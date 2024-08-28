11 Sam’s Club Fall Items To Snag Before They Sell Out

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're looking for convenient breakfast foods to start your day or tasty frozen treats to cap your evenings, Sam's Club is stocked with year-round grocery essentials, as well as timely items that change with the seasons.

Although fall doesn't officially kick off until Sept. 21, the Walmart-owned warehouse club has already started preparing for the new season by releasing various autumnal products. The retailer even has a web page dedicated entirely to fall items.

From Halloween treats to pumpkin-flavored products of all kinds, Sam's Club boasts a tempting selection of seasonal options. Here are 11 fall items you'll want to score before they leave the shelves.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Seasoning Blend

Nutrition: (Per 1/4 Tsp Serving)

Calories: 0

Fat: 0 g

Sodium: 140 mg

Carbs: 0 g

Protein: 0 g

Is it even fall without pumpkin spice? Sam's Club lets shoppers enjoy this cozy flavoring by offering its limited-edition Member's Mark Pumpkin Pie Spice Seasoning Blend. This item features a combination of just six ingredients: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, mace, and cloves. Sprinkle it on your lattes, add it to baked goods, or pair it with sweet potatoes. Try it for yourself for $5.98!

The 10 Best Breakfast Foods at Sam's Club Right Now

Drizzilicious Pumpkin Spice Mini Rice Cakes

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 90

Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 70 mg

Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 1 g

Craving a crunchy, fall-friendly treat? Sam's Club is now offering Drizzilicious Pumpkin Spice Mini Rice Cakes for $5.48. These pumpkin spice-flavored rice cakes are made with a blend of rice, quinoa, chia, and flax, plus a white chocolate drizzle.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Spice Pecans

Nutrition: (Per 5 pieces)

Calories: 170

Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium: 15 mg

Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein: 2 g

Chocolate-covered nuts can be a welcome addition to trail mix or a charcuterie board, and Sam's Club offers an enticing fall option: Pumpkin Spice Flavored White Chocolate Pecans. Each bag of these flavorful nuts retails for $9.98 and features roasted pecans coated in white chocolate and infused with fall spices—aka cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves.

The 25 Best Frozen Foods at Sam's Club Right Now

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer

Nutrition: (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories: 40

Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 5 mg

Carbs: 6 g (Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 0 g

Who says you have to go to Starbucks to enjoy the chain's iconic PSL? Sam's Club offers Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer inspired by the beloved fall beverage. This creamer features a combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg and sells for $7.88.

Snack Factory Pumpkin Spice White Creme Pretzel Crisps

Nutrition: (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories: 140

Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium: 110 mg

Carbs: 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein: 3 g

Popular pretzel brand Snack Factory has gotten in the fall spirit with its Pumpkin Spice White Creme Pretzel Crisps. At Sam's Club, each 20-ounce bag of this seasonal snack costs $9.48 and includes pretzel crisps coated in a white cream and topped with a pumpkin spice-flavored drizzle.

I Tried 9 Old-Fashioned Pretzels & the Best Was Salty and Sweet

Member's Mark Pumpkin Cheesecake

Nutrition: (Per 1 Slice)

Calories: 430

Fat: 26 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Tran Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 260 mg

Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 34 g)

Protein: 7 g

Tired of traditional pumpkin pie? Why not opt for pumpkin cheesecake instead? Sam's Club offers this seasonal dessert, which consists of a graham cracker crust with creamy New York-style cheesecake swirled with pumpkin and fall spices and topped with whipped cream. This cheesecake contains 14 individual slices and comes frozen. To defrost, simply place the cake into your refrigerator and let it thaw for at least 24 hours.

Member's Mark Apple Lattice Pie

Nutrition: (Per 1/16th Pie)

Calories: 320

Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium: 290 mg

Carbs: 43 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein: 3 g

While it's hard to beat homemade apple pie, there's no denying that store-bought options can still be crowd-pleasers. The Member's Mark Apple Lattice Pie is baked fresh in-house and ready-to-eat. Just don't forget the vanilla ice cream! Each pie costs $9.98 and weighs 4.5 pounds, ready to serve a group.

I Tried 4 Store-Bought Apple Pies & the Winner Had the Flakiest Crust

Utz Halloween Pretzel & Mini Cheese Ball Barrels

Nutrition:

Utz Halloween Pretzel Barrel (Per 1 Bag)

Calories: 50

Fat: 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 240 mg

Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 1 g

What better way to get in the Halloween spirit than by enjoying a spooky snack? Sam's Club offers two festive options from Utz, which are perfect for trick-or-treaters or Halloween parties. The pretzel barrel includes 66 individual bags or bat and jack-o-lantern shaped pretzels, while the cheese ball barrel features 56 bags of mini cheese balls in Halloween-themed packaging. Both barrels cost just $7.97.

Reese's Pumpkins

Nutrition: (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories: 170

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium: 130 mg

Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein: 4 g

Chocolate-peanut butter lovers, rejoice! Reese's Pumpkins are back on the shelves, so you can enjoy this popular flavor combination while celebrating the holiday. Sam's Club sells this Halloween-themed treat in bags of 65 for $12.98. Enjoy each peanut butter cup straight out of the wrapper or place them on another sweet treat, such as cupcakes, for a festive touch.

Hershey Just Unveiled Its Halloween Candy Lineup—and It's Deliciously Spooky

Halloween Popcorn Cones

Nutrition:

Cornfetti Popcorn (Per 1/2 Bag)

Calories: 110

Fat: 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 0 mg

Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein: 1 g

If you're looking for another fun Halloween handout that isn't candy, Sam's Club offers 12-count packages of Halloween Popcorn Cones. These festively wrapped snacks include four bags of three popcorn flavors: Cornfetti, Kettle, and Caramel Corn. Each 12-pack costs $12.97.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Autumn Squash Soup

Nutrition: (Per 1 Cup)

Calories: 240

Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 780 mg

Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein: 3 g

The fall season is all about getting cozy, and Sam's Club is helping shoppers brace the brisk temperatures by offering a bowl of comfort. The Member's Mark Autumn Squash Soup is made with butternut squash and pumpkin purée, warming spices, apple juice, and "touch" of brown sugar. This limited-time offering comes in a package with two 32-ounce bowls for $9.98.