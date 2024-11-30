12 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in December

As the year draws to a close, shoppers find themselves spending more time at the grocery store. The December holiday season ramps up the number of dinners spent celebrating with family and friends, meaning the typical weekly grocery list can seemingly double in size. No matter what brings you to the grocery store during this time of year, Aldi has plenty of convenient options at affordable prices.

Affordable groceries and convenience are essential for many shoppers, who quickly scope out everything from Thanksgiving meals and bundles to cooking tips that save time. Finding groceries that won't break the bank is critical this time of year as families nationwide prepare to host extravagant dinners. With so many must-have products available at Aldi, it's no surprise the chain has become the one-stop shop destination for many.

There's plenty to find at Aldi if you're keeping things simple this holiday season, too. Among the many items arriving at Aldi this December are tasty snacks you can enjoy at home, from flavored coffees to festive desserts you can have on hand for when hunger strikes. Take note of when the following items arrive at Aldi and get ready to add them to your shopping cart.

Clancy's Milk Chocolate & Caramel Pretzels

Nutrition (Per 1 Pretzel) :

Calories : 160

If you are looking for the perfect sweet and salty snack solution this month, look no further than Clancy's Pretzels Gift Box. The pretzels are dipped in milk chocolate and drizzled with caramel. A box will retail for $3.99 at Aldi when they hit store shelves on Dec. 4.

Specially Selected Cinnamon Churro Marshmallows

Nutrition (Per 5 pieces) :

Calories : 80

Add a dash of flavor to your hot cocoa this holiday season with the Specially Selected Marshmallows, available in Cinnamon Churro, Vanilla Bean, and Peppermint varieties. Starting Dec. 4, each package of marshmallows will retail at Aldi for $3.49.

Specially Selected Cinnamon Bun Spread

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 80

Aldi's Specially Selected Cinnamon Bun Spread is perfect for a sweet breakfast treat or a go-to pairing with your dessert this holiday season. A gingerbread flavor will also be hitting store shelves, with each jar retailing for $2.79 starting Dec. 4.

Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Christmas Tree Brioche

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 160

Elevate your dessert table this year with a Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Christmas Tree Brioche. In addition to the Chocolate Chip flavor, a Vanilla Bean variety will also be available. Both flavors will be available at Aldi starting Dec. 4. Each brioche will retail for $7.49.

Barissimo Holiday Ground Coffee Sampler

The holiday season is often marked by all the specialty coffee flavors at your favorite cafe. Those flavors can come home with you when you buy the Barissimo Holiday Ground Coffee Sampler, available at Aldi starting Dec. 4 for $14.99. Each of the 12 samples comes in a pack of 1.75 ounces, and flavors are inspired by the season, including Gingerbread, Vanilla Bean, and Salted Caramel.

Belmont Cheesecake Sampler

Nutrition (Per 1 slice New York Style) :

Calories : 310

Need help deciding what cheesecake to bring to the holiday party this year? There's no need to choose when you pick up a package of the Belmont Cheesecake Sampler, available at Aldi starting on Dec. 4 for $12.99. Each package includes four slices of differently flavored cheesecake: New York Style, Chocolate Marble, Amaretto, and Raspberry Swirl.

Specially Selected Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 210

The Specially Selected Maryland Style Crab Cakes are a perfect heat-and-serve appetizer option for your friends and family this holiday season. Or, they're a great snack to have on hand to enjoy at home. The crab cakes arrive at Aldi on December 4 and will be available for $6.49.

Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon Gravlax

Nutrition (Per 1 package) :

Calories : 110

The Specially Selected Cold Smoked Salmon Gravlax features salmon raised in Norway and is ready to enjoy when you open the packaging. Simply pair with your favorite crackers and dip for an instant appetizer to serve during the holidays. The smoked salmon will retail at Aldi for $3.59 once it arrives on Dec. 4.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sundae Shoppe Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nutrition (Per 1 Sandwich) :

Calories : 180

You can take the guesswork out of dessert this holiday season with the adorable Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches, available in Gingerbread and Shortbread varieties. The Gingerbread sandwich comes with vanilla ice cream, while the shortbread sandwich comes with peppermint-flavored ice cream. Both varieties arrive on Aldi shelves on Dec. 11 and will retail for $3.49.

Specially Selected Alcohol Cheddars

Nutritional information is unavailable.

Step up your charcuterie board game with Specially Selected Alcohol Cheddars, available at Aldi starting Dec. 18. Retailing for $4.49 each, these blocks of cheddar varieties have been soaked in Petite Syrah, Craft Beer, or Espresso Martini. Each one will bring a burst of flavor to your appetizer spread this holiday season.

Priano Beer Cheese Ravioli

Nutrition (Per 1 serving) :

Calories : 230

The holidays are filled with elaborate meals that take hours to prepare. For those days when you don't have the time or energy to cook another dinner, it's imperative to have easy-to-prepare foods in good supply. Starting Dec. 18, Aldi shoppers will find Priano Beer Cheese Ravioli packages available for $3.99.

Whole & Simple Adobo Chicken Power Bowls

Nutrition (Per 1 bowl) :

Calories : 340

You might find yourself ready to get a head start on those New Year resolutions after the holidays wind down. Starting Dec. 25, Aldi shoppers can find the Whole & Simple Adobo Chicken Power Bowls available at their local supermarket. A Korean-inspired beef variety is available as well. The bowls will be sold individually for $3.99. With over 20 grams of protein in each bowl, you'll kick-start your health goals as you enter 2025.