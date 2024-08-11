5 Best Anti-Aging Workouts To Keep You Fit & Active

Maintaining an active lifestyle is essential for longevity and overall fitness. In fact, research shows that regular exercise can significantly boost your life expectancy. For example, adults who exceed the recommended physical activity levels—150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week—can lower their risk of death from any cause by up to 31%. However, arming yourself with effective anti-aging workouts is the first step in the neverending battle against aging.

As you grow older, your body naturally undergoes changes that can affect your strength, flexibility, and endurance. That's because muscle mass tends to decrease with age (a condition called sarcopenia), leading to weakness and reduced mobility. Fortunately, incorporating anti-aging workouts into your routine can help counteract these effects and help keep you fit and active. Regular exercise has been shown to build muscle mass, increase bone density, and boost cardiovascular health, all of which are essential for a vibrant, healthy lifestyle.

So, without further ado, read on to uncover the five best anti-aging workouts to keep you fit and active at any age, according to Rachel MacPherson, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews.

Workout #1: Brisk Interval Walking Workout

Warm Up (5 minutes)

"Start with a slow, gentle walk to warm up your muscles. Do small arm circles to loosen up your shoulders while walking," instructs MacPherson.

Main Workout (20 minutes)

Interval 1:

Walk briskly for two minutes (you should be able to maintain a steady conversation).

Slow down to a comfortable pace for three minutes to recover.

Interval 2:

Walk briskly for two minutes.

Slow down to a comfortable pace for three minutes.

Interval 3:

Walk briskly for two minutes.

Slow down to a comfortable pace for three minutes.

Interval 4:

Walk briskly for two minutes.

Slow down to a comfortable pace for three minutes.

Cool Down (5 to 10 minutes)

MacPherson says, "Do gentle stretching that focuses on all major muscle groups, holding each stretch for 15 to 30 seconds while doing some deep breathing to return to a relaxed state."

The #1 Anti-Aging Workout You Should Have Started Yesterday

Workout #2: Full-body Superset Strength Training Workout

"You can do this workout two to three times per week, with at least one day of rest between sessions," explains MacPherson. "Adjust the weights and reps based on your fitness level."

Warm Up (5 to 10 minutes)

Start with a light walk or march in place.

Do arm circles, leg swings, and gentle twists. Ten of each.

Superset 1: Upper Body

1. Pushups (Modified or Standard)

Keep your body straight and lower yourself until your chest nearly touches the ground. You can modify the exercise by doing pushups on your knees if needed. Do 10 to 12 reps.

2. Bent-over Rows

Use dumbbells or resistance bands. Keep your back straight while pulling the weights toward your hips. Do 10 to 12 reps.

Rest: 1 minute

Superset 2: Lower Body

1. Chair Squats

Sit in a chair and stand up without using your hands. Keep your knees behind your toes. Do 12 to 15 reps.

2. Standing Calf Raises

Hold onto a chair for balance. Lift your heels off the ground, then slowly lower them back down. Do 12 to 15 reps.

Rest: 1 minute

Superset 3: Core and Balance

1. Plank (Modified or Standard)

Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. If needed, do the plank on your knees. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

2. Single-leg Balance

Stand on one leg and use a chair for support if needed. Focus on keeping your balance. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds on each leg.

Cool Down (5 to 10 minutes)

"Similar to the first workout, cool down with some gentle stretching. Focus on all major muscle groups and hold each stretch for 15 to 30 seconds while doing some deep breathing to return to a relaxed state," says MacPherson.

10 Best Exercises To Stay Fit When You're Short on Time

Workout #3: Full-body Cardio and Weights Circuit

"This workout alternates between lower and upper-body work with blasts of bodyweight cardio between each set. You can repeat the circuit two or three times if you wish," explains MacPherson.

1. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Keep your back straight and hinge at the hips. Use light to moderate weights. Do 10 to 12 reps6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Speed Squats

Perform bodyweight squats in quick succession. Complete 10 to 12 reps.

3. Overhead Press

Press the weights overhead while keeping your core engaged. Perform 10 to 12 reps.

