6 Hot Dog Chains That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients In 2024

Few foods are as synonymous with summer as the hot dog. There's just something about a humid day at the ballpark or around the backyard grill that calls for a great-tasting frankfurter.

Indeed, the amount of hot dogs eaten in America alone each summer is genuinely staggering. Roughly 150 million franks are consumed each and every July Fourth, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, while an estimated seven billion are eaten annually between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That's over 800 hot dogs every single second!

Still, despite its undeniable place in Americana, the hot dog is a much more divisive dish than other stateside standbys like the burger or apple pie. Imported to the United States way back in the 1860s by German immigrants, hot dogs have developed something of a bad rap in recent decades over far too much food processing and questionable ingredients.

It's true. Certain hot dog manufacturers and restaurant chains fill their hot dogs with exorbitant amounts of artificial ingredients and any number of other supremely unappetizing "meat fillers" or byproducts. On the other hand, when a hot dog is prepared the right way using high-quality ingredients and meat, few handheld foods can compare.

Don't let a few bad dogs ruin the whole pack. There are still plenty of places to grab a satisfying hot dog that won't leave your stomach howling a few hours afterward. Let's take a look at six hot dog chains using the highest quality ingredients in 2024.

Portillo's

Nutrition :

Regular Hot Dog with Everything (Per Order)

Calories : 340

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 1,560 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 12 g

Once upon a time, Portillo's was a single hot dog stand operating out of Villa Park, Ill. Now, the chain is considered a Chicago-area street food standard. Currently boasting over 80 locations all over the country, Portillo's has emerged as a top hot dog purveyor in terms of both taste and quality.

The secret to Portillo's success? Consistency. The hot dog chain has used the same brand of hot dogs (Vienna Beef, also based out of Chicago) since serving its first frankfurter in 1963. Even better, Portillo's hot dogs don't feature a long and winding list of extra ingredients that looks more like a chemistry textbook than anything edible. Besides 100% beef, all you'll find inside is mustard, salt, garlic juice, sugar, and a handful of rudimentary preservatives.

All of Portillo's hot dogs are served on a poppy seed bun, and the menu truly has something for everyone. Not in the mood for a chili cheese dog or Polish sausage? Portillo's even offers a plant-based garden dog for those looking for less beef in their lives.

Shake Shack

Nutrition :

Hot Dog (Per Order)

Calories : 350

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 16 g

Nowadays the Shake Shack brand is associated with burgers and fries more than anything else, but the super successful chain actually started out as a hot dog stand in New York City's Madison Square Park. Over two decades later, not to mention hundreds of locations all over the world, and hot dogs are still a big part of Shake Shack's menu.

Just like the brand's commitment to quality burgers, customers can count on a similarly meticulous approach to hot dogs. All of Shake Shack's flat-top hot dogs are 100% beef (Vienna Beef specifically, once again) and never include added hormones or antibiotics. The chain also adheres to an extensive animal welfare policy, requiring all of its meat providers to adhere to the "highest animal handling and care standards." That means no animal by-products or sub-therapeutic antibiotics in cattle feed, and humane treatment for all livestock.

Split along the top and served in a toasted, non-GMO potato bun, Shake Shack's hot dogs are both refreshingly simple and boldly flavorful. In a 2023 Eat This, Not That! taste test comparing hot dogs from five major fast-food chains, Shake Shack came out on top, with the crunch and caramelization of the beef complementing the buttery potato roll perfectly.

Five Guys

Nutrition :

Hot Dog With Bun (Per Order)

Calories : 520

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 15.5 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,130 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 18 g

Another prominent fast food chain largely known for its trademark burgers and fries, Five Guys is also very much in the hot dog business. Anyone who has ever visited a Five Guys location for lunch or dinner knows the chain offers supremely satisfying portions and tantalizing flavors, but the fare doesn't come at a discount. Five Guys routinely ranks as a particularly expensive dining option, but plenty of patrons are happy to fork over a few extra dollars in return for a superior, higher quality meal.

