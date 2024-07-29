9 Best Canned Wines, According to Sommeliers

From red and white to rosé and sparkling, there are so many options when it comes to wine. But let's face it: toting a glass bottle to the beach, or taking it on the trail, or on a camping trip is not ideal. Wine bottles can be heavy, clunky, and delicate. Enter canned wine, a more easily portable way to enjoy wine on the go.

Winemakers have been experimenting with making canned wines since 1936, the year after beer was first packaged in cans. Since then, canned wines have come a very long way, with many new varieties and companies launching in the last few years. The $1.1 billion canned wine market is expected to grow 13% annually between 2023 and 2032, according to a recent Global Market Research study.

So what's the draw? Experts say younger consumers, particularly millennials, are the primary market for canned wines. "Canned wine has become an exciting category, truly moving beyond the 'rip and sip' mentality," says Rachel Gendreau, certified sommelier and general manager of Crush Pad Wines in Charlottesville, Va. "Plenty of current options offer an intersection of quality, innovation, and, above all, convenience, particularly during these summer months when we find ourselves poolside, picnicking, or oceanfront."

Notably, Gendreau says canned wines are a great option for mindful imbibing: "a can is much more effective portion control than a 750-milliliter bottle," she says.

Some wines actually taste better in a can, says Erin O'Reilly, a wine educator and blogger at Terravenos. "Unlike corks and even modern screw caps, cans don't allow any air to reach the wine. This means that wines age differently in cans, and some wines taste better as canned wines than others," she says.

Not every canned wine is a winner, however. For instance, O'Reilly advises to always be wary of discounted canned wines: "If you see a deeply discounted canned wine, you can take a chance, but in my experience, these wines are discounted for a reason."

Today, there are so many innovative, high-quality canned wines on the market it can be difficult to know where to start. So we cut to the chase and asked seven sommeliers and wine buyers to share their favorite canned wines. Read on for the pros' top canned wine picks.

Nomadica Red

"I look for anything from Nomadica, a brand that ticks a lot of boxes for me—female-owned, sustainable, stunning packaging, and unique juice in the can," says Gendreau of Crush Pad Wines. "These are showstoppers!" While Gendreau says the whole line is dynamite—including a red blend, orange, rosé, and white, among others—Gendreau is particularly fond of the 100% Sagrantino red. "It's herbal and structured and just brimming with fresh blackberry and plum. This is killer served chilled, paired with grilled pizza, preferably al fresco. The Nomadica orange wine is also delish—funky and textural."

So whichever variety of Nomadica canned wine you come across, it's worth adding to your cart and trying it out. The Nomadica red retails for around $7 to $9 per can.

The 11 Most Reliable 'Cheap Wines', According to Our Editors

Field Recordings' Quince Wine Spritzer

"I'm a perennial fangirl of Field Recordings, an inspired outfit out of the Central Coast of California, so I was delighted to find their canned wine spritzers," says Gendreau. "The grapefruit rosé and quince are both fantastically quenching and lighthearted. They work beautifully alone, or alongside an aperitivo spread of cheese and olives." This one retails for $20 for a four-pack, or $10 for a single can.

Bonterra Bubbles Rosé Organic

In general, Terravenos educator O'Reilly recommends sticking with higher acid whites, rosés, and sparkling options when it comes to canned wines, like this sparkling rosé from Bonterra. "I love the Bonterra canned wine line, and this one is a personal favorite," she says. "It's non-vintage, meaning that the winemaker is committed to crafting a consistent style. Light, effervescent, and fun. This is everything good canned wine should be. Strawberries, rose, peach, pineapple, and a hint of lime. Easy drinking and perfect for a canned wine," she says. This one retails for $4.50 per can.

How to Choose the Best Wine at the Grocery Store, According to Sommeliers

Sofia Mini Blanc de Blancs

"I tend to enjoy bubbles in my canned wine," says O'Reilly. Francis Ford Coppola Winery's Sofia Mini Blanc de Blancs is among her favorites. "I love that the winemaker considers how this blanc de blanc will show best as a canned wine and chooses to include non-traditional sparkling wine grapes. Pinot blanc, sauvignon blanc, and muscat cannelli give this little can a delightful zing, helping lift the wine."

