5 Bed Exercises That Trim Waist Overhang (No Equipment Needed)

Get your waistline into shape by using just your body weight.

Excess abdominal fat—that unwanted weight that hangs over your jeans—can become more common with age. The causes include accelerated muscle loss, a slower metabolism, and hormonal changes. Squats can be a quite effective way to target this area, as they will torch calories and build muscle. But we’re here to suggest five bed exercises that can be even better when it comes to trimming waist overhang after 60.

“​​For adults over 60, and specifically those who have mobility and joint issues, bed exercises are great to explore and experiment with,” explains Marshall Weber, Founder at Functional Idaho. “Essentially, you can get rid of the fear that comes with falling or pushing your body too far.”

In addition, the supportive surface a mattress provides allows for better deep core engagement without compressing your spine.

“When discomfort is removed, muscles activate more effectively and people actually do the work. Gentle, controlled movements help retrain posture and pelvic alignment, which strongly influence waist overhang,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness.

Knee Marches

“This exercise is going to activate your core and allow the spine to be completely neutral,” Weber tells us.

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the mattress, and arms at your sides, palms facing down. Slowly lift one knee up at a time while bracing the core. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Heel Slides

“This one is great for general abdominal control. You are going to try sliding one heel away from your body, then back in. If you have a relatively weaker core you may only be able to do a few of these,” Weber says.

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides and gently press your lower back into the mattress. Slide one heel back toward your hips before lengthening it back out. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Side-Lying Knee Lifts

This exercise is much like knee marches, but you’ll be lying on your side, gently lifting the top knee while keeping your hips stacked.

Lie on your side with your body straight from your head to your feet. Stack your legs. Slightly bend your knees while keeping them stacked. Support your head with your bottom arm. Brace your core. Lift your top knee. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Glute Bridges

A glute bridge with your feet flat on the mattress engages the glutes, hips, and hamstrings.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

RELATED:​​ 5 Chair Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang Faster Than Planks After 506254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bent-Knee Windshield Wipers