8 Bodyweight Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than HIIT After 45

HIIT can deliver an incredibly productive sweat session, but it’s not always the best fit for those 45+. The good news is there are other effective ways to melt stubborn body fat. We spoke with experts who share their go-to bodyweight moves that burn belly fat fast—no HIIT required.

“High-intensity workouts can place a lot of stress on joints, tendons, and the nervous system, sometimes leading to overuse injuries or burnout,” explains Dr. Kira Capozzolo, a chiropractor based in Solana Beach, CA and co-founder of Twin Waves Wellness Center. “Bodyweight training can still elevate the heart rate and challenge the muscles—but in a more controlled way. By focusing on form, full range of motion, and muscle engagement, you build lean muscle, improve core stability, and burn calories without pushing the body into an inflammatory overdrive that can actually make fat loss harder.”

Another great advantage of bodyweight workouts? “[They] target strength, stability, and mobility all at once … and activate deep stabilizing muscles that help you move better in everyday life,” says Robert Brace, celebrity trainer and founder of Brace Life Studios.

Rather than HIIT, Brace encourages you to select exercises that rev up your metabolism, protect your joints, and allow you to progress in a safe manner. “This approach will consistently deliver better fat-burning results over time,” Brace notes.

“At this stage, most of my clients are looking for a leaner, stronger, more energized body without beating themselves up in the process,” Brace tells us. “Bodyweight training delivers exactly that. You can do it anywhere, it’s adaptable to your fitness level, and it builds a foundation you can keep for years.”

Below, Brace and Capozzolo share the best bodyweight moves that melt belly fat.

8 Bodyweight Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than HIIT

Plank Shoulder Taps

Begin in a high plank—hands under your shoulders and body straight. Engage your core. Lift your right hand off the floor and tap your left shoulder. Set your right hand down and repeat with your left hand, tapping your right shoulder. Keep your hips steady as you continue to tap from side to side.

Reverse Lunge with Knee Drive

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Place your hands on your hips. Take a big step back with your right foot. Lower into a lunge until your front thigh is parallel to the floor. Push through the heel of your front foot to rise, driving your back knee forward toward your chest as you do so. Repeat on the other side.

Bird Dog

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides.

Glute Bridge March

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the floor. Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips into a glute bridge. At the top, lift one knee to your chest. Use control to lower, and switch sides. Continue to alternate, as if you’re “marching.”

Incline Pushup

​​Place your hands shoulder-width apart on an elevated surface, like a workout bench or plyometric box. Step your feet back so your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower your chest toward the surface. Press back up.

Squat-To-Chair Tap

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart, with your back to a workout bench or sturdy chair. Bend your knees and press your hips back to lower. Lightly tap your glutes to the chair. Push through your heels to stand back up. Squeeze your glutes at the top.

Side Plank with Hip Lift

Sit side facing, placing one hand on the floor under your shoulder. Extend your legs and stack your feet. Lift your hips off the floor and activate your core. Lower your hips, then lift them.

Slow Mountain Climbers

Begin in a high plank. Slowly drive one knee at a time toward your chest. Maintain a braced core and avoid bouncing your hips.

