5 Best Bodyweight Workouts To Lose Your Belly Overhang in 30 Days

We’ve all been there—trying to squeeze into a favorite pair of jeans or tucking away stubborn belly fat that just won’t budge. But don’t worry, because we have good news to share: The solution to your belly bulge issue might be simpler than you’d think. We spoke with Nadia Murdock, CPT, a certified fitness instructor at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares five of the best bodyweight exercises to lose belly fat in 30 days.

“There are several reasons why someone may experience belly overhang, ranging from significant weight gain to genetics,” Murdock tells us. “But with the proper lifestyle adjustments like nutrition, sleep, and stress management combined with exercise, you can improve the appearance of this.”

It’s critical to understand that belly overhang isn’t just a cosmetic issue. It can also be a sign of excess visceral fat, the dangerous type of fat that surrounds your internal organs. Recent research shows that visceral fat is linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even certain cancers. Shedding this type of harmful fat is essential for both shrinking your waistline and improving your long-term health.

Fortunately, achieving a flatter, toned midsection doesn’t mean endless crunches or a pricey gym membership. With the right bodyweight exercises you can train your core, boost your metabolism, and melt fat—all from the comfort of your home, a park, or anywhere you like to move.

Read on for Murdock’s top five bodyweight exercises for losing belly fat, along with why each exercise is effective, beginner modifications, common mistakes to avoid, and a demo video so you can follow along with proper form.

5 Best Bodyweight Workouts To Lose Belly Fat Fast

Sumo Squat with Arm Pulses

The sumo squat with arm pulses is a go-to bodyweight move for kickstarting your belly fat-melting journey.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet in a wide stance, outside hip-width. Point your toes outward. Bend your knees and lower into a squat, ensuring your knees don’t go over your toes. Extend both arms overhead and perform a “pulldown action” while you squat. Stop once you reach shoulder height while maintaining proper form with your arms. Perform 5 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Why it’s effective: This move activates large muscle groups in your lower body while engaging your arms and core, which helps elevate heart rate and calorie burn.

Beginner modification: Skip the arm pulses and simply hold your arms at chest height to focus on balance.

Common mistakes to avoid:

Knees caving inward.

Bending forward at the waist instead of keeping your chest tall.

Rushing the pulses instead of controlling the movement.

Lunge Tap Out

Lunges are a fantastic way to target your leg muscles, but let’s kick it up a notch with the lunge tap out. This variation engages your inner thighs and helps with balance, making it a perfect addition to your weight loss routine.

How to do it:

Stand tall and place both palms on a chair or steady surface to maintain balance. Bring one leg forward as you step into a lunge. Rather than return to the start position, tap your back leg to the side. Perform 5 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg.

Why it’s effective: This compound move works the quads, glutes, and inner thighs, while the side tap challenges stabilizing muscles for increased calorie burn.

Beginner modification: Shorten the range of motion in your lunge or keep your hands on a wall for support.

Common mistakes to avoid:

Letting your front knee extend past your toes.

Leaning forward instead of keeping your torso upright.

Skipping the side tap or rushing through the motion.

Goddess Arm Plies

The goddess arm plie supports healthy weight loss while strengthening your lower body and arms.

How to do it:

Stand tall, planting your feet wide with your toes turned out. Lower into a squat. Rise back up and sweep both arms out to your sides and then overhead, engaging your arm muscles. Straighten your legs and lower your arms. Complete 5 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Why it’s effective: Combining lower-body strength with arm engagement creates a full-body calorie-burning move while toning multiple muscle groups.

Beginner modification: Reduce the depth of the squat and keep your arms at shoulder height, rather than overhead.

Common mistakes to avoid:

Not engaging the arms fully through the sweep.

Allowing the knees to collapse inward.

Rising too quickly without control.

Traditional Push-ups and Variations

The classic pushup is a total-body workout in itself. It strengthens your chest, shoulders, arms, and core while helping you shed those extra pounds. If you want to spice it up, try variations like diamond pushups or incline pushups. These exercises target different muscle groups and keep your workouts exciting.

How to do it:

For a traditional pushup, begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Lower your chest, getting as close as possible to the ground. Press back up. Perform 5 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Why it’s effective: Push-ups engage multiple muscle groups at once, raising calorie burn while toning your upper body and strengthening your core.

Beginner modification: Drop to your knees or place your hands on an elevated surface like a bench.

Common mistakes to avoid:

Sagging hips.

Flaring elbows outward too much.

Rushing reps instead of focusing on full range of motion.

Traditional Plank and Variations

Holding a plank engages your entire body—especially your core. To keep things interesting, experiment with side planks or forearm planks. These variations help with weight loss, tone your obliques, and build endurance.

How to do it:

Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the ground and your body forming a straight line. Hold the plank for 30 seconds.

Why it’s effective: The plank strengthens deep core muscles, which help reduce belly overhang by stabilizing the spine and improving posture.

Beginner modification: Drop your knees to the floor while keeping your spine straight.

Common mistakes to avoid:

Dropping or lifting your hips.

Holding your breath.

Letting shoulders creep up toward your ears.

How to Structure These Exercises Into a 30-Day Plan

For best results, perform these exercises as a circuit:

Complete each move back-to-back.

Rest 60 seconds between rounds.

Aim for 3 rounds per session.

Weekly schedule:

4 workout days (e.g. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday).

1–2 days of active recovery (walking, yoga).

1 full rest day.

Each week, try to increase reps slightly, extend plank holds, or reduce rest time to keep progressing and avoid plateaus.

The Role of Nutrition, Sleep, and Recovery

Exercise alone won’t eliminate belly overhang. Consistent training must be paired with balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and recovery. According to a 2022 study in Obesity Reviews, combining resistance training with a calorie-controlled diet was significantly more effective for fat loss than exercise alone.

Getting enough sleep is another non-negotiable for fat loss. A 2023 study observed that adults who get fewer than six hours of sleep per night are more likely to store visceral fat.

To best support your weight loss journey, incorporate these exercises into your routine while prioritizing whole foods (lean proteins, fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, healthy fats), drinking enough water, and getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

What to Expect in 30 Days

In just one month, you can expect noticeable changes in strength, endurance, and posture. Many people also see reduced bloating and a firmer midsection, though the amount of visible fat loss depends on your starting point, diet, and consistency.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While you won’t completely eliminate belly overhang in just one month, you’ll lay the foundation for long-term results. Beyond 30 days, following this workout plan (combined with healthy eating and proper sleep) can lead to consistent fat loss and a toned, stronger midsection.

Looking for more easy ways to lose fat? Here's How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.