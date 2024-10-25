When Is McDonald’s Holiday Pie Returning in 2024?

Apple pie may have started the McDonald's dessert craze, but the chain's Holiday Pie has been getting all the fandom in recent years. As we head into the most festive months of the year, many of us are wondering when we'll be able to enjoy the simple but delicious dessert again. Here's what we know about the chain's 2024 Holiday Pie tenure.

What Is the McDonald's Holiday Pie?

Going strong since 1999, the McDonald's Holiday Pie is a seasonal treat that makes an appearance on the menu once a year. It's pretty similar to the iconic apple pie It consists of a flaky, buttery pie crust shell and a delicious, rich vanilla custard filling. It is topped with a sugar glaze and an adorable sprinkling of rainbow sprinkles, so the pie can look the part. According to the chain's website, the Holiday Pie has 260 calories, which is pretty comparable to the Apple Pie (that one has 230), so the indulgence isn't an over-the-top one.

As far as the actual flavor goes, most people are fans. "They're delicious, I just had two for lunch," said one person on Reddit, and many agreed. "These are my favorite," and "I love taking them home and popping them in the toaster," were just some of the responses.

I Tried 7 Popular Fast-Food Desserts & The Best Was Crisp and Tart

When Is the McDonald's Holiday Pie Returning In 2024?

McDonald's keeps the return details of its Holiday Pie under wraps each year—it's a secret kept as close to the chest as Starbucks' PSL return date. So, while we don't have a definitive answer on when the pie will return this year, we can certainly draw some conclusions based on its timing in previous years. In 2023, the pie appeared on the menu on November 15, which was quite early. In 2022, it began rolling out around the end of November.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried McDonald's Entire Burger Menu & Only One Was Juicy and Tender

If you're wondering how long you have to enjoy the beloved item, we'd venture a guess that the pie will be sticking around until after New Year. Last season, the chain began rolling out the Blueberry & Créme Pie, which ultimately replaced the Holiday Pie as a specialty pie on the McDonald's menu, around January 9. So while you might still be able to nab a Holiday Pie in January, its days on the menu are numbered past the holiday season. The availability will also depend on how quickly supplies run out at different McDonald's locations. So if the pie is quite popular in your area, it will likely be gone from the menu sooner.