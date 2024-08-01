10 Best Costco Breakfast Items To Score Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're preparing for the work day or getting your kids ready for school, mornings can be especially hectic. So, the last thing you need is to spend extra time thinking about what to make for breakfast. And you certainly shouldn't settle for anything less than delicious for your morning meal.

As Costco members already know, the warehouse club offers a wide array of breakfast items, many of which are getting rave reviews from shoppers that have tried them. Sandwiches, pastries, burritos, egg bites, the list goes on.

If you're looking for some breakfast inspiration, there are all kinds of Costco products you'll want to sink your teeth into before you start your day. Read on to discover 10 breakfast items you'll want to keep on your radar the next time you visit the warehouse club.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 390

Fat : 23 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 760 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 17 g

If there's one breakfast item that has taken the Costco community by storm, it's the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich, which first debuted last fall. Repeatedly compared to Starbucks' Double Smoked Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Sandwich, each Costco sandwich features applewood-smoked bacon, egg, and cheese packed into a spiral butter croissant. Each box includes eight individually wrapped sandwiches, which you can heat in the air fryer or microwave.

Since their launch, the sandwiches have racked up numerous glowing reviews, with one shopper recently calling them "the best breakfast sandwiches [they've] ever had." Another one wrote, "These are so good we literally had to stop buying them. Maybe we'll get another box soon, you know…as a treat!"

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

Nutrition : (Per 1 Croissant):

Calories : 300

Fat : 17 g (Saturated fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you'd prefer to build your own breakfast sandwich, Costco's bakery sells its own croissants, which you can purchase in 12-count packages. But, if you don't think you'll be able to finish all 12, shoppers say these buttery pastries freeze well. Slice one of the croissants in half and load it up with eggs, cheese, and your choice of protein or use them to make French toast.

"The crunch on the first day….. Freaking amazing," one shopper raved.

Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites

Nutrition : Egg White with Cheese Trio & Roasted Red Pepper (Per 2 Pieces):

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 11 g

Last month, the warehouse club debuted its new Sous Vide Egg Bites, which are available in two varieties: Uncured Bacon & Gouda and Egg White with Cheese Trio & Roasted Red Pepper. Both options contain 10 bites per box.

Like the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, these new egg bites have been called a Starbucks dupe, with one Reddit user writing, "In my opinion, these egg bites and Starbucks' come off the exact same assembly line."

"Heat one up, cut it in half, stick the halves in a Costco croissant. Delicious!" another commenter recommended.

Evol Egg & Green Chile Burritos

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito):

Calories : 350

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 6 g Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14 g

No, Evol's breakfast burritos aren't exclusive to Costco. But they are a hit among warehouse club members.

"It works for my "Grab and Go Breakfast " lifestyle: something I can munch on while driving into work. Being a healthier alternative to other breakfast grab and go options doesn't hurt either," one shopper noted on Reddit.

Each box includes eight frozen burritos, which consist of a flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, and a Hatch green chile stew. To prepare, place the burrito in the microwave for two minutes and flip halfway through.

Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 5 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

Frozen fruit is a breakfast staple for many, whether enjoyed in a smoothie or sprinkled atop oatmeal. This four-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend contains a mix of frozen raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

"We use these constantly! Baked oatmeal, yogurt, PB toast, anything!" one Instagram user wrote on a post shared by Costco fan account @costcohotfinds.

"So good to cook down in [a] saucepan with a little sweetener of choice (honey) and then top your yogurt with this quick compote. We make a jar every week," another one commented.

Kirkland Signature Organic Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup):

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 18 g

From parfaits to protein shakes, yogurt plays a key role in all sorts of breakfast options. One popular, dietitian-approved choice is the Kirkland Signature Organic Nonfat Greek Yogurt, which comes in a 48-ounce tub and offers 15% of the daily value for calcium.

"Kirkland Greek Yogurt + organic Kirkland honey + organic berry mix = beats any other yogurt brand [at] the warehouse," one shopper wrote on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon

Nutrition : (Per 2 Slices):

Calories : 110

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

Pick up some bagels and grab your favorite cream cheese. If you're a lox lover, Costco boasts several different types of pre-sliced smoked salmon, including a Kirkland Signature variety that has shoppers raving on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"It's eaten in under 1 day every time," one shopper shared in a thread dedicated to the best Kirkland Signature items.

Premier Protein Pancakes

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pancakes):

Calories : 210

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

Last month, Costco fan account @costcohotfinds took to Instagram to share that Premier Protein Pancakes are now available in Midwest warehouses, in addition to Southeast and Texas locations. The microwaveable pancakes come pre-portioned in stacks of three, with each box containing 36 pancakes. "These are seriously delicious and very filling," @costcohotfinds said on Instagram.

The positive reviews extend outside of Instagram, with one mother-daughter duo also praising the new breakfast item on TikTok. "These don't taste like the typical protein pancake," said the daughter Maddie Antonelli.

Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tablespoons):

Calories : 180

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

Slather it on toast with banana slices. Place a dollop on your pancakes. Or, incorporate a spoonful into your smoothie. Peanut butter is beloved for its versatility, and the Organic Creamy Kirkland Signature variety is an especially appealing option, solely made with just two ingredients: dry roasted organic peanuts and sea salt. The nut butter comes in packages with two jars, which you'll want to give a heft stir before using because oil separation occurs in natural peanut butters like this one.

"A couple years ago, I couldn't get it for a few months and every other brand was inferior," one shopper wrote on Reddit.

Danishes

Nutrition information unavailable

If you're looking for a sweet treat to pair with your morning cup of coffee, Costco's bakery is home to plenty of options, including various danishes. Most recently, the warehouse club introduced a new mixed berry and cheese danish that captured shoppers' attention. This new bakery item features a buttery, flaky dough with a cheese filling and mixed berry topping made with cherries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. It's then finished off with a layer of white icing.

"We got the mix berry & cheese yesterday! Sooooo gooood!" one Facebook user wrote.