabilize you,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “That means more muscles are activated at once, which increases calorie burn, improves balance, and supports long-term strength.”

The rower provides a stellar workout, but you’re anchored and supported on the machine. Standing exercises activate your back in ways that channel real-life movement—stabilizing, rotating, pulling, and reaching—which is essential as you age.

“Standing back exercises engage the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, trapezius, and rear deltoids, along with stabilizers in the core and hips. These are essential for posture, shoulder health, and preventing the rounded-back pattern that becomes more common after 45,” Canham points out.

For noticeable results, aim to perform these moves three to four days a week. After 45, consistency is more important than intensity.

Standing Resistance Band Rows

“This movement strengthens the mid-back and improves posture. Standing forces your core to help stabilize, which increases total muscle recruitment,” Canham tells us. “How to do it? Anchor a resistance band at chest height, step back until there’s tension, and pull elbows straight back while keeping ribs down.”

​​Begin by anchoring a resistance band to a sturdy pole at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Straight-Arm Band Pulldowns

“The straight-arm band pulldown targets the upper lats—one of the key areas that helps create a smoother, more defined back. It also teaches proper shoulder alignment,” Canham explains. “How to do it? Hold a band overhead, pull straight down toward the hips with arms extended, and feel the sides of your back engage.”

Anchor a resistance band to a high point. Stand facing the anchor point with your feet hip-width apart. Grab the band with straight arms, hands shoulder-width apart. Activate your core and slightly bend your knees. Use control to pull the band down until it reaches your thighs. Gradually return the band to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Standing Reverse Fly

“The standing reverse fly activates the rear deltoids and upper back, the exact region where many people store ‘bra-line fat.’ Strengthening this area lifts the posture and reduces the appearance of back folds,” Canham tells us. “How to do it? With light dumbbells or bands, hinge slightly, open arms out to the side, and squeeze the shoulder blades together.”

Begin by standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward at the hips, maintaining a straight back. Extend and slightly bend your arms, lifting the dumbbells out to the sides. Use control to lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Woodchopper

The rotational movement in the woodchopper exercise “engages the lats, obliques, and deep spinal muscles,” Canham explains, adding, “This burns more calories and tightens the entire back-core complex better than staying in a fixed rowing position.”

You’ll use a light dumbbell or cable and rotate the weight diagonally across your body, all while maintaining control and engaging your core.

Begin by standing tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a dumbbell or medicine ball above one shoulder. Activate your core. Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees. Use control to reverse the motion. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Standing Swimmers

“This is a great endurance builder for the entire posterior chain. It strengthens the small stabilizing muscles across the upper and mid-back, improving tone and shoulder mobility,” Canham notes. “How to do it? Extend the opposite arm and leg, then alternate in a smooth, controlled pattern.”