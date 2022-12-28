5 Simple At-Home Exercises To Lose Belly Fat, Trainer Reveals

We all know belly fat is easy to put on and so stubborn to get rid of. Whether you've tried doing sit-ups or jogging (or both), you may feel hopeless at the lack of results. You need to focus on a combination of calorie burning and muscle building. Enter, high-intensity interval training (HIIT). High-intensity training provides one of the best exercise solutions for torching belly fat. With this style of training, you get the best of both worlds. We've put together five simple at-home exercises to lose belly fat that utilize this style of training. So whether you're in your house, on your back deck, or even in the front yard, these moves are a great option when you don't want to be at the gym.

Performing resistance training allows you to target specific muscle groups, providing strength and muscle-building stimulus, especially early on in your fitness training. The immediate metabolic boost from the workout, combined with the long-term benefits of increased muscle mass really checks off all the necessary boxes for a great fat-burning routine.

Perform each of the below exercises for five to 10 reps, rest briefly, then perform the set of the next exercise. Progress through all five exercises, rest for one minute, then repeat three to five times. Keep reading, and next up, check out 5 Simple At-Home Exercises To Stay in the Best Shape.

1 Jump Squats

Squats are arguably the greatest lower-body exercise. Adding a jump increases the power requirement and adds intensity without additional weight. If the jump squat is too difficult, a standard squat is fine as well.

To perform jump squats, stand with your feet hip-width distance apart. Take a half squat by bending your knees and hips. Quickly explode upward to the top, clearing the floor. Absorb the landing by bending your knees and hips back into a half-squat position. Explode right into the next repetition. Repeat for the target reps.

2 Pushups

Pushups are excellent for shoulder, chest, triceps, and core strength. You can perform explosive pushups by clearing the floor with each repetition, but regular pushups are usually intense enough.

To perform pushups, begin in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Lower your chest to the floor by bending your elbows. Press through the floor to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

3 V-ups

V-ups are an intense core exercise that hits multiple muscles in your core and hips.

To perform V-ups, begin seated on the floor. Extend your legs and lean back, keeping your back about six inches off the ground. Engage your core, raise your legs and torso, and reach for your toes. Return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

4 Burpees

Next up in our list of simple at-home exercises to lose belly fat is the Burpee. It's a total-body exercise that provides an excellent metabolic boost.

To perform burpees, begin standing with your feet hip-width apart. Explosively drop down into a plank position. Quickly hop your feet forward back under your hips. Move upward with a jump and reach overhead. Absorb the landing and drop immediately into the next repetition. Repeat for the target reps.

5 Split Jumps

Split jumps are an excellent intense exercise that hits the glutes, quads, and hamstrings. To perform split jumps, begin standing with your feet hip-width distance apart. Step backward into a lunge position. Quickly jump up from the lunge and switch feet midair, landing in a lunge with the opposite foot forward. Repeat on both sides for the target reps.