Every Wingstop Flavor, Ranked From Worst to Best

To borrow a page from Dunkin', America runs on chicken. Here, where fried chicken and crispy chicken sandwiches reign supreme, there's seemingly no form of poultry that Americans won't ravenously consume. The same, of course, holds true for the almighty chicken wing. Whether slathered in scorching sauce, dunked in ranch, or served boneless, wings come in many forms and flavors. And as with every kind of food from chain restaurants, we've got opinions about it.

Of all the chicken wing chains proliferating across America, Wingstop has become an unstoppable behemoth. Among the best chicken chains in the nation, the brand has been raking in sales of late—on track to open hundreds of new locations across the country this year. A big part of its appeal is Wingstop's numerous flavors, which run the gamut from treacly-sweet to tongue-searing. To taste them and rank the options, I ordered all 12 current wing types from a local storefront. The minimum order is 10 wings, with options for up to five wings in two flavors. The cost for boneless was $13.29, or for classic (bone-in) or mix and match, it was $14.79.

Here are my Wingstop taste-test results, from worst to best.

Hickory Smoked BBQ

Nutrition :(Per One Boneless Wing):

Calories : 90

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 5 g

For the Wingstop taste test, I ordered a variety of boneless and classic flavors, all of which came in a kaleidoscope of different sauces and seasonings—some successful, some … not so much. Hickory smoked BBQ, despite its nostalgia play, was the latter.

The look: None of my wings came labeled, which made this whole exercise feel like spicy Russian roulette, but hickory smoked BBQ was among the most unmistakable. Its barbecue sauce was as evident as it was fragrant, but not in a good way. With its dark, almost murky glaze, this isn't the prettiest wing in the bag, and the sauce looks like the stuff that'll get stuck all over your fingers, your clothes, and, somehow, everything you own.

The taste: The hickory smoked BBQ tasted precisely the way it looked, which in this case was not a good thing. When tasting each flavor with a group of discerning friends, these were deemed "too predictable" and "the most basic." The barbecue sauce tasted like something off a grocery store shelf, with too much molasses and a dark, smoky undertone that seemed at odds with the sugar content. Altogether, it drowned out the boneless wing underneath.

Mild

Nutrition : (Per One Classic Wing):

Calories : 120

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

When serving wings in fun flavors, the most basic option must stand out. In other words, a mild wing must exceed expectations and defy its ho-hum moniker. In Wingstop's case, that wasn't the case.

The look: The bone-in mild wings look exactly that: mild. In the most meh sense. If artificial intelligence were to generate a wing, it would be these—the kind of straightforward-looking wings that neither impress nor offend. They did appear meaty and plump, albeit also bland and boring.

The taste: Points for accuracy because these mild wings also tasted precisely how they looked. Sinking into them, I got the sense that they could be so much better, but they needed more seasoning and flavor. The skin has a pleasant crunch, but it doesn't leave an impression whatsoever. The consensus was that, of all the flavors, the mild needs ranch to be palatable. Unfortunately, none of the ranch I ordered came with my wings.

Lemon Pepper

Nutrition :(Per One Classic Wing):

Calories : 120

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 10 g

Lemon pepper is a familiar flavor that I was most excited for—and, subsequently, the most disappointed by. I love lemon, I love pepper, and I love wings, so what could go wrong? A lot, it seems!

The look: It's probably not a good sign that the first thing I said when looking at these bone-in wings was, "They smell like detergent." Dawn, to be precise. However, these looked quite good—plump, robust, and liberally seasoned, studded with crunchy crannies and an overall golden sheen.

The taste: Suffice it to say that the optimistic accolades ended there. These things tasted as oddly fragrant as they smelled, with a weird fake lemon taste that clashed and overpowered whatever semblance of pepper there was. Texturally, it had a nice crunch, but the flavor was just drowned in a kind of lemon that tastes like it doesn't occur in nature.

Hot Honey Rub

Nutrition information unavailable

Hot honey is having a moment. It's everywhere, from pizza to sandwiches, and wings are no exception. The hot honey rub wings from Wingstop, which I tried boneless, were unexpected and perplexing.

