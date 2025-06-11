Do These 4 Moves Before Bed To Wake Up Stronger and More Mobile

One of the most essential elements of working out is making sure to recover properly. The time between exercise days is necessary to prevent injury and fatigue, for muscle growth and repair, and improve how you perform. To help the process, we spoke with Rebecca Stewart, certified personal trainer, sports, nutrition, strength and conditioning specialist, and PPSC pain-free performance and mobility specialist. Rebeca shares four nightly moves to do before bed that will provide better mobility and recovery.

“Nighttime mobility is like a little love note to your body before bed,” explains Rebecca. “It’s a chance to shift out of productivity mode and into rest. When you move with intention at the end of the day, you’re telling your nervous system, ‘Hey, it’s safe to slow down now.’ It helps reduce stress and tension, supports joint health, and creates space in the body so you’re not carrying today’s stress into tomorrow.”

Don’t underestimate how much TLC your joints need as well. Rebecca tells us, “Your joints don’t have a direct blood supply, so they rely on movement to bring nutrients through your body’s synovial fluid. Gentle mobility work before bed helps circulate that fluid, keeping joints lubricated, promoting healing, and reducing stiffness over time.”

This is why Rebecca recommends four movements as part of a nightly mobility routine.

“Mobility before bed helps turn the volume down on everything: physical tension, mental noise, and emotional heaviness,” she says. “It activates your parasympathetic nervous system (your body’s ‘rest and digest’ mode), which supports deeper sleep and better recovery. It’s not just about your muscles, it’s about your whole system getting a chance to exhale. The more your body is able to rest, the better your muscle recovery and sleep quality will be.”

So if you’re ready to get started with a mobility routine each night, there’s no time like the present. Here are the four essential moves to add to your bedtime regimen.

90/90 Hip Rotations

Your hips work really hard each day, and 90/90 hip rotations are a great addition to your mobility and recovery work.

“Hip mobility is a game-changer for everything from walking to lifting to sitting with less discomfort,” Rebecca says.

Begin seated on the floor, one leg in front and the other behind, both bent to 90 degrees. Gently use your muscles to press your legs down against the ground. Slowly rotate through your hips to switch sides. Feel free to press your hands on the floor behind you as you rotate for support.

A 63-Year-Old Yoga Instructor’s Top 3 Moves for Better Mobility

Cat-Cow With Breathwork

The cat-cow move works wonders for your spine.

Rebecca points out, “This one’s a classic for a reason. It lubricates and opens the spine and connects you to your breath, which is key for calming the system.”

Begin on all fours with your hands under your shoulders. Breathe in as you arch your spine up toward the sky to assume cow pose. Breathe out to round your belly down toward the ground for cat pose. Keep your movements slow and allow your breath to lead you through the exercise.

10 Best Mobility Exercises to Improve Your Range of Motion

Wall Pec Stretch

Do you slouch? If so, the wall pec stretch is about to be your new best friend.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“So many of us live in that hunched-forward tech posture. This opens the chest, invites in some ease into your upper body, and gives your shoulders space to breathe,” Rebecca tells us.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Place one arm against a wall at shoulder level, elbow bent to 90 degrees. Gently rotate your body away. Breathe into the stretch; don’t force it.

5 Gentle Yoga Moves That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage

Supported Deep Squat Hold

The supported deep squat hold works your hips, ankles, and spine.

Rebecca says, “This one is especially grounding. It opens the hips and ankles while gently decompressing the spine.”

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Lower into a deep squat with your heels supported or elevated. Hold the deep squat for 30 to 60 seconds and focus on your breathing.

Once you get into a solid routine, your mornings will feel more energetic, less stiff, and possibly more grounded. Doing these movements may also enable you to get to sleep faster and even more comfortably.

Rebecca tells us, “You’ll know it’s working when it becomes less of a to-do list item and more of a routine your body looks forward to. That’s when the magic happens.”