11 Best BJ's Deals You Can Score in August

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Being a BJ's Wholesale member has many benefits. Located primarily in the Northeast, the popular warehouse club offers its members similar perks to those you would find at Costco or Sam's Club. One of these is the ability to purchase everyday items in bulk, along with other finds such as home goods, electronics, and clothing.

Many argue that being a BJ's member is better than joining the ranks of its main competitor, Costco. BJ's membership fees are cheaper, which is reason enough for many to consider signing up. Coupons are also plentiful at BJ's, offering even more savings and keeping more dollars in the pockets of its members.

Right now, BJ's members should know about the following deals on everyday grocery essentials. These deals won't last forever, so add the following items to your shopping list and toss them into your cart on your next BJ's run.

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds, 2 Pack

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 270

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 7 g

Perfect for a bowl of cereal or with yogurt, Quaker Simply Granola Oats is flavored with honey, raisins, and almonds. This two-pack is currently marked down to just $8.99, a few dollars off its normal retail price.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Pillsbury Pizza Fun Night Kit with Pizza Crust & Mini Cinni Stix

Nutrition :

Pizza Crust (Per Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 2 g

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 5 g

Pillsbury has you covered for your next dinner and dessert plans at home with its Pizza Fun Night Kit, which includes both a pizza crust and Mini Cinni Stix. This dynamic food duo is normally available for $10.99, but BJ's members can enjoy a coupon for $2 off and purchase a packet for just $8.99. The coupon expires on Sept. 2, so be sure to redeem this offer and enjoy a night of pizza and cinnamon sticks this month.

Annie's White Cheddar Microwave Mac And Cheese Cup

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 210

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

A simple and tasty meal or snack solution, Annie's White Cheddar Microwave Mac and Cheese Cup is ready to eat within minutes. A pack of the mac and cheese cups will normally run you $14.99, but if you're a BJ's member, you can benefit from a $3 off coupon through Sept. 2, which brings the price to $11.99. Stock up before the kids head back to school as the perfect after-school snack.

The Best & Worst Boxed Mac and Cheeses, According to Dietitians

Bagel Bites Bagel Dogs made with Oscar Mayer

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Pigs in a blanket is a quintessential snack for many, which is why the Bagel Bites Bagel Dogs made with Oscar Mayer is such a good find. A package normally retails for $14.99, but there is currently a $2 off coupon, bringing the price down to just $12.99 through Sept. 2.

Ortega Original Thick and Smooth Mild Taco Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Add some extra flavor to your next taco night with Ortega Original Thick and Smooth Mild Taco Sauce. A container of the sauce retails at BJ's for $5.29. However, members can score a $1 off coupon to bring the price down to $4.29 for the month of August. This coupon expires on Sept. 2, so be sure to stock up this month.

I Tried 6 Store-Bought Salsas & the Best Was Chunky and Fresh Tasting

Skippy Reduced Fat Peanut Butter

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories; 180

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g

Peanut butter complements so many other food items, from sandwiches to apple slices to your morning smoothie. BJ's sells a two-pack of Skippy Reduced Fat Peanut Butter for $13.99, but members can save $2.50 and bring the cost down to $11.49 with a coupon that is good through Aug. 21. Stock up now, and you'll be set for plenty of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in time for the start of the school year.

Bertolli Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Olive oil is a pantry essential, but it can be costly, depending on the brand you purchase and if there are any promotions. BJ's members can currently save $2.50 off a three-liter container of Bertolli Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil, which normally costs $42.99, bringing the cost down to $40.49. This deal is good through Sept. 2.

Can Drinking a Shot of Olive Oil Every Day Help You Lose Weight?

Navel Oranges

Nutrition information unavailable

Perfect for snacking at home or packing in a lunch box, Navel Oranges add a dose of vitamin C to your day. BJ's members can save $1 on a package of this delicious cirtrus, normally available for $7.49. That's just $6.49 per pack. This deal is good through Aug. 21, so make sure to stock up on your next BJ's run.

Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Bars

Nutrition :

Strawberry (Per Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Bars are an ultra-easy snack when you're on the go. And, with a variety pack that includes strawberry, blueberry, and apple cinnamon, you'll never get bored of the same flavor. BJ's members can redeem a $2.50 off coupon now through Sept. 2 to save on their next package of the Nutri-Grain bars, which normally retail for $13.49, bringing the price down to $10.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Best & Worst Granola Bars in America—Ranked

Kellogg's Raisin Bran Breakfast Cereal

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 5 g

Kellogg's Raisin Bran is a classic breakfast cereal that has been enjoyed for generations. Currently, BJ's members can save on the two-bag package of cereal with a $2 off coupon that's good through Sept. 2. Regularly priced at $9.99, the coupon brings the cost down to just $7.99.

Ratio Protein Vanilla Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

Looking for an easy way to pack a ton of protein into your day? Ratio Protein Vanilla Yogurt packs 25 grams into a single cup. Through Sept. 2, BJ's members can redeem a $2 off coupon and purchase an 8-pack of the high-protein yogurt for just $8.99.

