The 10 Most Reliable 'Cheap Wines', According to our Editors

Whether you're gearing up for a dinner party, settling in for a cozy night in, or packing a basket for a summer picnic, we all know that a bottle of wine can instantly elevate any occasion. However, enjoying wine doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. That's why everyone should have some affordable wines in their collection. With budget-friendly options on hand, you can share an impressive beverage with your loved ones without having to break the bank.

Yet, while finding a cheap wine may be easy, finding one that also tastes good can be a bit more of a challenge. That's where our team at Eat This, Not That! comes in. We turned to our trusted editors and staffers to get their favorite and most reliable "cheap wines." From velvety reds to crisp whites and bubbly rosés, we've curated a list of libations that won't break the bank, with prices starting as low as $7!

So, whether you're stocking up for a spontaneous gathering or simply want to treat yourself without splurging, grab your corkscrew and get ready to discover your new favorite bottle. Read on to find a new favorite for your next get-together, then check out the 8 Best Inexpensive Wines You Can Get at Costco.

2022 Anselmo Mendes Contacto Alvarinho—$18.99

"This wine is my family's 'house' white wine. We always have a few bottles stocked in our fridge. It's a mineral-forward Alvarinho that pairs perfectly with almost everything we cook, from cod puttanesca to chicken Milanese. If you're into skin contact wines, but like them more on the mild, fruity side vs. funky, this is a must-try." — Olivia Tarantino, Managing Editor

Podere Castorani Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Cadetto—$16

"I love a dry red wine, and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo is my favorite. I recently stumbled upon this particular bottle and it's been my go-to since! It's perfect to pair with an Italian dinner—plus it's organic!" — Marisa DiPaolo, Social Media Director

Apothic Red—$11.99

"I love the experience of discovering new wines, so I usually push myself to grab a bottle I've never tried before when I go wine shopping. But when I just want a bottle that won't break the bank and that I know I'll love, Apothic Red is my undeniable go-to. Admittedly, I first tried this wine because I liked the name and bottle. However, I quickly discovered that the wine inside was also super enjoyable. It's smooth and rich, with lots of dark fruit flavors, some acidity, and a touch of sweetness that makes it very sippable. The fact that it's extremely affordable only adds to its appeal. A liquor store in my area is currently selling 750-milliliter bottles for just $10.99." — Zoe Strozewski, News Writer

Duck Pond Pinot Gris—$13.99

"Duck Pond is an excellent brand to shop for those who love wine because you're getting quality without dishing out a ton of cash. This wine is one of my favorite go-to's because it's smooth, crisp, neutral, and refreshing whether I'm relaxing in the sun with friends (and a cheese board!) or enjoying a tasty seafood meal. I've even added it to my cheesy shrimp risotto recipe, and it's perfection." — Alexa Mellardo, Deputy Editor, Mind + Body

Lifevine Cabernet—$14.99

"I love a refreshing white or rosé in the summer just as much as the next person, but I'm typically more of a red wine gal at heart. Cabernet always hits the spot for me no matter the time of year, whether I want to get cozy on the couch or by the fire pit with a glass. Lifevine's cab is affordable yet tastes rich and divine. I've learned it's a great bottle—and fan favorite—to put out during happy hour snacks and sips." — Alexa Mellardo

Souleil Rosé—$16.99

"I was introduced to Souleil a few years back and have been obsessed ever since, specifically with the brand's rosé. It's the ideal summertime wine and the bottle exudes such a cool, classy vibe that makes me feel like I'm sipping in the French countryside." — Alexa Mellardo

Bieler Pere et Fils Sabine Rose 2022—$13.99

"A few years ago I became a year-round rose drinker, and this is my go-to bottle. The Pere et Fils Sabine has just the right amount of flavor: Not too sweet, not too acidic. It's also a twist-off—which may not be classy, but it sure makes opening wine a little easier! It's smooth, light, and highly (almost dangerously!) drinkable. According to the winemaker notes, it contains 'Enticing aromatics of peach, white cherry and wild raspberry that are balanced by summer flowers, white tea, and Provence herbs,' and while I'm not enough of a wine connoisseur to confirm that all those flavors are present, I can confirm that it pairs well with almost everything. At my local grocery store in Massachusetts, it's just $12.99, and I've come to enjoy it so much that I actually prefer it to more expensive rosés." — Justine Goodman, Editor-in-Chief

Casal Garcia Vinho Verde

"Vinho Verde, a popular Portuguese wine, has gained momentum in the U.S. in the last few years. Though it translates literally as 'green wine,' in reality, the term denotes so-called 'young' wine—meaning, wine that is released just three to six months after the grapes are harvested, according to Wikipedia. The first time I had this particular Vinho Verde was at someone else's house, so I had no idea that it was so inexpensive. I liked it so much that I made a note of the label, and when I eventually went in search of it, I was stunned to discover it was just $6.99 at my local store. You simply can't beat the quality for the price point. It is crisp, light-bodied, and not overly acidic, which is a nice way of saying that it doesn't give me heartburn, which most white wines do. It has a very slight spritz quality and a fairly low ABV (9.5%), which makes it perfect for casual sipping on warm summer afternoons. When I serve it to guests at my house, they often ask what it is, and they, too, are astonished to learn that a wine that tastes this good is so incredibly affordable." — Justine Goodman6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Côtes du Rhône "Rive Droite, Rive Gauche" 2021—$12

"Usually, when I spot a bottle of red from a major wine-producing country at a super-low price point, I think of one thing: the massive headache that inevitably will result from consuming such seemingly low-quality swill. Yet, I was pleasantly surprised by this delicious Côtes du Rhône that a friend recently brought over. It's juicy without being too fruity—exactly how I like it. Even my oenophile spouse, who has never been a cheap date when it comes to wine, enjoyed this bottle. In fact, she snatched the last glass when I wasn't looking. It's a steal for $13 at my local wine shop in Brooklyn, N.Y.—and I've found it for even less online." — Chris Shott, Deputy Editor, Restaurants & Groceries

Quinta da Lixa Escudo Real Vinho Verde—$11.99

"Vinho Verde is Portuguese for 'great value'—well, not really, but it should be! The wines from this region are known for their good quality and affordability, particularly the whites. I'm especially fond of this refreshing blend, made from three grapes: loureiro, arinto, and trajadura. It's dry, but not too much, with light notes of apple and citrus. A proven crowd-pleaser, in my book, and incredibly easy on the wallet. My local shop charges just $11.99." — Chris Shott