Five Guys' hot dogs immediately separate themselves from most competitors by being entirely split in half before ever reaching the grill. This seemingly small change shifts the entire eating experience. While a split dog may not be for everyone, many will agree this style allows the meat to cook more evenly, and lay more securely and evenly on the bun, promoting a more balanced spread of condiments. This approach also leads to just a bit more crunch to each bite, serving as the perfect prelude to the salty flavors waiting within.

All of the chain's hot dogs are 100% beef, sourced from Hebrew National. Moreover, besides beef and water, Five Guys' hot dogs include 2% or fewer extra ingredients like salt, spice, paprika, garlic powder, and salty preservatives. They also feature absolutely no potentially harmful artificial preservatives, binders, or fillers often seen in numerous other hot dogs.

Nathan's

Nutrition :

Hot Dog (Per Order)

Calories : 320

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

No hot dog brand is more steeped in American culture than Nathan's. Another massive hot dog chain born out of humble beginnings, Nathan's has been preparing its hot dogs virtually the same way for over a century—ever since Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker started selling frankfurters at New York City's Coney Island in 1916 for a nickel. The only difference? Nowadays Nathan's hot dogs are gluten-free.

Available in grocery stores and its own branded restaurant locations, Nathan's hot dogs are made from 100% beef, feature absolutely no artificial colors or flavors, and 2% or less additional ingredients like paprika, salt, and preservatives.

While the exact details and intricacies of Nathan's preparation process remain a closely guarded secret, the NY Daily News reported a few years back that it all starts with a combination of prime beef trimmings, fat, water, and a mysterious blend of secret spices that undergo a mixing process before being moved into lamb casings. This ensures a much more pleasant and appetizing hot dog exterior/interior in comparison to many other, more highly processed hot dog brands. Additionally, employees have revealed that just a "hint of garlic" plays a sizable role in forming the signature taste of Nathan's hot dogs.

Costco

Nutrition :

Kirkland Signature Hot Dog & Bun (Per Order)

Calories : 580

Fat : 34.5 g (Saturated Fat: 12.5 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,620 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 23 g

Costco's inclusion on this list may raise more than a few eyebrows. The iconic warehouse club may be in the business of selling pretty much anything and everything in bulk, but Costco's food court has developed something of a cult following all its own among big box retail shoppers.

Offering affordable quick-service fare for busy patrons wrapping up a shopping trip, Costco's $1.50 hot dog combo meal simply can't be beat thanks to its unbelievably low price, generous portions, and surprisingly high quality. Made up of 100% beef and weighing in at a full quarter of a pound, Costco produces all of its hot dogs in-house under the retailer's own Kirkland Signature brand.

The frankfurters contain no by-products, corn syrups, or fillers and are also gluten-free as well. Other ingredients include common hot dog components such as sodium, spices, water, sugar, and a handful of preservatives. For reference, many other hot dogs with much higher prices contain plenty more questionable preservatives and artificial ingredients.

Costco's CFO recently mentioned during an earnings call earlier this year that the hot dog's signature $1.50 menu price is in no danger of being raised anytime soon. So you can rest assured that there are still high quality hot dogs out there to be had for an affordable price.

Pink's

Nutrition information unavailable

A Hollywood institution for the better part of a century, Pink's is a hot dog experience everyone should try at least once while visiting La La Land. Although, to be fair, Pink's has expanded and now operates over a dozen additional locations around the country and internationally.

From Polish dogs and chili cheese dogs to more outlandish, celebrity-inspired hot dogs like the "Martha Stewart" or "Brando," Pink's prioritizes big portions, bold ingredients, and surprising flavor combinations. For instance, the "Ozzy Spicy Dog" features a spicy Polish dog topped with nacho cheese, grilled onions, guacamole, American cheese, and chopped tomatoes.

In an interview with Spectrum News, owner Richard Pink said the secret to his restaurant's success was a consistent commitment to quality and a dedicated staff. Pink's is certainly a stylish restaurant, but there's also substance behind the bright color scheme and wild menu. Supplied by Hoffy Quality Meats since 1939, all of Pink's hot dogs are made of 100% beef with lamb skin casing. However, it's worth noting that the Polish and Jalapeño sausages offered on the menu also contain pork.