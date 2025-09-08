 Skip to content

4 Standing Exercises That Sculpt Arms and Erase Bat Wings After 45

Tighten and tone your triceps with a set of dumbbells and these simple standing moves.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on September 8, 2025 | 8:00 AM

Flabby arms and “bat wings” can be challenging to erase after 45. This is a noticeable part of the body as well—not just in the summer months. Whether you have a formal function and want to wear a sleeveless outfit or pack for a winter island vacation, there’s no time like the present to tighten and tone your triceps. We learned four standing exercises that will sculpt your arms and eliminate bat wings.

“Let’s be honest about what’s happening here: After 45, we naturally start losing muscle mass at a rate of about 3 to 8% per decade if we’re not actively fighting it,” says Hayley Akradi, CPT, senior project manager for LT Digital Fitness at Life Time and creator of The Body Blueprint. “The triceps—that muscle on the back of your upper arm—is one of the first places women notice this loss because it’s not a muscle we use much in daily life.”

Hormonal changes also majorly impact where your body stores fat and how productively you build muscle.

“As muscle mass decreases, the skin that once covered firm muscle now has less structure underneath. Combine that with hormonal shifts that can increase fat storage and decrease muscle protein synthesis, and you get what people call ‘bat wings,'” Akradi says. “But muscle responds to stimulus at any age. I’ve seen women in their 50s, 60s, and beyond completely transform their arm definition through consistent strength training. The key is progressive overload—continuously challenging your muscles with increased weight, reps, or time under tension.

4 Standing Exercises That Sculpt Arms and Erase Bat Wings After 45

Overhead Press

“This builds the foundation strength that makes everything else possible,” Akradi points out.

  1. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward.
  2. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms.
  3. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height.
  4. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

5 Best Standing Exercises To Banish Bat Wings in 30 Days

Bent-Over Tricep Kickbacks

  1. Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Hinge forward just a bit, keeping your back flat and core engaged.
  3. Keep your upper arms parallel to the floor and extend the dumbbells back.
  4. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement.
  5. Return to the start position.
  6. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

4 Simple Arm-Toning Moves That Tighten Flabby Arms in 30 Days After 45

Standing Bicep Curls

“The slow eccentric (lowering phase) is where muscle damage occurs – that’s what stimulates growth,” Akradi says

  1. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides with a supinated grip.
  2. Bend your elbows to curl the weights up toward your shoulders.
  3. Squeeze your biceps at the top.
  4. Use control to lower.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Denise Austin’s Go-to Exercises To Tighten & Tone “Flabby Arms”

Single-Arm Overhead Extension

“Working one arm at a time forces your core to work harder and prevents compensation patterns,” Akradi points out.

  1. Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in one hand.
  2. Extend that arm overhead.
  3. Lower the dumbbell behind your head.
  4. Press it back up.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per arm.

Looking for easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // // //
More in Mind + Body
  • Young woman hiker hiking on mountain trail. Travel concept with space for text. Happy traveler standing on top of a mountain and enjoying sunset view. 4 Walking Intervals That Melt Stubborn Fat Better Than Cardio After 50. Cover

    4 Walking Intervals That Burn Fat After 50

  • Active senior lady doing squats on domestic workout, training in living room and smiling at camera, copy space. Fit female leading active lifestyle, staying in good shape at home. 4 Daily Bodyweight Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Better Than Ab Classes After 40. Cover

    4 Bodyweight Moves That Shrink Belly Fat After 40

  • fitness, sport, exercising, training and people concept - woman doing plank exercise on stairs over sun light background. 5 Morning Moves That Beat Anti-Aging Supplements After 45—No Equipment Needed. Cover

    5 Morning Moves That Reverse Aging After 45

  • Fitness woman doing exercise outdoor with dumbbells. 6 Standing Exercises That Build More Strength Than Traditional Dumbbell Exercises After 40. Cover

    6 Standing Dumbbell Exercises to Build Strength After 40

  • Cheerful, fit woman doing a kettlebell swing exercise. Body weight and fitness workout concept. 5 Power Exercises That Torch Belly Fat Faster Than Treadmill Workouts After 45. Cover

    5 Power Moves That Melt Belly Fat After 45

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family