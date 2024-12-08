Prevent Holiday Weight Gain With These Easy At-Home Workouts

The holiday season is all about decking the halls with merry decor and the tables with festive treats. This highly anticipated time of year is typically jam-packed with plans, leaving much less time to focus on your fitness. That being said, staying on top of your workout routine doesn't necessarily mean you need to spend hours at the gym. Instead, we have the best at-home workouts to prevent holiday weight gain and help you stay active.

"With the holiday season being hectic, it's essential to find a workout routine that fits into your busy schedule while still delivering effective results," explains Michael Cummings, director of education at BlazePod. "The key is consistency, intensity, and focusing on exercises that provide the most bang for your buck."

In This Article:

Workout #1: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

The best at-home workout to keep you fit and active during the holidays is high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

"HIIT combines short bursts of maximal intensity exercise with brief periods of rest. The key word here is maximal intensity," Cummings tells us. "The intensity of HIIT workouts increases your heart rate and boosts your metabolism, even after the workout is done (known as the "afterburn effect"). This means you'll continue burning calories at a higher rate for hours after your workout, which helps prevent weight gain."

Additional benefits of maximal-intensity workouts include increased muscle strength and power, enhanced metabolic efficiency, and improved blood sugar control.

A Sample At-Home HIIT Workout:

Jump Squats (30 seconds) Pushups (30 seconds) Mountain climbers (30 seconds) Stair Sprints (30 seconds) Rest (30 seconds) Repeat or choose 3-5 more exercises to complete in 20-30 minutes.

5 Holiday Eating Mistakes That Lead to Belly Fat—And How To Avoid Them

Workout #2: Circuit Training Using AMRAP

The next best at-home workout is circuit training using as many reps as possible (AMRAP).

"AMRAP Circuit Training combines the intensity of circuit training with the challenge of completing as many repetitions or rounds as possible within a set time frame," Cummings explains. "This type of training offers a range of benefits, making it a popular and effective workout strategy for improving strength, conditioning, and overall fitness."

A Sample At-Home AMRAP Circuit Workout:

Jumping Jacks (1 minute) Pushups (1 minute) Walking Lunges (1 minute) Crunches (1 minute) Rest (1 minute) Repeat for 3 rounds

10 Best Cardio Exercises To Beat Holiday Weight Gain

Workout #3: Bodyweight Strength Training

You don't need to use fancy equipment in order to reap the benefits of a productive workout! Bodyweight training is an excellent way to sculpt lean muscle while promoting long-term fat loss and weight management.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Muscle burns more calories at rest than fat, so increasing your lean muscle mass helps boost your metabolism," Cummings notes. "Bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, and pushups can be done anywhere and still provide a great full-body workout."

A Sample At-Home Strength Workout:

Squats (3 sets of 12-15 reps) Pushups (3 sets of 10-12 reps) Glute Bridges (3 sets of 15 reps) Plank (hold for 30 seconds) Lunges (3 sets of 15 reps) Chair Dips (3 sets of 15 reps) Rest for 30 to 60 seconds between sets

9 Simple Tricks To Avoid Holiday Weight Gain

Workout #4: Isometrics

This workout utilizes the same exercises as strength training but with an isometric focus. If you haven't performed isometrics before, Cummings breaks it down for you.

"Isometrics refers to a type of strength training in which the muscle is contracted but does not change length or produce movement at the joint," he says. "Unlike dynamic exercises, where muscles shorten (concentric contraction) or lengthen (eccentric contraction) while moving a weight, isometric exercises involve holding a position where the muscle is under tension without any visible movement. This principle is called 'Tine Under Tension.'"

A Sample At-Home Isometric Strength Workout:

Plank (hold for 30 seconds) Side Plank (hold for 30 seconds on each side) Wall Sits (hold for 60 seconds) Split Squats (hold for 60 seconds on each side) Pushup (hold for 30 seconds in mid-range)

10 Best At-Home Cardio Exercises for Weight Loss

Workout #5: Steady-State or Fasted Cardio

Last but not least, try some steady-state cardio at home. Steady-state or fasted cardio involves low to moderate-intensity exercises like incline walking, cycling, or jogging consistently on an empty stomach.

"The idea behind this practice is that by exercising before eating, the body is more likely to burn stored fat for fuel instead of carbohydrates from food that you've recently eaten," explains Cummings. "Although many do it, I must tell you that the scientific research on the benefits of fasted cardio is mixed."