10 Best Bakery Items To Buy at Costco This Fall

Fall would not be near as fun if it weren't for all the fall-themed treats that we love so much. Pumpkin spice lattes, apple pie, butternut squash soup, cinnamon rolls, snickerdoodle cookies—the list goes on and on.

Many people love making these treats themselves to get into the autumn mood, but a busy schedule doesn't always allow for the time or energy needed to enjoy something homemade. Thankfully, you can find decadent fall goodies at any grocery store, and if you're looking for a delicious deal, Costco is the place to go.

Read on for some of the best fall baked goods to grab at Costco this year, and for more helpful shopping tips check out 6 Frozen Pies to Leave on Grocery Store Shelves.

1 Pumpkin Pie

Let's start somewhere where you can't go wrong: pumpkin pie. The Kirkland Pumpkin Pie is highly anticipated every year, and shoppers are expressing their gratitude for its recent release into stores.

The @CostcoSisters on Instagram spotted this pie as early as August 28th for only $6, and posted about it on their page with the caption, "why is this out so early?"

People may be wondering why it's out so early, but they're certainly not complaining! One user commented saying, "Because some of us love fall all year round! #bringonthepumpkin" and another saying "If they have apple pie all year why can't they have pumpkin pie all year #nevertooearly."



Sign up for our newsletter!



2 Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Another Costco cult fall favorite are the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins. These delicious treats are perfect for a quick breakfast with a warm cup of Joe, or as a dessert for any fall-themed party your'e attending.

According to @Costcohotfinds on Instagram, these are so soft and moist that it's hard to even add butter. Thankfully, these are plenty delicious on their own.

3 La Boulangère Brioche Bread

At first glance, you may not think of Brioche bread as a helpful fall item. But if you're someone who enjoys some cozy bread pudding or French toast on a slow Autumn morning, you may want to grab yourself a loaf.

4 Chocolate Chunk Cookies

These chocolate chunk cookies are a crowd-pleaser and the perfect snack to bring to any game day party or cozy fall movie night. According to blogger Bánh Mì Fresh, these cookies are on the softer side rather than crunchy, and they can be found in almost all Costco stores.

5 Chicken Pot Pie

As of late August, the classic Costco Chicken Pot Pie is back on the bakery shelves. According to @Costcohotfinds's recent post, this pie is ready-made and just needs to be warmed in the oven.

Shoppers commented on the post with their own cooking suggestions of how to take the pie's decadence up a notch. One user said, "brush melted butter on top before baking for buttery crust," while another said "we like to crack an egg for an egg wash on top while baking w/some parsley."

6 Multigrain Bread

A bakery item doesn't always have to be fall-themed to be perfect for your fall agenda. This Kirkland Multigrain Bread is a great item for many different culinary needs like a quick sandwich to pack for the kids, making a homemade grilled cheese to go with your tomato soup, or bringing to your next tailgate to share with friends.

7 Francisco Deli Hot Dog Buns

Along these same lines, the Francisco Deli Hot Dog Buns are a fall necessity. Whether you're hosting a neighborhood cookout to enjoy the crisp Autumn air, or packing a cooler to meet your crew for the Sunday tailgate, these buns will come in handy alongside your favorite hot dogs.

8 Kirkland Signature Baguette

Nothing says fall dinner quite like a cozy soup or pasta recipe. And with both of these different types of warming meals, the Kirkland Signature Baguette is the perfect side item. For even more flavor, cut the baguette into pieces, top with a bit of butter and garlic powder, and pop in the oven for a quick and simple garlic bread.

9 Artisan Rolls

These Kirkland Artisan Rolls are perfect for making your kid's school lunches throughout the week, but they can also be a delicious treat for your own lunches, too. Even though most Costco lovers enjoy this bread, the one common complaint is that they go bad fairly quickly. If you're worried about this, you can easily solve the issue by freezing the bread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

10 Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf

The Costco bakery knows what it's doing when it comes to making iconic fall-themed treats. Similar to their Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, the Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf has become a fan favorite. @Costcobuys on Instagram recently highlighted this bread in a video, with many shoppers commenting about their excitement.

One shopper noted, however, that their New Jersey Costco anticipated not bringing this loaf back this year, so you may want to check with your local store.