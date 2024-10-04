The Best Low-Calorie, High-Protein Order at 25 Popular Restaurant Chains

Trying to eat healthy while dining out? Finding meals that are both low in calories and high in protein can be a challenge. Protein is crucial for muscle growth, repair, and overall body function, while managing your calorie intake is essential for weight loss or maintaining health goals. Fortunately, many restaurants now offer healthier options that don't skimp on flavor or satisfaction.

In this article, we've curated menu items from 25 popular restaurant chains that offer the best of both worlds: meals that are "low-calorie" (under 600 calories per serving) and "high-protein" (at least 25 grams of protein). While some chains may not have a perfect low-calorie, high-protein combo, we've included the highest-protein, lowest-calorie options available.

Chili's: Santa Fe Salad

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 30 g

Chili's Santa Fe Salad is packed with 30 grams of protein, mainly from grilled chicken and black beans. At only 550 calories per order, it's a filling, nutrient-dense option that's low in total carbohydrates but high in fiber. We love the added vegetables in the salad, such as lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes that help keep this meal balanced and satisfying.

Applebee's: Tex Mex Shrimp Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 710

Fat : 4+ g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 2,080 mg

Carbs : 91 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 30 g

While the calorie count is a bit higher than others at 710 calories, Applebee's Tex Mex Shrimp Bowl fits our high-protein criteria with 30 grams of protein. Opting for shrimp, which is naturally low in calories and fat, keeps this dish from being too high in calories. Additionally, the bowl is loaded with fiber thanks to ingredients like rice, beans, and vegetables, helping to keep you fuller for longer.

Olive Garden: Herb Grilled Salmon

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 610

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 45 g

Olive Garden's Herb-Grilled Salmon is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-protein, heart-healthy meal. With 45 grams of protein and just 610 calories, this dish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are also beneficial for heart and brain health. The salmon is grilled, helping you avoid extra calories from frying, and the dish is paired with vegetables for added fiber and nutrients.

Red Lobster: Rainbow Trout

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 67 g

Red Lobster's Rainbow Trout offers an astounding 67 grams of protein for just 490 calories, making it an exceptionally high-protein option for anyone seeking a balanced meal. The trout is grilled rather than fried, contains omega-3 fatty acids and delivers a light meal that still fills you up.

Cracker Barrel: Grilled Chicken Tenders

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 48 g

If you're looking for a low-calorie, high-protein option, Cracker Barrel's Grilled Chicken Tenders are a perfect choice. With only 270 calories and a whopping 48 grams of protein, these tenders provide a lean, filling meal. The dish is also low in sodium and sugar, making it a healthy option for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. We recommend pairing these tenders with a side of vegetables for extra nutrients and fiber while keeping calories low.

Ruby Tuesday: Deconstructed Steak Kabobs

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 2,230 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 49 g

Ruby Tuesday's Deconstructed Steak Kabobs offer 49 grams of protein, making it a hearty choice for meat lovers. Be mindful of the sodium content, which is quite high at 2,230 milligrams. Opt for less sauce or request lower-sodium alternatives to help make this meal an even healthier option.

TGI Fridays: Simply Grilled Salmon with Double Lemon Butter Broccoli

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 560

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 2,250 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 36 g

This meal is a flavorful, high-protein option for salmon lovers, with 36 grams of protein and just 560 calories. While the salmon is an excellent source of omega-3s and protein, the added lemon butter can increase the fat content. Consider asking for less butter or ask for it to be on the side to reduce the overall calories and sodium levels.

Cheesecake Factory: Grilled Steak Medallions

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 10+ g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,320 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 45 g

At only 440 calories, the Grilled Steak Medallions from Cheesecake Factory are a lean option that packs 45 grams of protein. While the saturated fat content is a bit higher due to the steak, the portion size is small, and the dish includes vegetables for added fiber. This is a solid choice for a satisfying meal that doesn't blow your calories for the day.

Red Robin: Ensenda Chicken Platter

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 2,360 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 57 g

Red Robin's Ensenada Chicken Platter offers an impressive 57 grams of protein while keeping the calorie count at 400. This grilled chicken dish also provides 5 grams of fiber, contributing to a balanced meal. However, the sodium content is on the higher side, so if you're watching your salt intake, consider requesting modifications, like having the sauce on the side.

PF Chang's: Chicken with Broccoli

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 30 g

PF Chang's Chicken with Broccoli is a low-calorie, high-protein option with only 240 calories. It delivers 30 grams of protein, making it a lean, protein-packed choice. The broccoli adds fiber, along with essential vitamins and minerals. To round out the meal, consider adding a cup of steamed brown rice.

LongHorn Steakhouse: LongHorn Salmon

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 47 g

LongHorn Steakhouse's Salmon is a perfect example of a healthy, high-protein meal that won't break your calorie bank. At only 430 calories and 47 grams of protein, this dish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for heart health. It's also low in sodium and total carbohydrates. Pair it with a side of vegetables like broccoli and a small baked potato for added fiber and nutrients.

IHOP: Build Your Own Omelette

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 28 g

IHOP's Build Your Own Omelette is a versatile, protein-packed meal that starts with a base of cheese and eggs, delivering 28 grams of protein in just 400 calories. For an even bigger protein boost, you can add ingredients like ham or bacon, though you'll increase the sodium with these add-ins. The omelet is relatively low in carbohydrates, making it a good option for those who are monitoring their blood sugar. Be mindful of the fat content, which is on the higher side, but you can easily adjust the toppings to suit your preferences.

