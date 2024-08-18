7 Most Affordable Fast-Food Chains in 2024

We've all felt the financial sting of inflation over the past few years, but the fast-food industry in particular has experienced an unprecedented price surge. From McDonald's Big Mac to Subway's footlong subs, many popular menu items are more expensive than ever. FinanceBuzz reported that fast-food menu prices have jumped by an average of 60% since 2014. Meanwhile, the national rate of inflation during that time was just 31%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Put another way, fast-food prices have increased at close to double the national rate of inflation. Take McDonald's, for example; the undisputed king of fast food's menu prices have jumped by 100% over the past decade, per FinanceBuzz. More specifically, the financial site's analysis found that a McDouble costs 168% more today than it did in 2014, while a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Meal is 122% pricier. (McDonald's has downplayed the "viral reports" about its prices, dismissing the figures as exaggerated.)

The Golden Arches are far from the only fast-food chain to up their prices lately. The average cost of a meal at Wendy's has risen an astounding 31% over just the past two years, according to report by the finance site MoneyGeek. Meanwhile, Popeyes' menu is 86% steeper than it was a decade ago, the same study found. Simply put, you'd be hard-pressed to find a major fast-food brand that hasn't raised its prices as of late.

The reality of sky-high fast-food prices is unavoidable for hungry customers in search of affordable food served quickly. The fast-food industry used to be a helping hand to countless people looking to grab something fast for dinner or save a few bucks on lunch when the budget was tight.

Those days appear firmly placed in the past, with fed-up consumers now regularly railing about rising prices on social media. "Fast Food has gotten way too expensive for what they're offering," wrote one Reddit user recently. "If the prices keep going up I might as well make healthy eating decisions," added a frustrated Redditor.

But though it may seem like there's no such thing as an affordable breakfast, lunch, or dinner anymore, you can find good deals on fast-food deals nowadays—you just need to know where to look. "You gotta play the app game to get cheap now," explained one user in a recent Reddit thread titled "Are there any cheap fast food options in the US?" Another commenter urged, "definitely use the fast food apps and use offers and coupons to get big discounts."

Mobile apps certainly represent a viable "hack" when it comes to fast food prices, but believe it or not it's still very possible to find a satisfying fast-food meal without breaking the bank. Let's take a look at seven of the most affordable fast-food chains in 2024.

Jack in the Box

A West Coast institution, Jack in the Box rolled out an entirely new value menu this year. Announced back in May, Jack's Munchies Under $4 Menu offers patrons a litany of affordable choices come dinner time. From French Toast Sticks and Tacos to Jr. Cheeseburgers and an all new Sourdough Grilled Cheese, Jack in the Box's new value menu has something for everyone—and each item is available for less than $4. Beyond the new value menu, Jack in the Box is also home to one of the best bargains in all of fast food: two tacos cost just 99 cents at many locations.

6 Best Fast-Food Meal Deals To Score This Summer

Burger King

A longtime runner-up to McDonald's top-dog status within the industry, Burger King has done a notably better job of keeping its prices stable. While BK menu prices have still jumped by 55% since 2014, per FinanceBuzz, that figure sounds a whole lot better than Mickey D's 100% statistic over the same time frame.

Moreover, the home of the Whopper rolled out one of the best value deals of summer 2024. The $5 Your Way Meal consists of either a bacon cheeseburger, Whopper Jr., or Chicken Jr. plus a four-piece chicken nuggets, small order of french fries, and a drink. That's a whole lot of food for just $5. The best part? The savings will be sticking around well into autumn. The chain just revealed last week that it has extended the $5 meal until October.

6 Major Changes Underway at Burger King

Del Taco

Another prominent West Coast fast food chain, Del Taco launched a new value menu last month featuring 15 items priced at $2 or less each. The Del's Real Deal$ Menu includes an eclectic mix of mouth-watering options like Chips & Fresh House-made Guac, Crispy Chicken Tacos (served with either Ranch, Chipotle, or Habanero sauce), a Bean & Cheese Burrito (served with Red or Green Sauce), and 3-Layer Queso Nachos.

6 Most Overpriced Burger Chains in America

Taco Bell

Speaking of tacos, Taco Bell reigns supreme when it comes to Mexican-inspired cuisine served quickly. Not to be outdone by the competition, Taco Bell updated its own value menu earlier this year, which now boasts 10 hearty items all priced at $3 or less. The Cravings Value Menu includes a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito for a mere $1.19, as well as a Chicken Enchilada Burrito for $2.49. The Loaded Beef Nachos are the most expensive item on the value menu at just $2.99.

10 Best High-Protein Taco Bell Orders, According to a Dietitian

White Castle

Time travel may still be the stuff of fiction, but White Castle is quite literally turning back the clock on its menu prices. The iconic burger chain just announced that for a limited-time customers can purchase 10 cheese sliders for just $7.99. (Prices are higher at $8.99 in New York, New Jersey, and Arizona). At less than 80 cents per slider, that's an incredible deal in 2024. White Castle's classic burgers haven't been that cheap since 2011!

I Tried Burger Sliders at 4 Popular Chains & the Best Was an Elevated Classic

Krystal

Another fast food chain synonymous with small, square burgers, Krystal still represents an affordable fast-food option thanks to the brand's wide variety of value deals and promotions all summer long. The $4.99 Krystal Meal Deal includes two sliders, a small fries, and a drink. Looking to feed the whole family? The Krystal Family Meal Deal can be had for just $15.99 and includes four sliders, four hot dogs, and four additional choices of either small fries or a small drink. Throughout the summer, every day of the week also features a different deal. For example, on Wednesdays customers can get a free medium-size upgrade with the purchase of a breakfast combo, while Fridays offer free Chili Cheese Fries with select purchases.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Castle vs. Krystal: 7 Major Differences

Sonic

Known for convenient drive-in dining, Sonic launched an ambitious and permanent value offering last month: the "Fun.99" menu. Hungry patrons can choose between 12 different milkshake flavors, a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, tater tots, a Chili Cheese Coney, and two varieties of a new Queso Wrap. Incredibly, each of those menu items are available for just $1.99!