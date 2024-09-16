When it comes to building muscle, classic weightlifting exercises are often the stars of the show. But if you're looking for a fresh new approach to building bigger muscles, battle ropes might be your secret weapon. Battle rope workouts combine strength training with high-intensity cardio and are far more than just a trendy gym tool; they're a highly effective way to engage multiple muscle groups, increase endurance, and build bigger muscles.

But like any new type of workout, knowing where to start is a common hurdle to achieving your muscle-building goals. That's why we spoke with Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares his number one battle rope workout to build bigger muscles. Battle ropes are heavy-duty ropes and offer a unique challenge by forcing your muscles to work harder to stabilize and control your movements. This can lead to muscle growth and increased functional fitness, making daily tasks easier.

Now, let's dive into Masi's #1 battle rope workout, where we'll break down the exercises and detailed how-tos.

The #1 Battle Rope Workout To Build Bigger Muscles

What you need: For this battle rope hypertrophy workout, you'll need a thicker and heavier battle rope, ideally between 40 and 50 feet in length and 1.5 to 2 inches in thickness. This allows you to shift from endurance-based exercises to hypertrophy-focused movements and encourages muscle growth.

"This workout targets multiple muscle groups, including the shoulders, chest, core, arms, and legs, for a full-body approach," says Masi. "Each exercise is designed to stimulate muscle growth, so expect to push yourself with a moderate amount of reps and short rest intervals to optimize hypertrophy."

Directions:

Complete all five exercises in the order listed.

Rest for 60 to 120 seconds between each exercise, depending on your fitness level. If you're looking to add more intensity, you can reduce rest time between exercises or add a round of each movement.

Aim to complete 3 to 4 rounds of the circuit.

For optimal results, focus on muscle engagement and maintaining proper form throughout each exercise.

The Routine:

1. Jumping Power Slams (3-4 sets, 8-12 slams)

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent while gripping the battle rope handles. Raise the ropes overhead while extending your body and coming onto your toes. With an explosive motion, slam the ropes down into the ground while squatting slightly and engaging your core. Repeat with controlled but powerful movements to generate as much force as possible with each slam.

"Focus on the upward extension of your body as you raise the ropes to maximize power, and engage your core on the downward slam to ensure full-body involvement," advises Masi.

2. Split Squat Jump Power Slams (3-4 sets, 20-30 seconds)

How to do it:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a split squat position with one foot forward and your back knee hovering about six inches above the ground. Raise the ropes overhead and jump up explosively, switching your feet mid-air. Land back in the lunge position with your feet switched and slam the ropes into the ground. Continue alternating legs and performing slams in a controlled yet explosive manner.

Masi says, "Ensure you maintain your balance by maintaining core engagement throughout the movement, and use the jump's momentum to power the rope slam."

3. Battle Rope Snakes (3-4 sets, 20-30 seconds)

How to do it:

Hold the battle ropes with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Move the ropes fast, side-to-side, keeping them parallel to the ground like you're clapping your hands together. Keep your core tight and your lower body stable to generate power through your shoulders and arms.

"Use quick, short movements to keep the ropes moving rapidly, and try not to allow your lower body to shift, as stability is key to maximizing shoulder engagement," explains Masi.

4. Leg-assisted Rope Climbs (3-4 sets, 6-10 reps)

How to do it:

Anchor the rope to a sturdy overhead surface. Lie on the floor with your knees bent and the rope in your hands. Using an arm-over-arm motion, pull yourself up from lying to a standing position. Once standing, lower yourself back down in a slow, controlled manner.

"Focus on using your lats and biceps during the pull-up motion, and ensure a slow, controlled descent to maximize time under tension and stimulate muscle growth," says Masi.

5. Battle Rope Pulls (3-4 sets, entire length of the rope)

How to do it:

Anchor one end of the battle rope to a kettlebell or heavy weight, and sit on the floor with your legs extended. Grip the free end of the rope and begin pulling it toward you, alternating your arms with each pull. Focus on engaging your lats and biceps with each pull, using a full range of motion to draw the rope toward you until the entire length of the rope has been pulled in.

Masi says, "Aim to keep your core engaged to maintain posture throughout the exercise, and use a steady rhythm with each pull, ensuring you fully contract your back and arms."