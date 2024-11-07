15 Genius Holiday Cooking Hacks From Chefs To Save You Time & Money

If the new seasonal menus at Cracker Barrel to Starbucks are any indication, the holiday season is officially upon us. That means it's time to start planning your holiday meals and parties with everything from appetizers to side dishes while also juggling the inevitable stress that comes with it all.

Fortunately, hacking the holidays is made all the easier with insights from the pros: chefs and restaurateurs who are well-versed in the annual trappings of seasonal spreads, group-friendly offerings, and mastering the art of leftovers.

With tips like these, it's entirely feasible to reduce the stress around holiday happenings, while also saving yourself time and money so that you can actually enjoy the season. We polled a pool of experts across the country, and put together a variety of tips and tricks, to create the ultimate guide to hacking the holidays ahead.

Check your pantry

Before you head to the grocery store, the first thing to do is simply take stock of what you already have on hand, to save both time and money. "To keep costs down, take a look at what you already have on hand," suggests Jeremy Franzen, chef at Rebels Guild in Boston's Revere Hotel. "Check your pantry and freezer for items you can incorporate into your meal plans. We all have those extra cans of cream of something that we can't remember buying, or those new air-crisp gadgets we purchased on special. Use this time to clean everything out and see what you can create."

Prep ahead

One of the foremost holiday hacks, and the step that's sure to save the most time, is to prep ahead as much as possible. "I think prepping ahead is key to minimizing the inevitable stress and chaos of the holidays," notes Tyler Fenton, chef at Bata in Tuscon, Ariz. "Anything where the quality is not compromised should be done ahead of time, so all you have to do is reheat." Some items he suggests include mashed potatoes, sauces, and condiments.

Other chefs, like CJ Jacobson of Aba Miami, agree. "My biggest tip when preparing a Thanksgiving dinner is to start early," he says. "It sounds simple, however I look at it like dinner service at Aba: we prepare ahead of time and are ready to execute in an organized and timely way come service." He suggests brining your turkey breast and prepping your white stock up to two days before Thanksgiving, roasting the turkey neck and back the day before, and having the turkey jus finished by Wednesday night.

Any one-pot dishes can also be prepared in advance, according to Michael Thibodeaux of Birdy's Behind the Bower in New Orleans. "Dishes like chicken and sausage gumbo or shrimp bisque can be made a day or two before," he says. "This avoids the day of holiday shopping and possibly missing out on certain ingredients that might be taken up by that time." Similarly, Michael Correll of Ruse in St. Michaels, Md., likes to prep casseroles and roasted vegetables ahead of time, adding, "A tip is to pull them out of the refrigerator and temper before cooking, they will heat up in half the time."

In order to best enjoy the day, watching the Thanksgiving parade and football, Brian Mooney preps as much as possible ahead of time. According to the chef/owner of Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen in Hoover, Ala., you can make everything from sweet potato casserole and cornbread dressing to green beans in the days ahead. "This helps the day to be less stressful and more enjoyable," he explains. "I try to stay organized with the oven time and manage the time required to cook each dish. Preparing early and organizing helps to save money by making all of your dishes homemade and not spending extra money on store-bought items."

For Christmas specifically, prepping cold dishes in advance is a crucial time-saver. That's according to Nicolas Piatti, executive chef of the forthcoming Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, who likes to preempt the holiday with poultry salads, pâtés, antipasti, and charcuterie and cheeses.

Add aroma

One simple—and often overlooked—hack is all about aroma. According to Stephanie Hall, owner of CharCutie in Tupelo, Miss., foodie fragrance really sets the tone for the holidays. "A simmering pot is the perfect method to ensure your house smells delicious," she says. "My favorite recipe combines 10 cups of water, two oranges, six cinnamon sticks, four rosemary sprigs, four tablespoons of whole cloves, one cup of fresh cranberries, and two bay leaves. Add all ingredients to a crockpot and let it simmer with the lid off."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spatchcock your turkey

Tackling the holiday turkey can be an intimidating (and time-consuming) affair, but chefs suggest skirting the stress by using a technique called spatchcocking. "Removing the backbone and flattening out the bird cooks faster and more evenly, so you avoid dry breast meat while ensuring the legs are perfectly done," explains Dan Jacobs of EsterEv in Milwaukee. "Laying it flat also gives you crispier skin and makes carving easier. It's an easy way to boost flavor and texture for your holiday roast (and make sure it's ready on time for dinner)."

Maurice Wells agrees. The executive chef of Chicago's Emily Hotel adds that spatchcocking ensures that all the turkey parts are exposed to the same amount of heat for the same duration of time, "so you don't have to wait around for the thighs to finish cooking while the breast gets dry."

Break down your turkey

Similarly, chefs are advocates for breaking down the turkey, rather than trying to cook the whole bird. "While a whole roasted turkey can be impressive to look at, it's often a time consuming and awkward ordeal that often leads to a less than ideal end result," says Ben Triola, executive chef of The Chloe in New Orleans. "My go-to move is to break the turkey down into two breasts and two legs a day ahead of time. Making a stock with the carcass the day before, means you have that rich liquid gold to make your gravy, and gives you a chance to salt breasts and legs ahead of time, allowing the meat to season all the way through."

