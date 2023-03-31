5 Exercises Men Should Do Every Day to Stay Fit

When it comes to staying fit, consistency is the most important factor. You can't rely on occasional workouts to stay in shape, even if they are long and grueling. In fact, as men age, daily, shorter workouts tend to be far more effective for maintaining strength, mobility, and aerobic fitness. That's why we've mapped out five of the best daily exercises for men to stay fit.

For a daily workout plan, we suggest doing fewer sets, even as low as one or two. You also cannot go heavy on a daily basis, so this is more about maintaining what you have. If your goal is maximal strength or winning a bodybuilding show, you will need to modify the approach.

However, the daily approach to fitness maintenance means each workout is far more manageable and takes less time. Overall, daily exercise workouts are a great option if you are currently sedentary and want to get in shape, or already work out but need to fit your fitness into a tighter schedule.

Keep reading to learn all about the five best daily exercises for men to stay fit. Perform one or two sets of five to 25 repetitions five days per week or more.

1 Squats

Daily squats help maintain mobility and strength in your muscles. Early on in your fitness training, they will build strength. However, once you can comfortably perform 25 or more bodyweight squats, the main benefit will be muscular endurance.

When doing squats, begin by placing your feet wider than shoulder-width distance apart. Sit back and down as you drive your knees out to the sides while maintaining an erect torso. Push through both feet to return to the starting position. Find a rhythm with each set.

2 Pushups

Pushups are a simple and effective exercise that builds immense strength in your chest, shoulders, and triceps. For men who don't already have a dedicated chest workout, it's a smart idea to perform pushups every day to stay fit in the upper body.

Begin in a plank position with your arms under your shoulders. Lower your chest to the floor while keeping your core braced throughout the motion. When the front of your body is about an inch off the floor, push through your hands to return to the starting position. You can move your hands closer together to increase the emphasis on your triceps and add variety.

3 Pull-ups

Pull-ups are the "yang" to a pushup's "yin" and happen to be one of the best daily exercises for men to stay fit. To put it simply, a proper upper body fitness program includes at least one movement involving pushing and one involving pulling. Pull-ups are a favorite pulling exercise for many reasons. To start, they allow multiple grips to vary the targeted muscles and stimulus, allowing tons of variety without any equipment modifications.

Begin by hanging onto a pull-up bar with a prone, neutral, or reverse grip. Your arms should be totally extended. Pull yourself up until your chest reaches the bar. Then, slowly lower back to the starting position.

4 Dips

Dips are a great upper-body option that helps with shoulder strength and mobility. You can perform dips on a couch, chair, or bench, although our preference is parallel bars or rings if you have them. Keep your fingers pointed outward if performing chair dips.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If doing dips on rings or bars, lower your chest toward the floor as you bend at the elbows and shoulders. When you reach the bottom of your range of motion, push through both hands to return to the starting position.

5 Lunges

Lunges are a great way to cap off a full-body workout. You can perform walking lunges or lunges in place with alternating steps. If you have the space, walking lunges are preferable.

To begin, take a step forward with one foot nice and deep. Then, lower your back knee toward the ground as you enter the bottom of the lunge position. Drive through your front foot, and bring your rear foot forward to step into the next lunge.