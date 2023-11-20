Costco Just Launched Its Own Line Of 'Delicious' $2 Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches

Costco shoppers on the hunt for convenient and tasty breakfasts have a new option to sample from the retailer.

Over the past couple of days, several of them have spotted never-before-seen frozen breakfast sandwiches sold under Costco's house brand, Kirkland Signature. They feature Applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese inside a spiral butter croissant.

Customers reported that a package of eight sandwiches cost $15.99 at the Costco in Visalia, Ca. That breaks down to about $2 per sandwich, but prices may vary depending on the warehouse.

Many new items that hit Costco's shelves tend to generate major buzz among shoppers, and these new breakfast items were no exception. However, the reaction to the new sandwiches among Costco fans was pretty divided.

Some members have already shared rave reviews for the item on social media or shared their excitement about giving them a try.

"Just bought these, followed the air fryer instructions and they were delicious," a shopper commented on a Reddit thread about the new sandwiches.

"My ideal breakfast sandwich," another wrote.

Some also pointed out that the sandwiches look very similar to Starbucks' popular Double Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich, which features a spiral croissant bun and the same fillings.

On the other hand, many were put off by the nutrition info on the sandwiches. A picture of the nutrition label posted on Reddit showed that each sandwich clocks in at 390 calories, 23 grams of total fat (including 12 grams of saturated fat), 760 milligrams of sodium, and 75 milligrams of cholesterol.

Aside from the cholesterol, all of those nutrition counts are higher than what you'll find in a similar frozen breakfast sandwich that's widely available: Jimmy Dean's Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant. The Jimmy Dean version contains 300 calories, 17 grams of fat (including seven grams of saturated fat), 470 milligrams of sodium, and 100 milligrams of cholesterol.

"I always want this stuff because it's easy and quick before work. Then my wife shows me the back and reminds me why we don't get it…" a shopper commented.

The price also proved to be a point of contention among shoppers. While some were unfazed by the $15.99 total, others thought that was too expensive for eight frozen breakfast sandwiches.

"I saw these today. Honestly seemed [kind of] pricey for what it is," a Redditor wrote.

Considering the wide array of opinions on this new Kirkland Signature item, shoppers will have to decide for themselves whether the breakfast sandwiches are a good fit for their own diets and budgets. As with any new Costco item, some locations might receive the sandwiches earlier than others. So members interested in picking up a package should check directly with their local warehouses to confirm whether they're available yet.