Likewise, Chris Stewart, executive chef of The Glass Onion in Charleston, S.C., suggests separating the dark meat from the breast, and cooking them separately, noting that it's a tried-and-true technique to ensure that every part of the turkey is cooked perfectly. Patrick Ochs, corporate executive chef of Miami's Ink Entertainment, echoes those sentiments: "The breast can dry out easily, so cooking it separately ensures it stays moist. Meanwhile, you can confit the legs or create a delicious roulade stuffed with spicy Italian sausage for a flavorful twist."

When done right, breaking down the bird can reduce cooking time drastically, as explained by Michael Teich, culinary director at Delilah Miami: "Separating the turkey into pieces allows you to control the cooking time, making sure each part is cooked perfectly, and reducing the overall cooking time to under an hour. This method also allows marinades or dry rubs a chance to penetrate the bird more deeply, resulting in a more flavorful turkey."

Air dry your bird

For an extra crispy turkey, let it air dry before cooking. That's per Russell Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago. After seasoning the bird, place it uncovered in the fridge for 24 hours, says Kook: "This process dries out the skin slightly, allowing it to turn golden brown and crisp in the oven without drying out the meat. The result? A turkey with juicy, tender meat and a deliciously crispy skin."

Pre-batch your drinks

Since the holidays are prime time for imbibing, beverage experts suggest pre-batching drinks ahead of time to cut down on all that shaking and stirring. "When hosting any party, preparation is paramount," notes Ethan Schneider, general manager of Herd Provisions in Charleston, S.C. "Making sure all your food is ready to go and in the oven is wildly important, so you can relish spending time with loved ones whether friends, family or both. The same goes for cocktails." He opts for spirits that lend themselves to seasonal flavors and spices, like brandy, rum, and bourbon. "Add something acidic, like lemon juice, and something sweet, like a 1:1 brown sugar syrup. Save yourself the trouble of making a spice tincture and instead opt for a full flavored seasonal liqueur." His picks: Chambord, Calvados, Allspice Dram, Spiced Pear Liqueur, and Amaretto. From there, Schneider suggests diluting it down with tea, water, kombucha, or apple cider. "Ideally this is something that people can sip on throughout the day without being wasted after just one."

Pedro Hernandez, bartender and lead barista at Houston's Maven Coffee + Cocktails, recommends the carajillo, one of his favorite batch cocktails. "You only need three batched ingredients, and it appeals to a wide variety of discerning palettes," he says. "For an effortless batched carajillo, I rely on our Maven Coffee Company cold brew concentrate. The warm notes of cherry, dark chocolate and baking spices from the concentrate elevate the ordinary carajillo, making it the perfect nightcap for any holiday gathering. Maven's cold brew is also really versatile and comes in handy for a number of uses."

Another alternative is canned cocktails, something recommended by beverage manager Kodi Satra of Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, Wis. "Canned cocktails are a great value for easy craft cocktails," says Satra. "It lets the guest and hosts just enjoy conversation, taking the time and energy out of making something to entertain with."

Get creative with leftovers

For many, next-day leftovers are just as important as the holiday feast. And to really up the ante, chefs offer a whole slew of simple ideas that go beyond sandwiches. Todd Pulsinelli, executive chef at Sylvain in New Orleans, likes to turn stuffing, turkey, and cranberry sauce into crispy croquettes. "Take your turkey meat light and dark and chop it up, mix it with the stuffing and combine it with a little egg and flour to make croquettes that you can fry. Then spruce the cranberry sauce with orange juice and jalapeño for a dipping sauce," Pulsinelli saus.

Meanwhile, Brock Anderson, executive chef at Sea Crest Beach Resort in North Falmouth, Mass., opts for Thanksgiving shepherd's pie, by mixing turkey with gravy for the base, topping it with green beans and carrots, and finishing with mashed potatoes and clove-spiced cranberry sauce.

Chef Jae Lee of The Joule in Dallas likes to make roasted turkey Benedicts, using dinner rolls in lieu of English muffins and smearing it with cranberry sauce before adding slices of turkey, poached egg, and lemony hollandaise. Anna Altieri, meanwhile, has made everything from turkey enchiladas to stuffing waffles. "To reduce waste, I like to plan portions carefully, freeze leftovers early, and make stock for soup with any scraps," says Altieri, executive culinary director of Las Vegas' Superfrico.

Marcus Woodham, executive chef of The Bower in New Orleans, also likes to get creative with waffles: "Just buy your favorite waffle mix and add orange zest and rosemary, then simmer your turkey in gravy until it shreds apart, make an emulsion with your leftover cranberry sauce, Dijon, and some other ingredients and voila!"