4. Toe Taps

Play

Bend over with a straight spine, reach your right hand toward your left foot, then repeat on the other side. If you can't reach your toes, tap your shin or wherever possible. Aim for five to six taps per leg for 10 to 12 reps.

Cool Down (5 to 10 minutes)

MacPherson says, "Do some gentle stretching by focusing on all major muscle groups and holding each stretch for 15 to 30 seconds while doing some deep breathing to return to a relaxed state."

5 Exercises Men Should Do Every Day to Stay Fit

Workout #4: Balance Training Workout

Warm Up (5 to 10 minutes)

Gentle Cardio: Start with a light walk or march in place to get your blood flowing.

Start with a light walk or march in place to get your blood flowing. Dynamic Stretches: Do arm circles, leg swings, and gentle twists to loosen up.

Main Workout (20 to 30 minutes)

1. Single-leg Stand

Play

"Stand on one leg and hold onto a chair for support. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs. Focus on a fixed point to help maintain your balance. Aim for three repetitions per leg," says MacPherson.

2. Heel-to-Toe Walk

Play

"Walk in a straight line, placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other," instructs MacPherson. "If needed, use a wall for support. Keep your arms out to the sides for better balance. Walk 10 to 15 steps, turn around, and walk back."

3. Tandem Stance

Play

"Stand with one foot directly in front of the other, heel to toe," explains MacPherson. "If needed, use a chair or wall for support. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch feet." Repeat three times on each side.

4. Hip Abduction

Play

"Stand straight and lift one leg to the side, keeping it straight. Hold onto a chair for balance. Keep your upper body straight and avoid leaning. Perform 10 to 12 reps per leg," says MacPherson.

5. Toe Taps

Play

"Stand in front of a step or low platform. Tap one foot on the step, then switch feet in a marching motion. If needed, use a chair for support. Complete 20 to 30 taps total," explains MacPherson.

6. Chair Squats

Play

"Stand in front of a chair with your feet shoulder-width apart," says MacPherson. "Lower yourself into a squat until you lightly touch the chair, then stand back up. Keep your knees behind your toes and your back straight. Do 10 to 12 reps."

Cool Down (5 to 10 minutes)

Similar to the other workouts, perform gentle stretches to cool down. MacPherson says, "Focus on all major muscle groups and hold each stretch for 15 to 30 seconds while doing some deep breathing to return to a relaxed state."

13 Most Effective Exercises To Slow Muscle Aging

Workout #5: Mobility Workout for Healthy Joint Flexibility

1. Hip Circles

Begin with your feet planted shoulder-distance apart. Put your hands on your hips and move them in a circular motion, making 10 circles in each direction. "Keep your upper body still and focus on moving your hips. Repeat two to three times per direction," says MacPherson.

2. Cat-Cow Stretch

"Begin on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips," explains MacPherson. "Arch your back (cat pose) and then lower your belly while lifting your head and tailbone (cow pose). Move slowly and breathe deeply with each movement. Repeat for 10 to 12 reps."

3. Seated Torso Twist

Play

Begin seated on a chair with your feet flat on the floor. "Place your hands on your knees and twist your torso to the right, holding for 15 to 30 seconds," MacPherson instructs. "Repeat on the left side. Keep your back straight and avoid forcing the twist. Repeat two to three times per side."

4. Standing Hip Flexor Stretch

Play

Assume a staggered stance with one foot ahead and the other behind you. Bend the knee in the front and press your hips forward as you feel a solid stretch in the hip of your back leg. "Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch legs. Keep your back straight and avoid arching. Perform two to three times per side," instructs MacPherson.

5. Shoulder Rolls

Play

"Stand or sit with your arms relaxed at your sides," says MacPherson. "Roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion 10 times, then roll them backward 10 times. Keep the movements smooth and controlled. Repeat two to three times in each direction."

6. Toe Touches

Play

"Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly bend forward at the hips and reach toward your toes. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds. Keep your knees slightly bent and avoid bouncing. Repeat two to three times," instructs MacPherson.

Cool Down (5 to 10 minutes)

Perform gentle stretches, focusing on all major muscle groups. Hold each stretch for 15 to 30 seconds while performing deep breathing exercises to relax your body.