The look: First of all, these looked nothing like I expected. Typically, I assume anything labeled "hot honey" will arrive looking at least hot or honeyed—usually both. These just looked like sauce-less chicken nuggets. That said, they looked crisp, golden, and plump. Oddly, the hot honey rub was mostly a dry application, without any of that spicy-sweet sauce I was assuming.

The taste: Landing squarely in the middle, the hot honey rub wings were mildly spicy and mildly sweet but largely bland. One friend was convinced these were just "plain" wings because he couldn't taste honey or spice. I got a hint of it, but I could have used more. Again, there's a good crunch to the exterior, and the meat itself is nice and succulent, but the seasoning didn't live up to its promised heft.

Hawaiian

Nutrition : (Per One Boneless Wing):

Calories : 90

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

Distinguished for its vague "sweet heat" profile, anything labeled "Hawaiian" at most restaurants generally falls between spicy and tropically sweet. I predicted that Wingstop's Hawaiian wings—boneless, in this case—would fall somewhere on that scale. And for better or worse, indeed, they did.

The look: No offense to the great state of Hawaii, but these were not the prettiest wings. With a vaguely orange-brown glaze, they didn't look very tropical, nor sweet, nor spicy. Plump? Sure. Moist? Seemingly. But they look messier than they're worth, and it's hard to forecast where such a dreary hue is going.

The taste: In this case, the Hawaiian wings surpassed their bleak look to taste better than they appeared. It's still not saying much, considering these were overly sweet and frustratingly sticky, but they deliver on the promise of a Hawaiian flavor profile. The consensus for these was that they're "pretty good" with a pleasant fruity undertone to each bite, but the excessive sweetness makes it so you can only have just one.

Original Hot

Nutrition :(Per One Classic Wing):

Calories : 90

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

It doesn't get much more classic than Original hot. When I close my eyes and envision a classic Buffalo-style wing, it's these guys. Neither off-putting nor exceptional, they land right in the middle of my Wingstop taste test.

The look: With an orange-red sheen, the sauce looks like the kind that Chinese restaurants use for orange chicken. It's the kind of staple sauce that you'll find at any chicken wing chain. These earned bonus points for looking moist and meaty.

The taste: The main word that comes to mind is "classic." While something this familiar might not wow, it certainly won't disappoint. The Original hot tasted predictable, but in a way that's comforting, with mild heat and a puckery sauce that would pair perfectly with ranch—while at the same time not requiring it. If you're having friends over or eating wings with many people with different palates, these are the ones to order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Garlic Parmesan

Nutrition : (Per One Boneless Wing):

Calories : 110

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Garlic Parmesan seems like a ploy—the kind of wing that uses buzzy comfort flavors to lure in customers and leave them disappointed by mediocrity. But these Garlic Parmesan wings, ordered boneless, were better than they needed to be. It's not exactly chicken Parm, but it scratches the itch.

The look: They didn't look all that great. With an uncanny resemblance to dry chicken nuggets, I was convinced they'd be chewy, bland, and under-seasoned, especially since there was no discernible sauce. The sprinkling of Parmesan on each wing looked more like sawdust, which didn't help the optics. But the suspicions and assumptions ended there.

The taste: Pleasantly, these wings were much tastier—and moister—than they looked. Basically a cheesy chicken nugget, with a whisper of garlic, they boast a good crunch and a great chew. They're quite salty, which prevents them from being a star attraction, but one or two wings scratch the itch nicely. If only there were some marinara to dunk them in.

Mango Habanero

Nutrition :(Per One Classic Wing):

Calories : 100

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 10 g

Mango Habanero would have benefitted from being properly labeled. The fact that none of the dozen wing flavors were labeled at all made this endeavor a risky gambit but a fun one—for the most part. However, mistaking these for Original hot caused the biggest shock of the taste test, thanks to the unexpected tidal wave of heat.

The look: Much like Original hot, the bone-in mango habanero wings look like a classic wing. They appear plump, juicy, and slathered in a reddish sauce, with no real distinction that they are explosive. The hint of mango also tempers the aroma, so it's hard to grasp the full scope of the scorch until you sink your teeth in.