Spread it out over a few days

Another turkey tidbit is to spread out the process over a few days, so as to reduce the otherwise overwhelming to-do list. "Start three days in advance by brining your turkey for 48 hours," recommends Kyle St. John, executive chef at The Ranch at Laguna Beach in California. "After two days of brining, I then allow the bird to air chill overnight the day before Thanksgiving, helping achieve a nice crispy skin through the cooking process." He prefers to bake a whole turkey starting at a lower temp, and then cranking it up to get the color he's looking for. "At this point we also brush on a cider reduction during the last 30 minutes to help give the turkey a golden-brown finish."

Try a dry brine

Speaking of brining, some chefs suggest trying a dry version to impart a different texture and flavor. "Unlike a wet brine, which dilutes flavor slightly as water infuses the meat, a dry brine pulls the turkey's natural juices to the surface, allowing it to reabsorb its own flavorful, seasoned liquid," explains Eric Chung, owner and chef of Flaming Ox in San Jose, Calif., who starts by patting the turkey dry and rubbing it with a salt mixture infused with pepper, herbs, and garlic powder. "This keeps the meat juicy and maximizes flavor while producing a crispier skin due to the benefit of the skin's surface losing surface moisture while brining in the fridge—a true two birds, one stone!"

Fred Maurer agrees. According to the executive chef of NoMad Diner in New York City, dry brine is the key to crispy skin. "I've cooked a ton of turkeys over the years and it seems to be the most overwhelming for people to prepare and the most underwhelming for people to eat," says Maurer. "Dry brining your turkey allows some room to overcook the turkey a bit without losing too much quality."

Try an alternative protein

Or, for those who would rather skip turkey entirely, Ryan Caldwell suggests reverse-searing prime rib. According to the resort chef and executive sous chef of Georgia's Jekyll Island Club Resort, it's a technique that reduces the intimidation factor of prime rib, while ensuring even cooking, juicy results, and a great crust. He starts by seasoning prime rib with salt and pepper, letting it rest in the fridge for at least two hours, pre-heating the oven to 225 degrees, and slow-cooking it on a wire rack over a baking sheet until the internal temp is 115 degrees (about three to four hours). After resting the meat for 15 to 20 minutes, he sears it in a sizzling-hot cast-iron skillet with a bit of oil, for about one to two minutes on each side.

Roast duck is another option, and a go-to for Alain Verzeroli, culinary director of Le Jardinier in New York City. "Roasted duck is a lovely alternative to classic turkey as duck breasts are juicy and match well with traditional garnishes, stuffing, and vegetables," says the chef. "You can also confit the legs prior to Thanksgiving and serve them with a salad."

Go meat-free

Conversely, skipping meat entirely is another option that can save you time and money. Jonathon Sawyer, chef of Kindling in Chicago, likes to make a roasted and stuffed delicata squash with morel, leek, walnut, and sage stuffing. Sawyer says it packs the same wow factor and flavor punch, at a fraction of the cost. "You hollow out the delicata and save the end cap so you can present it whole and then slice directly across it," he says. "This recipe is essentially a sourdough stuffing where we sub out cream and milk for stock, we gild the lily even further by adding the melting champion of cheeses fontina and some dried mushrooms for depth and umami."

Bring your butter A-game

The pinch hitter on the holiday table, amping up your butter is a simple way to boost the flavor and dazzle your guests. Compound butter, says chef Javi Ayala of Chicago's Pilot Project Brewing, is a low-lift item that can be easily made in advance, and customized with a variety of ingredients. "My go-to holiday mix combines softened butter with fresh rosemary, thyme, a touch of lemon zest, and a sprinkle of sea salt," Ayala says. "This combination works beautifully for basting turkey, topping roasted vegetables, or spreading over fresh bread."

Work your dough ahead of time

For dessert, one surefire way to cut down on baking time is to prep ahead with any dough. Michelle Palazzo, pastry chef at Frenchette in New York City, likes to scale and mix her butter into flour mixtures, while leaving out the liquid while storing. "Having this dried dough mixture stored in the freezer in advance allows you to control the hydration levels of your dough, keeping it more pliable, for when you're ready to bake," she notes. "This will save you a ton of time—whether working with pies, cookies, or pastries—without sacrificing the freshness and flakiness of your finished product."

Similarly, Emma Scanlon, executive pastry chef of New York City's Great Chestnut Experiment, recommends laminating pie dough. "Laminating is the process of folding dough to create laters," Scanlon says. "It is how croissants are made, but a little lamination also takes pie dough to the next level." She suggests using any butter-based pie dough recipe that you like, and once your dough is mixed, rolling it into a large flat rectangle, then folding it in thirds like a letter. "Chill for at least 30 minutes before rolling it out to line your pie pan. This small step will make your pastry so flaky and crisp."

Serve cheesecake over pie

Or, you can skip the dough entirely, and opt for something simpler, like cheesecake. As Brian Schoenbeck, executive chef at Swissotel Chicago, touts: "Serve pumpkin cheesecake instead of pumpkin pie this year, it's easier!" It's also super flavorful. "Make a half recipe of pumpkin pie and a half recipe of your favorite cheesecake. Mix the two batters together and bake as you normally would (for a cheesecake) for an amazing alternative to pumpkin pie!"