Costco's Bakery Just Launched a Popular New Pastry Flavor: 'They Finally Did It'

Out of all the wildly popular goodies that Costco's bakery has rolled out over the years, few garner quite as much adoration as its Danish pastries. So, it should come as no surprise that shoppers immediately began buzzing when Costco recently introduced a new flavor of the beloved baked goods.

That's right! Costco just added a brand-new Mixed Berry and Cheese Danish to its bakery section, which typically only offers cherry, almond, and cheese Danish varieties. The new arrival features berry and cheese fillings—presumably the same cheese filling used in the classic cheese Danish—layered side-by-side in a buttery, flaky dough. The pastries also have a generous drizzle of white icing.

A Costco shopper spotted the bakery item on shelves this week and shared the exciting news on Reddit soon after.

"I love the cheese danishes, but of course they would be better with some fruit mixed in," the shopper said. "They finally did it."

Other Costco members, unsurprisingly, were just as excited to see the new addition to the bakery lineup.

"Just take my money," one commented on the post.

"These look delicious," another wrote, to which a fellow Redditor replied: "They are!!!"

Shoppers should keep in mind that new products typically arrive at certain Costco locations before others. So, anyone interested in sampling the new Danish flavor should check directly with their local Costco to confirm its availability before heading over. Mix-and-match Costco Danishes are currently listed for $14.03 online near me in central New Jersey, but prices may vary in stores and in other parts of the country.

The new Mixed Berry and Cheese Danish isn't the only Costco product that has been drumming up excitement among members recently. Fans have also been obsessing over a 22-inch Metal Chicken that can be used as decor indoors or outside the home. The item is so popular, in fact, that it sold out soon after it went viral in the Costco Reddit forum earlier this month.

"I immediately went to purchase and it is now sold out. My wife would have loved it. Oh well," a Redditor lamented.

Costco members have also been fawning over a sizable Antiga 1860 Luxury Candle, which one shopper described as "the size of a small bathroom trash can." It's nearly nine inches tall, weighs 150 ounces, and can burn for 150 hours.