As for the taste, O'Reilly says to except golden apple, melon, lemon, honey, and tangerine. "This would be a great mimosa mixer option if you're on the go," she says. A four-pack of the Mini Blanc de Blancs is priced at $22. By the way, this canned wine was launched in 2004, making it a classic canned wine that has stood the test of time.

Bev Blanc

"It used to be that all wine found in alternative formats—like cans and boxes—were of a lower, entry-level quality. That is not the case anymore. Quality, quaffable wines are now being put in cans," says Brianne Cohen, a certified sommelier and wine educator based in Los Angeles. "One of my favorite canned wines widely available across the U.S. is the brand Bev," she says. "Bev canned wines are totally dry (not sweet) and come in fun flavors such as Blanc, Gris, Glam, and Glow. The wines are made with grapes from the Central Coast of California, with no added sugars or flavors."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When shopping for a canned wine, Cohen notes that you get what you pay for: "Expect to pay a bit more, approximately $5 to $8 per can, for quality canned wine." A four-pack retails for around $18.

I Tried 9 Cheap Boxed Wines & One Blew the Others Out of the Park

Canetta Vin Rouge

When it comes to canned wines, Mariano Garay, sommelier and wine director at Corima in New York City, goes for Canetta. "It's a project that is fairly new, but still widely available around the world," says Garay. "It's wine made by winemakers I respect who are trying new ways to reach an audience in a playful yet more sustainable manner." Canetta's vin rouge comes from the Haut-Penedès region of Spain. It's a light-tasting tempranillo with ripe fruit, spices, and lightly toasted notes.

"I have the opinion that sommeliers may not recommend canned wine, but it is definitely part of the near future," Garay says. "In the natural wine world, I hear of very established winemakers willing to make canned wine because they know it will also reach a farther audience, and I welcome that." A four-pack of Canetta's vin rouge retails for $36.

Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz

"The last thing you want to drink in the summer months is a full body cabernet," says Jeremy Shanker, a master sommelier and wine director of Mina Group, which includes Bourbon Steak New York. "This Blood Orange Wine Spritz is perfectly refreshing." Ramona is an Italian-based purveyor of canned wines made from organically farmed grapes and organic Sicilian citrus fruits.

"Ramona makes a wonderful canned wine spritz. The blood orange spritz is my favorite refreshing aperitivo—it's the perfect drink for wine lovers in the summer," Shanker says. "With a low ABV, this wine alternative is a great option for cooling down in the heat."

Shanker notes that there are a lot of great wines in alternative formats right now reaching a younger audience: "It's functional, too. When you don't want to open a whole bottle, cans are ideal for consumption." A four-pack retails for $24.

Natural Wine May Be Better for You Than Regular Wine—But Only Slightly

Wild Arc Farm 'Concord!'

"I'm crazy about Wild Arc Farm's 'Concord!' right now," says Emmeline Zhao, a sommelier and managing partner of Figure Eight and Silver Apricot in New York City. "I think summer wine should be light and flirty, and Wild Arc is clearly having fun with this whole-cluster fizzy—made from Concord grapes—packaged in a bright purple can."

Zhao suggests pouring it into a glass: "The first thing that hits you is the aroma. The nostalgia of Welch's leaps out of the glass, and you think you're about to dive head-first into a juice box. But the palate will surprise you," she says. "It's fermented dry, but maintains all the fruit you'd expect from Concord while striking a deft balance. The entire experience with this wine is tantalizing and just too much fun."

Wild Arc Farm's Concord! retails for around $11 for a 12-ounce can, which is roughly equivalent to half a bottle's worth of wine.

Pinot Noir Underwood Can

"My favorite canned wine currently is Underwood's Pinot Noir," says Wayne Gravesande, beverage director and general manager of Ketchy Shuby in New York City. "They have a strong portfolio and the majority of their wines are great for a quick picnic or beach day." Underwood is an offering from the Oregon-based Union Wine Company, which aims to make great craft wines that are affordable and accessible. Canned wine is a great way to do that, and this one retails for $28 for a four-pack.

"Sommeliers have split opinions on canned wine," Gravesande notes. "There are traditionalists that argue that the quality does not match what gets produced in glass bottles. But the portability and ease of canned wine make it a plus."