Outback Steakhouse: Center Cut Sirloin 6 oz

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,280 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 35 g

This six ounce sirloin from Outback Steakhouse is a lean, flavorful cut of beef that provides 35 grams of protein with only 340 calories. The sirloin is also low in carbohydrates, with just 3 grams, making it a great choice for those looking to limit their carb intake. While the fat and sodium content are higher, the portion size and lean nature of the cut make it a balanced, protein-rich option. Choose a side of steamed veggies or side salad to keep this low calorie.

California Pizza Kitchen: Lettuce Wraps with Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 3,660 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 40 g

California Pizza Kitchen's Lettuce Wraps with Chicken deliver 40 grams of protein, making them a low-calorie, high-protein restaurant meal. However, the sodium content is extremely high at 3,660 mg, so you might want to ask for reduced sauce or have it served on the side separately. The wraps also come with 7 grams of fiber, making this a filling meal, though the sugar content is quite high due to the sweet sauce.

Texas Roadhouse: Dallas Filet

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 45 g

​​Texas Roadhouse's Dallas Filet is a lean, protein-rich meal offering 45 grams of protein with just 270 calories. With moderate fat content and relatively low sodium levels, it's a great option for anyone looking to enjoy a satisfying steak without going overboard on calories. Pair it with a side of vegetables and a baked potato for a complete, nutritious meal.

Hooters: Steamed Shrimp 1/2 Pound

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 3,410 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 24 g

Hooters' Steamed Shrimp is a low-carb, protein-rich option with 24 grams of protein and only 13 grams of carbohydrates. While it's a filling option, the sodium content is extremely high at 3,410 mg, so it's best to opt for a lighter seasoning if you're watching your sodium intake. To reduce the saturated fat, ask for your butter on the side to dip instead of on top of the dish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buffalo Wild Wings: 6 Boneless Wings

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,260 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 29 g

Buffalo Wild Wings' Boneless Wings offer a solid protein count of 29 grams per serving, making them a satisfying, high-protein choice. With 360 calories per order of six wings, they're a manageable option for those looking to enjoy wings without extra calories. Although the sodium and fat content are somewhat high, that's expected when eating out. We recommend balancing them out with healthier side options like a salad.

Denny's: Fit Slam

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 27 g

Denny's Fit Slam is a great breakfast option for those seeking a lighter meal with a good balance of protein and carbohydrates. With 27 grams of protein and only 450 calories, it's a filling and energizing way to start the day. The fiber content is also beneficial at 5 grams, though the sugar content is a bit high due to the fruit included. Pair it with black or lightly sweetened coffee or tea for a wholesome, nutrient-packed breakfast.

Bob Evans: Garden Veggie Protein Bowl with Egg Whites and Multigrain Toast

Nutrition (Per order) : 1 order

Calories : 720

Fat : 26.5 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1550 mg

Carbs : 97 g (Fiber: 20 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 30 g

At 52 grams of protein, this omelet from Waffle House is a low-calorie, high-protein restaurant menu item, perfect for a filling breakfast. The veggies add fiber, which helps you stay full longer, but the high fat and sodium content make it a heavier option at 820 calories. It's a satisfying choice, but consider asking for light butter or skipping the cheese to reduce the total calories.

Waffle House: Build Your Own Chicken and Veggie Omelet with Tomatoes and Wheat Toast

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 820

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 2050 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 52 g

With 52 grams of protein, this omelet from Waffle House is a filling, protein-packed breakfast option. The added veggies provide fiber to help keep you full longer. However, at 820 calories, it's a heavier choice due to its high fat and sodium content. To lighten it up, consider asking for less butter or skipping the cheese to reduce calories.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Tuscan Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 53 g

Carrabba's Tuscan Grilled Chicken is a lean, low-calorie option packed with 53 grams of protein. With only 270 calories and 5 grams of fat, it's a simple meal that delivers plenty of protein without unnecessary extras. Paired with a side of steamed veggies, salad, or a simple carb side dish for a balanced meal.

Bonefish Grill: Caesar Salad with Wood Grilled Chicken and Dressing

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 62 g

This Caesar Salad from Bonefish Grill is a low-calorie, high-protein restaurant order, offering 62 grams of protein per serving. Although the fat content is higher due to the dressing and cheese, it's a balanced choice if you're looking for a protein-packed salad. You can ask for dressing on the side or a light dressing option to reduce the total calorie content.

Maggiano's Little Italy: Branzino Fresco Style

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 650

Fat : 47 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,630 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 47 g

Maggiano's Branzino Fresco Style is a rich, flavorful seafood option that provides 47 grams of protein. It's a healthy choice for seafood lovers, thanks to the omega-3 fatty acids and lean protein. You might want to be mindful of the higher fat and sodium content, but the overall balance of this dish makes it our choice at Maggiano's.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Strawberry Fields Salad with Chicken

Nutrition (Per order) : 1 order

Calories : 500

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,244 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 45 g

BJ's Strawberry Fields Salad with Chicken is a sweet and savory option that provides 45 grams of protein. With just 500 calories, it's a modest meal that combines fresh strawberries, grilled chicken, and a light dressing for a balanced meal. The sugar content is a bit higher due to the sweet dressing and strawberries, but the dish is still a refreshing and filling salad.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Grilled Salmon Dinner

Nutrition (Per order) : 1 order

Calories : 430

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 40 g

Perkins' Grilled Salmon Dinner is a low-sodium, low-calorie, high-protein restaurant order that's perfect for those looking to enjoy a heart-healthy meal. With 40 grams of protein and only 430 calories, it's a nutrient-dense choice. The salmon is grilled, preserving its omega-3s and making it a light yet filling meal. Pair it with steamed vegetables for added fiber to keep calories on the low end.