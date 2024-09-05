The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From school starting up again to football season kicking off, there's a lot to look forward to in September. And that's not to mention the copious pumpkin spice foods that are now lining the supermarket shelves.

Another reason to get excited this month? BJ's is offering a wide range of enticing deals and coupons in its SmartSaver book. In addition to the slew of discounts it's offering, the wholesale club is also holding its biggest gas event of the year. As part of this promotion, BJ's is marking down hundreds of products—aka "Fuel Saver" items—until Sept. 22. For every Fuel Saver item you purchase, you'll save 10 cents per gallon of gas on your next fill-up. The gas deal is only available at BJ's locations with gas stations.

To help you navigate the retailer's numerous deals, we highlighted some of the top markdowns you won't want to miss out on this month. Almost all of these are coupons that are available until Sept. 22. From coffee to condiments, here are the 10 best BJ's deals you can score in September.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cups

Nutrition information unavailable.

Enjoy the iconic pumpkin spice latte for many mornings to come by stocking up on Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cups, which are now on sale for $35.99 with a $7 discount. Each box includes 64 K-cups. Unlike the other deals included in this roundup, which are available until Sept. 22, this discount is being offered until Sept. 24. As noted on the box, this fall product combines notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg with Starbucks' lightest roast.

Pumpkin Spice & Apple Cinnamon Cheerios

Nutrition : Pumpkin Spice Cheerios (Per Cup)

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 3 g

For a seasonal twist on the classic cereal, BJ's is offering a $2 coupon for the two-pack of limited-edition Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cinnamon Cheerios, which brings the price down to $4.99. That's nearly $2.50 per box. As a bonus, this cereal pack also classifies as a Fuel Saver item.

Mott's No Sugar Added Applesauce

Nutrition : Apple (Per Container)

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 0 g

Keeping the list of Fuel Saver apple products going, BJ's is also discounting Mott's No Sugar Added Applesauce by $4. This coupon applies to the 36-count variety pack cups and 32-count variety pack pouches, which cost $8.99 and $11.99, respectively. The cups come in three flavors: blueberry, strawberry, and apple. Meanwhile, the pouches come in mixed berry, apple, and strawberry flavors.

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt Fruit on the Bottom Variety Pack

Nutrition : Strawberry on the Bottom (Per Container)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 11 g

If you're a fan of fruit-flavored yogurt, BJ's has just the thing for you. The warehouse club is discounting the Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt Variety Pack by $2.75, bringing the price down to $12.24. Each box includes 16 cups of yogurt that contain fruit on the bottom. These come in four flavors: strawberry, blueberry, peach, and black cherry.

Tyson Fully-Cooked Chicken Wings

Nutrition : Buffalo Style Hot Chicken Wings (Per 3-Ounce Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 15 g

As shoppers gear up for football Sundays, they'll be seeking some crowd-pleasing bites. And what food screams football more than chicken wings? Now, BJ's is offering Tyson's fully-cooked, frozen Buffalo Style Hot Chicken Wings and Honey BBQ Flavored Chicken Wings for $5 off, bringing the price down to $17.49. Both bags are four pounds, so you can stock up for multiple game days to come.

Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

Nutrition : Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing (Per 2-Tablespoon Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're looking to pair your chicken wings with ranch dressing, then you're in luck. BJ's is marking down Hidden Valley's original and light homestyle dressing by $2.50. The wholesale club sells both dressing varieties—which are also Fuel Saver items—in two-packs, with each bottle clocking in at 40 fluid ounces. With the discount, both two-packs cost $11.49, which comes to around $5.75 per bottle.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

Nutrition : (Per 1-Tablespoon Serving)

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

BJ's is giving shoppers another reason to stock up on this beloved condiment. Not only is the three-pack of Heinz Tomato Ketchup a Fuel Saver item, but it's also on sale for $2 off. That means each pack costs $10.99, which brings each 44-ounce bottle to around $3.66.

Bumble Bee Solid White Albacore Tuna

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can Drained)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 29 g

Whether added to salad or or sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread, canned tuna is celebrated for its versatility and convenience. BJ's is now taking $3 off Bumble Bee White Albacore Tuna, which is also a Fuel Saver item. This comes in packs of eight and costs $9.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey's Halloween Snack & Miniatures Assortment

Nutrition : Kit Kat Miniatures (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 1 g

cIf you're throwing a Halloween party or need to fill your candy bowl for trick-or-treaters, BJ's can help you load up on chocolate this month. The retailer is taking $3 off its 210-count Hershey's Miniatures & Snack Size Candy Assortment, which includes Kit Kat Miniatures, Reese's Miniatures, Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Snack Size, Hershey's Snack Size, and Milk Duds. With the discount, this bulk candy bag comes to $18.99.

If you're looking to stock up on even more candy, there's also a 400-count package of Hershey's treats, which include Kit Kat Snack Size, Reese's Miniatures, Rolo candy, and Whoppers. This item is also $3 off and is priced at $24.99.

Dunkin' Donuts Original Medium Roast Blend Coffee

Nutrition information unavailable.

Dunkin' fans, grab your favorite coffee mug. The 45-ounce containers of the brand's Medium Roast Ground Coffee are now $19.59 with a $5.40 coupon. According to the package, this product makes up to 150 six fluid-ounce cups of coffee, which is made with 100% Arabica beans.