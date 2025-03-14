6 Exercises to Look 10 Years Younger After 40

Aging happens to all of us, but how do we age? That's where the magic happens. Staying active and making the right exercises part of your daily routine can keep you feeling a decade younger. It's not about turning back time but about keeping your body strong, mobile, and capable as you age. Strength training, mobility work, and functional movement help preserve muscle mass, improve bone density, and enhance balance—things that naturally decline over time. By training through multiple planes of motion, you'll stay agile, reduce injury risk, and level up your overall fitness. Exercise also supports metabolism, joint health, and cardiovascular endurance, ensuring your body works at its best well into your later years.

This article has everything you need to keep your body 10 years younger after you hit the big 4-0. It breaks down six key exercises that build strength, improve mobility, and help you feel younger after 40. These moves target major muscle groups while reinforcing core stability and coordination. Ready to feel your best?

Let's dive in.

Exercise: Lunges

Lunges are a great way to build lower-body strength, improve balance, and increase mobility. Engaging each leg individually, they help address muscle imbalances, promote functional movement, and enhance stability, which is especially important for maintaining mobility as you age.

How to Do It:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Step forward with one leg, lowering your back knee toward the floor.

Keep your front knee stacked over your ankle.

Push through your front foot to return to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg

Best Variations:

Reverse Lunges

Lateral Lunges

Walking Lunges

Exercise: Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are an excellent calisthenic workout that builds upper-body strength, improves posture, and enhances grip strength—an essential marker of longevity. They can also be easily modified to increase or decrease intensity, making them accessible for all fitness levels. Beginners can use resistance bands or assisted machines, while advanced lifters can add weight or perform explosive variations.

How to Do It:

Grab a pull-up bar with an overhand grip, hands slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Hang with arms fully extended.

Engage your core and pull yourself up until your chin clears the bar.

Lower yourself back down with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 5-10 reps (use assistance if needed)

Best Variations:

Assisted Pull-Ups (using bands or a machine)

Chin-Ups (underhand grip)

Negative Pull-Ups

Exercise: Push-Ups

Just like pull-ups, push-ups capitalize on the beauty of calisthenics. They build upper-body and core strength while reinforcing proper posture and stability. With endless options to increase the intensity or decrease the difficulty, push-ups are a go-to upper-body exercise to keep you looking young!

How to Do It:

Start in a high plank position, and hands shoulder-width apart.

Lower your chest toward the floor while keeping elbows at about a 45-degree angle.

Push back up to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Best Variations:

Incline Push-Ups

Decline Push-Ups

Traditional Push-Ups

Exercise: Incline Walks or Runs

Walking or running on an incline strengthens the lower body, improves cardiovascular health, and enhances endurance. Whether hitting the treadmill, or soaking up some sunshine outdoors, walks (or runs) give you a viable and effective workout.

How to Do It:

Set a treadmill to a 5-10% incline or find a hill.

Walk or run for 20-30 minutes at a steady pace.

Recommended Sets and Duration: 3 to 5 sessions per week for 20-30 minutes

Best Variations:

Hill Sprints

Weighted Vest Walks

Stair Climbing

Exercise: Plank with Shoulder Taps

Adding shoulder taps into your plank workouts introduces a dynamic variable that proves to be effective time and time again. This move strengthens your core, which is essential for maintaining stability, posture, and overall strength as you age. A strong, functional core helps prevent back pain, improves balance, and supports everyday movements. Plank with shoulder taps also enhances shoulder stability and coordination, keeping your body resilient and feeling younger.

How to Do It:

Start in a high plank position.

Tap your right hand to your left shoulder without shifting your hips.

Repeat on the other side.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 20 total taps

Best Variations:

Plank to Reach

Elevated Shoulder Taps

Stability Ball Plank.

Exercise: Lateral Shuffles

Lateral shuffles are a powerful way to enhance agility, strengthen the lower body, and improve coordination. These shuffles help maintain balance and stability while training movement in the frontal plane by targeting the adductors and abductors. This supports functional strength and boosts mobility, keeping you nimble and resilient as you age.

How to Do It:

Stand in an athletic stance, knees slightly bent.

Shuffle sideways quickly for 10-15 yards.

Repeat in the opposite direction.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 10-15 yards per side

Best Variations:

Resistance Band Lateral Shuffles

Lateral Hurdle Shuffles

Ladder Drills.

Additional Tips for Staying Youthful and Strong

The Importance of Mobility Work

Stiff joints and tight muscles aren't just uncomfortable and can accelerate aging. Keeping your body limber and pain-free is essential to staying mobile and active. Incorporating dynamic stretches, foam rolling, and yoga into your routine will improve flexibility and reduce the risk of injury. Prioritize mobility drills before workouts to prime your body for movement, and set aside a few minutes each day to stretch key areas like the hips, shoulders, and spine. The more you move, the better you'll feel.

Why Strength Training Is Essential



Muscle mass naturally declines as we age, but strength training can slow this process and even help you build muscle in your 40s and beyond. Resistance exercises boost metabolism, enhance bone density, improve posture, and support daily activities. To maintain strength and resilience, aim for a combination of bodyweight exercises, free weights, and resistance bands to challenge your muscles from different angles and keep things interesting. Regular strength training is the key to feeling stronger, more energized, and more capable.

Prioritize Recovery



As important as exercise is, recovery is just as vital. Ensure you get enough sleep, hydrate correctly, and fuel your body with the proper nutrients to support muscle repair and growth. Don't overlook the power of rest days, your body needs time to recover and rebuild stronger.

Mix Up Your Routine



Variety isn't just the spice of life—it's the key to keeping your body challenged and engaged. Regularly changing your workouts helps prevent plateaus, reduces boredom, and keeps your muscles adapting. Try incorporating new exercises, increasing intensity, or adding functional movements that mimic real-life activities to keep your routine fresh and your body in peak condition.

Have Fun with Your Workouts



Staying active doesn't have to feel like a chore. Find ways to make your workouts enjoyable by incorporating activities you love, such as dancing, hiking, or even playing a sport. You're more likely to stick with it and stay consistent when you have fun. A positive mindset makes all the difference in maintaining long-term fitness.