9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Chicken Fried Steak

If you're looking for a real stick-to-your-ribs meal, look no further than a plate of southern-style chicken fried steak. It's an iconic regional comfort food of chicken drudge in seasoned flour, prepped with an egg before battering, and pan-fried in oil. While probably not the healthiest dish, it's a satisfying dinner.

When looking for the best chicken fried steak around the country, the term "country fried" comes up a lot as well. According to Southern Living, some food historians believe the different names are just regional variations on the same dish, both describing fried cubes or round steaks, while others point to different preparations. In some cases, chicken fried means served with white gravy, and country fried is served with brown pan gravy. Still others differ on the preparation, with country fried simply dredged in flour, without the addition of an egg.

What is important here is that all of these variations are pretty darn delicious and fall under the greater umbrella of chicken fried steak. For this list of the best, I looked at crispness, gravy being included, and whether the restaurant made the dish into a meal with some nice sides. Fortunately, there's a great selection around the country, and you can find well-made chicken (and country) fried steaks at many restaurant chains, likely including one right near you. As always, menus can vary regionally, so be sure to check your local spot before heading out.

Cracker Barrel

There are few dishes more closely associated with this family-style restaurant than country fried steak. Since opening its first restaurant in 1969, Cracker Barrel now operates over 650 U.S. locations where you can get homestyle cooking—and sit on a rocking chair for a spell afterwards. The down-home chain offers a USDA Choice steak fried and topped with white sawmill gravy, and it comes with two sides for $12.99 (or make it three sides for two dollars more) and a choice of biscuits or muffins.

Texas Roadhouse

Another restaurant that you just know has the best steak and the best homestyle cooking is Texas Roadhouse. With over 650 locations around the country, the popular southwestern-themed chain makes it easy to get your fix. The roadhouse hand-batters fresh-cut sirloin, and serves it crispy and golden, topped with a cream or brown gravy. One great thing about this version, beyond the crispy crust, is how much you can make it your own. Pick your gravy, add shrimp or blue cheese crumbles, or smother it with mushroom and onions. It comes with two sides. Pick from a long list, including chili, macaroni and cheese, and buttered corn.

Shoney's

Headquartered in Nashville, this comfort food chain operates about 60 restaurants throughout the southern United States. With a homestyle menu and southern vibe, it's no surprise the restaurant makes a great country fried steak. The standout here is the chain's signature seasoned flour, in which the steak is breaded. It's then smothered in traditional white gravy and comes with a choice of two sides. You can add six shrimp to top your steak.

Killen's BBQ

One of the better barbecue restaurants in Texas, this small chain has several locations and a couple of steakhouses. It's also known for an incredible chicken fried steak that started as a Sunday special but made its way to the regular menu after guests didn't stop asking for it. Made from the owner's original recipe, this crispy, flaky hunk of meat comes with green beans, mashed potatoes, and a white gravy on the side.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Founded in 1979, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (formerly Cheddar's Casual Cafe) has over 150 locations, each with a 3,500-square-foot kitchen that makes everything on the menu from scratch. And with a kitchen like that, it's no surprise the country fried steak is among the best you can find at a chain restaurant. Each steak is hand-battered and served over a hearty hunk of Texas toast. You can choose between country gravy or brown gravy to top, and each order comes with two sides like broccoli cheese casserole, cheese and bacon fries, and freshly made coleslaw.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

If you're dining at Saltgrass Steakhouse and want a steak, but you also want something different, look no further than the restaurant's take on country fried steak. Made with certified Angus beef, this mighty version is usually pretty enormous and comes with a hearty cream gravy. You'll also get soup or a salad to start, and your choice of side.

Denny's

Originally founded in 1953 as a doughnut shop, Denny's has grown to thousands of restaurants around the world, and is beloved for well-priced breakfast served all day. The chain offers a breakfast take on classic country fried steak, pairing a fried chopped beef steak, smothered in gravy with hash browns, toast and two eggs.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes, more commonly known as IHOP, is another popular breakfast chain with thousands of locations around the world. It also features a hearty country fried steak on the menu. This mighty plate of food starts with golden-battered beef steak smothered in a hearty gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns, and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

Twin Peaks

Though perhaps best known for its servers' skimpy attire, this mountain lodge-style sports bar-slash-restaurant nonetheless serves an excellent hand-battered chicken fried steak. The hearty dish comes with garlicky mashed potatoes, a cream-based gravy with a kick of spice from jalapeño, and sautéed green beans.