Flabby arms and “bat wings” can be challenging to erase after 45. This is a noticeable part of the body as well—not just in the summer months. Whether you have a formal function and want to wear a sleeveless outfit or pack for a winter island vacation, there’s no time like the present to tighten and tone your triceps. We learned four standing exercises that will sculpt your arms and eliminate bat wings.

“Let’s be honest about what’s happening here: After 45, we naturally start losing muscle mass at a rate of about 3 to 8% per decade if we’re not actively fighting it,” says Hayley Akradi, CPT, senior project manager for LT Digital Fitness at Life Time and creator of The Body Blueprint. “The triceps—that muscle on the back of your upper arm—is one of the first places women notice this loss because it’s not a muscle we use much in daily life.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hormonal changes also majorly impact where your body stores fat and how productively you build muscle.

“As muscle mass decreases, the skin that once covered firm muscle now has less structure underneath. Combine that with hormonal shifts that can increase fat storage and decrease muscle protein synthesis, and you get what people call ‘bat wings,'” Akradi says. “But muscle responds to stimulus at any age. I’ve seen women in their 50s, 60s, and beyond completely transform their arm definition through consistent strength training. The key is progressive overload—continuously challenging your muscles with increased weight, reps, or time under tension.

4 Standing Exercises That Sculpt Arms and Erase Bat Wings After 45

Overhead Press

“This builds the foundation strength that makes everything else possible,” Akradi points out.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Bent-Over Tricep Kickbacks

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward just a bit, keeping your back flat and core engaged. Keep your upper arms parallel to the floor and extend the dumbbells back. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement. Return to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Standing Bicep Curls

“The slow eccentric (lowering phase) is where muscle damage occurs – that’s what stimulates growth,” Akradi says

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides with a supinated grip. Bend your elbows to curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Single-Arm Overhead Extension

“Working one arm at a time forces your core to work harder and prevents compensation patterns,” Akradi points out.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in one hand. Extend that arm overhead. Lower the dumbbell behind your head. Press it back up. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per arm.

