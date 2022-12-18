When it comes to a muscular physique that can turn heads, a big, well-defined chest is an absolute must. To accomplish this, you need to hit a chest workout that targets stronger, bigger pectoral muscles (pecs). Below is one of the best chest workouts that will hit multiple angles of different horizontal pressing movement variations to vary the stimulus and target all of the muscle fibers responsible for growing a big chest.

I recommend combining this chest workout for stronger, bigger pecs with a 10-minute arm workout to maximize your upper body development. For older individuals, consider including habits to increase your stamina as well to ensure you age gracefully.

Now, let's get into the details. Perform this chest workout one to two times per week. Start with one warm-up set using a light weight, followed by three sets of 10 reps for working sets. Working sets should use a weight where muscular failure might occur at rep 11 or 12, even though you are stopping at 10 reps. By the third set, the 10th rep should be a close-to-failure effort, if not full muscular failure.

1 Pushups

Pushups are a great way to hit your pec muscles as well as your shoulders and triceps. If you are new to working out, then performing 10 pushups may be difficult. If you're experienced, your sets of pushups will be more like a warm-up. For the purposes of this workout, you will cut the reps at 10 regardless.

To perform pushups, begin in a plank position with arms lined up under your shoulders. Lower your chest to the floor by bending at your elbows, keeping your core engaged the whole time. Push through the floor to return to the starting position. Repeat for target reps.

2 Incline Dumbbell Press

The incline dumbbell press is a great exercise that targets the upper area of your chest.

To perform incline dumbbell presses, begin on an incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand, held at chest level. Press the dumbbells up until your arms are straight. Return to the starting position. Repeat for target reps.

3 Flat Bench Press

The flat bench press is a classic chest exercise that allows some serious weight to be lifted, leading to great chest gains.

To perform a flat bench press, begin on a bench with a barbell set up. The barbell should be racked above your face, just lower than the height of your fully locked-out arms. Unrack the barbell, and lower it toward your sternum. Press the barbell upward until your elbows are locked out. Repeat for the target reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Decline Dumbbell Press

Hitting a decline pressing angle helps round out your chest workout for muscular pecs.

To perform the decline dumbbell press, begin on a decline bench set up with a dumbbell in each hand, held at chest height. Press the dumbbells up at a vertical angle relative to the floor, which means your arms will form an acute angle with your lower torso when viewed from the side. Slowly lower to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.

5 Dumbbell Pec Fly

There's no denying the power of the chest pump you can get when performing pec flies. This exercise allows a focused squeeze in the inner chest area when you focus properly on the contraction.

To perform a dumbbell pec fly, begin on a flat bench with a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended upwards and your palms facing each another. Keep your elbows just shy of fully locked out, and lower your arms out to the side. At the bottom of the movement, your arms should be parallel to the floor, palms up, coming perpendicular off your torso. Squeeze your chest as you bring the dumbbells up, and return to the starting position. Repeat for the target reps.