The taste: Woof! If you, like me, were expecting something on the mild side, the mango habanero is quite a plot twist. The spiciest of the bunch practically erupts with sweet heat (emphasis on "heat"), which slowly builds and lingers way longer than you'd think. If you are into spice, this is the wing to beat. Along with its fruity, almost jam-like glaze, it's a moist and tender wing that packs a wallop of fiery flavor. I could have used more mango (and a label in the box), but it's a standout wing nonetheless.

Cajun

Nutrition : (Per One Boneless Wing):

Calories : 80

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

I'm a big fan of New Orleans and the flavor profiles from that region, so I was the most excited about these Cajun wings. While a tad puzzling in execution, they leave a distinct and characteristic mark on the cuisine.

The look: Of all the wings, these looked most like their menu name. Boneless and slathered in a dark, fragrant sauce, they look like gumbo in wing form—also, huge kudos to these wings for arriving tender and succulent.

The taste: If you're a fan of vinegar-based hot sauces or the Krystal brand of hot sauce, these are the wings for you. Some of the spicier wings of the bunch, it's a slow burn that steadily builds, smolders, and lingers. While not as hot as Mango Habanero, the vinegary tang comes through sharply—the kind of tears-in-your-eyes heat that hurts so good.

Louisiana Rub

Nutrition :(Per One Boneless Wing):

Calories : 100

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

I thought it was weird that Wingstop featured two wings with Louisiana-inspired flavors, but after sampling Louisiana rub, I was convinced that it was worth it to double down. Unlike their Cajun counterparts, these eschew sauce in favor of a dry rub and a much milder heat level—making them the kind of wing you can return to bite after bite.

The look: The boneless Louisiana rub wings look the most like chicken tenders. So if that's your jam, then these are winners. Dried herbs and spices are visible along the crackly surface, wafting with a redolent aroma that whets the appetite.

The taste: The taste is just as inspired as the aroma. Nowhere near as spicy as Cajun, the spices used here make for a wing that slowly, gently intensifies, and burns in the best way possible. It's the perfect amount of heat to satisfy spice lovers while remaining mild enough to keep eating them.

Atomic

Nutrition : (Per One Boneless Wing):

Calories : 90

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Another big surprise of the taste test was the ominously titled Atomic wings. Billed on the menu as the spiciest of the bunch, we saved these for last—only to be pleasantly shocked.

The look: Slicked in a bright red glaze, these boneless wings look downright violent. They smell that way, too. Intimidating and intense, these are the wings I'd typically reserve for a dare. They look meaty and plump, flecked with a smattering of dried herbs that could (hopefully) soften the blow.

The taste: I was surprised by how decidedly non-violent these wings tasted. Slightly citrusy and herbaceous, they pack a far more mild heat than promised, which might be misleading to customers seeking out intensity. Still, for me—and probably for most wing-eaters—Atomic was way less explosive than it sounds and looks. Most of my friends deemed it their favorite and went back for more.

Spicy Korean Q

Nutrition : (Per One Boneless Wing):

Calories : 90

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

The wing winner was spicy Korean Q, a flavor that earns points for originality and execution. Of the dozen flavors, it delivered something unique in terms of perfectly balanced spice level and flavor profile.

The look: Boneless and meaty, spicy Korean Q looks completely appetizing. The right amount of sauce coats the crispy edges without drowning the nugget in the glaze. It smells somewhat smoky, too, as if it were cooked at an actual barbecue. And in this case, the barbecue is far more successful than the hickory smoked BBQ mess from earlier.

The taste: The consensus was that these are the most well-balanced of the flavors, toeing the line between smoky heat, a spice level that steadily builds, and a mild sweetness that keeps things mellow and merciful. The taste lingers in the back of your throat in a way that pairs well with other flavors, snacks, and drinks. Of all the flavors, this is the one I could eat the most of. I wish I had skipped the other 11 and placed 12 orders of spicy Korean Q.