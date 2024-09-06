The 11 Best Pumpkin Spice Items at Restaurant Chains This Fall

Even with all the telltale signs of fall, there is one marker of the season that has nothing to do with the weather but generates excitement for foodies everywhere. It's the moment shoppers begin seeing pumpkin spice lattes and other pumpkin-flavored items on restaurant menus across the country.

Some of the most popular chains are offering these seasonal options even earlier than usual this year. For instance, Starbucks' new fall menu dropped on Aug. 22. The ubiquitous coffee chain not only brought back its original Pumpkin Spice Latte (aka PSL), which debuted back in 2003, but rolled out a bevy of other pumpkin-spiced foods and drinks, too.

The success of Starbucks' PSL—which could top $500 million in sales this year alone, according to MarketWatch—certainly started a movement, inspiring countless other brands to add a dose of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger to all kinds of food, beverage, and lifestyle products.

Here's a look at the various restaurant chains now catering to America's collective pumpkin-spice obsession. Where will you celebrate fall? Let's find out.

The Cheesecake Factory

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 1,040

Fat : 79 g (Saturated Fat: 48 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 76 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 60 g)

Protein : 10 g

Pumpkin cheesecake is back for a limited time at Cheesecake Factory this season, joining the popular chain's lineup of over 30 cheesecakes and specialty desserts. For customers to enjoy a bonus in September, signing up for the Cheesecake Rewards program will get you a free slice of this fall-flavored goodness in addition to all the other rewards of membership. If you can't get to a Cheesecake Factory, try this recipe for a homemade version.

Dunkin'

Nutrition :

Pumpkin Spice Signature Iced Latte w/Skim Milk (Per Small Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 38 g)

Protein : 8 g

The popular Starbucks rival offers its own signature spin on the PSL, available both hot or iced, as well as several other pumpkin-themed items as part of its new fall menu. Naturally, there's a pumpkin cake doughnut and matching Munchkins doughnut hole treats, along with a pumpkin muffin topped with vanilla icing drizzle. New to the seasonal lineup this year is an Almond Spice Coffee, which comes either hot or iced, offering a mix of sweet pumpkin and toasted almond flavors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks

Nutrition :

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (Per 16-oz. Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 3 g

Along with its famous PSL, Starbucks offers a range of other fall-themed foods and drinks like Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, and a delicious Pumpkin Loaf. There's even a cute new raccoon cake pop to give you the fall feels—though its vanilla, not pumpkin.

Krispy Kreme

Nutrition :

Glazed Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut (Per 1 Doughnut)

Calories : 290

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 2 g

Fall arrived really early at Krispy Kreme this year, with the popular doughnut shop launching its pumpkin spice-infused options early on August 12. There's a Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut ready to be paired with the shop's Pumpkin Spice Latte or the Pumpkin Spice Brewed Coffee. If it is still hot in your area, don't worry. All the coffee options come iced as well as hot. The latte even has a frozen option!

Jimmy John's Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie):

Calories : 400

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 4 g

The popular sandwich chain Jimmy John's just debuted a soft pumpkin cookie studded with white chocolate chips. If you fall in love with this fall dessert, you can celebrate with your own Jimmy John's limited-edition pumpkin sweatshirt.

Paris Baguette

Nutrition :

Pumpkin King Cream Donut (Per Serving)

Calories : 490

The star of the Paris Baguette fall menu is the Pumpkin King Cream Donut, described as a "pillowy soft donut filled with pumpkin custard cream." The bakery chain tops that decadent doughnut with powdered sugar and suggests that you pair it with the house's own pumpkin spiced latte, made with pumpkin puree and your choice of milk. There's also a pumpkin danish filled with pumpkin custard and studded with icing.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Nutrition information unavailable.

White chocolate, pumpkin, cinnamon, and sprinkles with coffee is a winning combination. The Pumpkin Blondie at Black Rock Coffee Bar is a fan favorite, for good reason. It's also versatile, available for customers to have iced, hot, blended, or even without coffee.

IHOP

Nutrition :

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes (Per Serving)

Calories : 610

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 2,020 mg

Carbs : 102 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 76 g)

Protein : 21 g

The pancakes at IHOP always satisfy, whether you are eating them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The restaurant doesn't discriminate, offering its carb-infused treats all hours of the day and night. Customers love pumpkin spice pancakes, available in a combination deal that includes two eggs, hash browns, and a choice of bacon or sausage.

To add a little more sweet, the September Pancake of the Month takes those pumpkin spice cakes and tops them with maple glaze, cheesecake mousse, and whipped topping. Both versions are a deal, with a full stack of cakes coming in well under $20. If that isn't enough pumpkin spice delight, IHOP also offers a pumpkin spice cold foam with cold brew coffee.

Smoothie King

Nutrition :

Pumpkin Slim-N-Trim (Per Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 2.5 g

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 13 g

Smoothie King has gone full tilt into the pumpkin spice game with five different smoothie options on its fall menu. There's a Pumpkin Power Meal, full of protein and meant to be a meal replacement, a Pumpkin Slim-N-Trim, a coffee and pumpkin smoothie with added protein, a yogurt-based pumpkin blend, and a vegan version with oat milk.

Haagen-Dazs Shops

Nutrition information unavailable.

What makes ultra-delicious, sweet and creamy ice cream taste like fall? Adding pumpkin spice of course. For the season, the ice cream maker will bridge the gap from hot to cold weather for those of us that live in steamier climates. The offering the Pumpkin Spice Shake, a mix of Dulce de Leche ice cream and pumpkin puree topped with whipped cream. New to the menu is the Pumpkin Spice Dazzler, adding caramel sauce, crunchy cinnamon cookie pieces and a dusting of pumpkin spice to the Dulce de Leche ice cream. Get yours before November 14.

Dairy Queen

Nutrition :

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat (Per Small Serving)

Calories : 560

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 86 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 68 g)

Protein : 11 g

Another frozen delight, the Dairy Queen's famous Blizzard is getting in on the fall action. The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat is made with real pumpkin pie pieces mixed into soft serve. Garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg, this treat could serve as an optional pie replacement at your Thanksgiving feast.