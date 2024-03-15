10 Best Mobility Exercises to Improve Your Range of Motion

Having mobility issues can present challenges when it comes to staying active and maintaining overall health. However, regular exercise is crucial for boosting mobility, flexibility, and strength—even for those with limited mobility. Incorporating the right exercises into your routine can help you stay active and mobile. Here are 10 of the best mobility exercises I recommend for individuals to improve their range of motion.

Incorporating these exercises into your daily routine can help enhance your overall quality of life. Remember to start slowly and listen to your body, gradually increasing the intensity and duration of each exercise as you become more comfortable. Consult with a healthcare professional before beginning any new exercise program—especially if you have existing health conditions or concerns.

Seated Leg Lifts

Our list of the best mobility exercises kicks off with the seated leg lift. Seated leg lifts are a gentle yet effective exercise for strengthening the muscles in your legs and improving mobility in your hips and knees. This exercise can be performed while seated in a chair, making it accessible for individuals with limited mobility.

Sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Slowly lift one leg straight out in front of you, keeping your knee straight but not locked. Hold the lifted position for a few seconds, then lower your leg back down. Repeat with the other leg. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each leg.

Chair Yoga

Chair yoga is a modified form of yoga that can be done while seated or using a chair for support. It focuses on gentle stretching, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques, making it suitable for individuals with limited mobility or balance issues.

Sit comfortably in a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Begin with deep breathing exercises, inhaling deeply through your nose and exhaling slowly through your mouth. Perform gentle seated stretches, such as neck rolls, shoulder rolls, and side bends. Incorporate seated yoga poses, such as seated cat-cow stretch, seated forward fold, and seated spinal twist. Hold each pose for five to 10 breaths, focusing on relaxation and gentle stretching.

Standing Wall Pushups

Standing wall pushups are a modified version of traditional pushups that can be performed using a wall for support. This exercise helps strengthen the muscles in your chest, shoulders, and arms, while also improving upper body mobility and stability.

Stand facing a sturdy wall with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands on the wall at shoulder height, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lean forward slightly, and bend your elbows, lowering your chest toward the wall. Push through your palms to straighten your arms and return to the starting position. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Seated Marching

Seated marching is a simple yet effective exercise for improving mobility in your hips and knees, as well as strengthening your leg muscles. This exercise can be performed while seated in a chair, making it suitable for individuals with limited mobility or balance issues.

Sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Lift one knee up toward your chest, then lower it back down. Repeat with the other knee, alternating legs in a marching motion. Focus on lifting your knees as high as comfortable, engaging your core for stability. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each leg.

Seated Shoulder Rolls

Seated shoulder rolls are a gentle exercise for improving mobility and flexibility in your shoulders, neck, and upper back. This exercise can be performed while seated in a chair, making it accessible for individuals with limited mobility.

Sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and your hands resting on your thighs. Inhale as you lift your shoulders up toward your ears, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Exhale as you roll your shoulders back and down in a smooth circular motion. Repeat the shoulder rolls in a forward direction, then reverse the motion to roll them backward. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions in each direction.

Seated Toe Taps

Seated toe taps are a simple exercise for improving mobility in your ankles and lower legs, as well as increasing circulation in your feet. This exercise can be performed while seated in a chair, making it suitable for individuals with limited mobility or balance issues.

Sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Lift one foot off the floor, and gently tap your toes on the ground in front of you. Return your foot to the starting position, and repeat with the other foot. Alternate tapping your toes on the ground in a rhythmic motion. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each foot.

Seated Rowing

Seated rowing is a low-impact exercise that targets the muscles in your upper back, shoulders, and arms, while also improving mobility in your shoulders and thoracic spine. This exercise can be performed using a resistance band or cable machine while seated in a chair.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and your back straight. Hold onto the ends of a resistance band or cable machine handles with your arms extended in front of you. Pull the band or handles toward your body, bending your elbows and squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return to the starting position, straightening your arms and extending them in front of you. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Standing Hip Circles

Standing hip circles are a gentle exercise for improving mobility and flexibility in your hips and lower back. This exercise can be performed while standing with the support of a chair or countertop for balance.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold onto a chair or countertop for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then begin to circle your knee out to the side, back, and then forward in a circular motion. Repeat the hip circles in a clockwise direction, then reverse the motion to circle counterclockwise. Focus on maintaining good posture and engaging your core for stability. Aim for two to three sets of five to 10 repetitions on each leg.

Seated Knee Extensions

Seated knee extensions are a simple exercise for strengthening the muscles in your thighs and improving mobility in your knees. This exercise can be performed while seated in a chair, making it suitable for individuals with limited mobility.

Sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Extend one leg straight out in front of you, lifting your foot off the floor. Hold the extended position for a few seconds, then lower your foot back down. Repeat with the other leg. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each leg.

Seated Arm Circles

This list of mobility exercises wraps up with the seated arm circle. Seated arm circles are a gentle exercise for improving mobility and flexibility in your shoulders, arms, and upper back. This exercise can be performed while seated in a chair, making it accessible for individuals with limited mobility.

Sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and your arms resting at your sides. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height, palms facing down. Begin to make small circles with your arms, moving them forward in a circular motion. Gradually increase the size of the circles as you warm up your shoulder joints. After a few repetitions, reverse the motion to make circles backward. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions in each direction.