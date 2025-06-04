9 Strength Moves Men Over 50 Should Be Doing Daily

The dream of many fitness enthusiasts as they age is to have sleeve-busting muscles and a rock-solid physique. Enter the best muscle-building workouts for men over 50 that are trainer-curated.

Muscle mass starts to decrease 3% to 8% every decade after the age of 30—and it speeds up after 60. This happens for a few reasons, including daily use of your body, lower testosterone levels, and how your body handles protein.

“Once [these changes happen], it is so hard to keep up with strength and endurance training. However, this is where resistance training can pick up the slack. You have to start to shift your focus to trying to remain mobile, balanced, and safe,” explains Rachel Weber, certified personal trainer and co-owner of Jack City Fitness.

Resistance training is truly a non-negotiable—especially during this age and stage of life.

Gary Turner, certified personal trainer and consumer engagement specialist at ANIMAL Nutrition, puts it this way: “It’s not just about looking good; it’s about keeping the body functional and slowing down the aging process. Sure, training can feel a bit tougher when you’re 50 versus 25, but that’s exactly why you’ve got to prioritize it. Stay strong, stay functional, and keep your body from breaking down faster than it needs to.”

So if you’re ready to get started, here are the best muscle-building workouts for men over 50, according to the experts.

Cable Lateral Raises

The cable lateral raise activates your lateral deltoids.

Start with the low pulley, bringing the handle up to shoulder level, slightly bending your elbows. Keep your posture tall as you focus on isolating your side delts. Use control as you lower, maximizing time under tension. Complete 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Dumbbell Seated Shoulder Presses

The dumbbell seated shoulder press works the triceps and front and side delts.

Keep your core tight as you sit tall and support your back. Press the dumbbells overhead, keeping a slight arc. Your elbows should be under your wrists. Finish this move just prior to locking out your arms. Use control to lower the dumbbells to shoulder height. Perform 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Tricep Rope Pushdowns

As the name suggests, the tricep rope pushdown engages the triceps.

Attach your rope to a high pulley at the cable machine. Stand tall facing the machine with your elbows against your sides. Extend your arms as you push the rope down, spreading the ends at the bottom. Use control to return to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Cable Bicep Curls

Cable bicep curls work the biceps.

Using a straight or EZ bar on a low pulley, curl it up toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows tucked. Squeeze your biceps at the top. Use control to lower. Complete 3 sets of 12 reps.

Quad Extensions

Fire up your quads with quad extensions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit tall and ensure the pad is above your ankles. Extend your knees until your legs are completely straight. Squeeze your quads at the top of the movement before lowering. Use slow, easy motions to protect your knees. Complete 2 sets of 15 reps.

Bodyweight Walking Lunges

Work your glutes, hamstrings, and quads with bodyweight walking lunges.

Stand tall. Step forward with one foot. Lower into a lunge until your knee almost touches the floor. Maintain a tall posture and keep your front knee aligned with your foot. Alternate legs, performing 2 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Goblet Squats

Goblet squats help build lower-body strength and a stable core.

Stand tall with your feet just outside hip-width and toes turned out just a bit. Hold a kettlebell or dumbbell vertically at chest height. Engage your core as you lower into a squat, descending until your hips become lower than parallel. Press through your heels to return to standing. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Farmers Carries

Farmers carries work on your shoulders, back, core, and grip strength.

Hold a weight—dumbbell or kettlebell—in each hand. Stand tall with your arms at your sides and your core activated. Walk forward for a set distance or time.

Pushups

Pushups train the shoulders, chest, and triceps.