7 Best At-Home Exercises for Women To Get Rid of Their ‘Armpit Pooch'

The armpit pooch is one of the most frustrating areas to accumulate excess body fat—especially when it's the time of year to hit the beach and wear tank tops. If you are eager to fight and conquer the flab, then we have just the best at-home exercises for women to get rid of their armpit pooch for good. Embracing a targeted workout approach that hits the muscles in your armpit and upper torso areas—especially your triceps—is the name of the game. You'll also need to follow a healthy diet that puts you at a slight caloric deficit to ensure you burn off any excess fat in the area as your arms tone up from the workouts.

The following are our top-recommended at-home exercises for women to get rid of their armpit pooch. The best part is that you can perform all of them at home with little to no equipment. You'll just need a soft surface such as a yoga mat, along with a chair to place your hands for dips. Perform three sets of 12 repetitions on all exercises as part of your weekly routine. You can split them into multiple workouts or perform them as a single long workout. Gear up to melt your armpit pooch and get toned!

1 Pushups to Side Plank Rotations

A combination of pushups and side plank rotations effectively targets both the chest and the oblique muscles, providing a toned appearance in the chest-armpit junction. This exercise works the chest, triceps, obliques, and deltoids.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform this exercise, begin in a pushup position with your hands under your shoulders. Lower toward the ground by bending at the elbows and shoulders. As you push up, rotate your body to the right side, lifting your right arm straight into the air. Hold the side plank position briefly, then return to the starting pushup position. Repeat on the left side, and continue alternating. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Tricep Dips

A classic bodyweight exercise, tricep dips target the muscles behind the arms, helping to tighten the armpit area.

To perform tricep dips, sit on the edge of a stable surface, like a chair or low table, with your hands gripping the edge next to your hips. Slide off the surface, supporting your weight with your hands. Bend your elbows to lower your body toward the ground. Push through the full foot and hands to lift your body back up. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Inchworms

Next up on this list of at-home exercises for women to get rid of their armpit pooch is the inchworm. This dynamic movement engages the entire upper body and core, promoting strength in the shoulder and chest area. This exercise works the deltoids, chest, and core. You'll also get a nice stretch across your hamstrings and posterior chain.

To perform inchworms, start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Bend at the waist, and place your hands on the ground in front of your feet. Walk your hands forward until you reach a plank position. Walk your feet towards your hands, keeping them as straight as possible. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Pike Pushups

This variation of the traditional pushup places more emphasis on the shoulders, helping to tone the upper arm and armpit area. This exercise works the deltoids, particularly the anterior portion.

To perform a pike pushup, start in a downward dog position with your hips pushed back and up. Bend your elbows, and lower your head toward the ground. Push through the full foot and hands to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions. For more difficulty, rest your feet on a yoga ball.

5 Planks to Alternating Toe Touches

This exercise engages the shoulders, chest, and obliques for a comprehensive upper-body workout.

To perform a plank to alternating toe touch, begin in a plank position. Rotate your hips to the right, and touch your left hand to your right foot. Return to the plank position. Rotate your hips to the left, and touch your right hand to your left foot. Repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Arm Circles

Arm circles are a simple yet effective exercise that helps target the deltoids and surrounding muscles for a toned appearance.

To perform arm circles, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, arms extended straight out to your sides. Make small circles with your arms in a forward motion. After a set time or number of rotations, reverse the direction. Repeat for the target time.

7 Diamond Pushups

The last of these at-home exercises for women to get rid of their armpit pooch is the diamond pushup. This pushup variation places a greater emphasis on the triceps, which is crucial for toning the area near the armpits. Overall, diamond pushups work the triceps, chest, and deltoids.

To perform a diamond pushup, begin in a pushup position, but place your hands close together, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Engage your core, and lower your chest to the ground, keeping your elbows close to your body. Push through the full foot and hands to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.